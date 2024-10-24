Kennebunk, Wells, Ogunquit, and Sanford to decide key issues at the Nov. 5 referendum

Voters in Kennebunk, Wells, Ogunquit, and Sanford face important decisions on the Nov. 5 referendum, along with voting for elected leaders from U.S. president to the Maine House and Senate .

Kennebunk residents will decide on adopting a new charter that introduces a new form of government. Wells voters will consider several land ordinances following the town's building moratorium on large-scale residential developments.

In Ogunquit, the town is set to vote on a new comprehensive plan, while Sanford voters will determine the fate of a $42.5 million plan to build two new fire stations.

Neither Kennebunkport nor Arundel has a municipal ballot this time around.

Here’s a look at the key articles on the ballots for Kennebunk, Wells, Ogunquit, and Sanford:

Kennebunk charter overhaul: What voters need to know

Kennebunk voters will be asked to weigh in on a new charter that proposes a town council-town manager form of government, though one in which voters would keep the final word they have long had on municipal budgets and proposed borrowing.

The proposed charter also features a clearer and more involved process for recalling local elected officials.

Polls will be open in the auditorium of the Kennebunk Town Hall at 1 Summer Street from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. A complete voter guide is available on the town's official website.

The town formed a new Charter Commission in late 2022, after an attempt to remove two RSU 21 School Board members exposed gaps in the process for seeking a recall and led to legal battles and division in the community.

After more than a year of meetings, public hearings, research, and public polling, the commission filed its report and recommendations with the Kennebunk Select Board this summer. In turn, the Select Board held its own discussions and opportunities for public comment and, ultimately, advanced the proposed new charter to the ballot.

A majority of the commission members recommended approval of the proposed new charter when they submitted their report to the Select Board. However, two members of the nine-person commission submitted a minority report opposing the proposed charter.

During an interview this past summer, Commission Chair Christian Babcock, Vice Chair Richard Smith, Secretary Janice Vance, and Town Clerk Merton Brown outlined their proposal. They described the months of work involved and explained why they recommend transferring some responsibilities to a town council while retaining others with the voters.

The members emphasized that they want voters to have the final say on the town's proposed annual finances. However, they suggested that town councilors should have the ultimate authority on land-use issues, which can range from simple to highly complex matters. They assured that voters would have "guardrails" in place, allowing them to challenge and potentially overturn a land-use decision made by the council if they strongly disagreed with it.

As for recalling elected officials, the members are recommending a new, four-step process.

For the first step, the person seeking a recall would need to file with the town clerk a notice of intention, complete with 500 signatures from registered voters and an explanation of why the elected official should be removed.

Secondly, a public hearing would be held, so that residents and the Town Council can hear and discuss the petitioner’s reasons for filing the notice. If, after this hearing, the petitioner still decides to proceed, then the town clerk would issue petition forms.

Thirdly, on those forms, the petitioner would need to collect 1,000 signatures and would have to abide by strict deadline requirements. Once the signatures are submitted at Town Hall, the Town Clerk would validate and certify them.

If the signatures are successfully validated, the town would put the recall to an official vote, either during a special election or an upcoming regularly scheduled election. The election would be required to have a minimum turnout of 3,000 voters to be official, the commission stated in its report.

During the interview this past summer, Smith called these steps a “much more well-defined process than was there before.”

“Hopefully, we covered all the bases,” he added. “I think we certainly addressed most of what caused the great consternation the last time.”

Commission members Susan Bloomfield and Christopher Babbidge wrote and submitted the minority report, calling the proposed charter “an unnecessary and unacceptable transfer of power.”

Bloomfield and Babbidge also felt their colleagues on the commission “did not follow common procedure” and strayed from the usual presentation of a final, “red-lined” proposal that would have given voters a chance to compare current charter language to what is being recommended for changes.

The two members also took issue with the commission not heeding its own survey, in which a majority said they do not want to see a change in the form of government. Bloomfield and Babbidge also spoke of what they considered to be a lack of enough public input in crafting the final proposal.

“We believe more public input would have balanced and enriched our decisions, and likely reflected that improvements can be achieved without changing our form of government,” they wrote.

In the weeks since the commission filed its report and recommendations, the proposed charter has sparked debate, with local officials and residents weighing in during meetings and on social media and posting signs throughout the community for and against the document.

The proposal is the single issue on the town’s municipal ballot.

Wells: Voters to weigh in on growth measures

Voters will weigh in on 17 ballot articles , the majority of which will relate to amendments and other measures in the town’s land ordinances.

