Division I boys soccer: Determined Exeter remains in contention for valuable goal

PLAISTOW - Exeter High School boys senior soccer player Will Manix said going through the regular season and being the top seed in the Division I tournament is something he and his fellow seniors have dreamt about going back to their sophomore season.

With one game remaining in the regular season, the Blue Hawks remain in contention to get that No. 1 seed.

On Tuesday, Exeter improved to 13-0-2 on the season with an 8-0 Division I win at Timberlane. Both Exeter and Bedford are 13-0-2 going into Thursday's final game of the regular season. Exeter is at Manchester Central (5-6-3), while Bedford hosts Dover (1-10-2)

"It's been a goal for me and a lot of kids since sophomore year, we've been looking forward to it," said Manix, a midfielder.

The No. 1 seed is the lone team to earn a first-round bye in the 15-team tournament field.

"Honestly, it would be a dream if we get a bye," Manix said. "That week of rest to recover, learn some strategies; we'd love it for sure."

Exeter senior striker Alan Barretto said it was couple of games into the season when the Blue Hawks