Such articles are the result of town officials using the current voter-approved moratorium on large-scale housing developments to provide more structure and guidelines for local growth.

One of the articles seeks to eliminate multifamily dwellings and multifamily developments from the town’s Rural District as well as multifamily developments from the local Aquifer Protection District.

Another article seeks to define “funeral home” and to allow such a business within the town’s Residential A District, Residential Commercial District, and General Business District. The article, if approved, also would put in place parking requirements for funeral homes.

Other articles seek to provide new definitions, including ones for “subdivider,” “standard restaurant,” and “dominated by woody vegetation.”

Still more articles propose amendments to address subdivision defaults and violations, nonconforming lots and developments, residential cluster developments, multifamily developments, and parking requirements.

Voters handily approved the six-month large-scale development moratorium during a special town meeting in August. The measure went into effect retroactively, to a date back in April.

On Oct. 15, the Select Board voted to extend the moratorium for another 180 days, giving town officials more time to continue their work addressing land uses, open space, lot sizes, cluster density bonuses, wetlands, setbacks, traffic and more.

The moratorium applies to proposed housing developments of 45 units or more. Specifically, it applies to the construction of large-scale developments, the acceptance and processing of related applications, and the issuances of any related permits or any other form of regulatory approval.

The polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. inside the gym at Wells Junior High School at 1470 Post Road.

Ogunquit: New comprehensive plan in voters' hands

Voters in Ogunquit will decide whether to adopt a new comprehensive plan to replace the one approved in 2004.

According to the vision statement at the start of the new, 308-page plan, the proposed document emphasizes a link between Ogunquit’s future and the threat of climate change, especially in light of the two storms that battered the local coastline and caused significant damages back in January.

The document also emphasizes collaboration with neighboring communities and focuses on the town’s economy, core identity, infrastructure, traffic, and uses of alternative energy resources.

The entire proposed comprehensive plan is available on the town’s website.

Voters also will tackle numerous funding articles on their municipal ballot on Nov. 5. Article 12, the big-ticket one on the ballot, asks voters to approve up to $4.5 million for capital improvements to the Perkins Cove Drawbridge and Harbormaster House.

Articles 4 through 11 seek a combined $1.35 million for capital improvements in town, with most proposals aimed at appropriations for assorted reserve accounts. Among them is a request for $90,000 to buy an enforcement vehicle with an automatic license plate reader for the local Visitor Services Department, and $75,000 to purchase PFAS-free turnout gear for the Fire Department.

The final article on the ballot asks for $375,000 for the purchase of a street sweeper for the town’s Public Works Department.

The polls will be open at the Dunaway Center at 23 School Street from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sanford: Candidates, new fire stations on the ballot

Voters in Sanford will have high-profile contested races for mayor, City Council and School Committee in the municipal election on Nov. 5.

Mayor Becky Brink is seeking re-election and is facing a challenge from local political newcomer Matthew Dupuis, as both have their sights set on the two-year term.

Four candidates are competing for a couple of three-year seats on the Sanford City Council. Incumbent Councilors Ayn Hanselmann and Nathaniel Hitchcock are hoping to keep their seats. Challengers Victor DiGregorio and Joseph Hanslip, both former city councilors, each are hoping to return to service.

The race for a single three-year term on the Sanford School Committee pits incumbent Emily Sheffield against newcomer Lisa Blanchette are competing for it.

Jonathan Stimmell is unchallenged in his bid for an unfinished term that ends on Dec. 31, 2025.

Also on Sanford’s municipal ballot is a request to approve $42.5 million bond ($79.9 million including interest) for two new fire stations to be built at the sites of the former Springvale Nurseries on Route 109 and of the former Notre Dame Church on Payne Street in Springvale.

City officials are seeking to build the new stations because the current ones on Main Street in Sanford and on Oak Street in Springvale are structurally outdated and have issues affecting the health of firefighters and gender-appropriate accommodations.

For the first time, voters will have one poll site to which to report on Election Day – the Sanford High School gymnasium on Alumni Boulevard. The polls there will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The city’s two other previous poll sites, at the former St. Ignatius Gym and the Nasson Community Center, are no longer being used.

Maine Senate election 2024: Candidates share views ahead of 2024 election: Costs, abortion, gun laws

Maine House election 2024: York County candidates share views on key issues

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kennebunk, Wells, Ogunquit, and Sanford to decide key issues at the Nov. 5 referendum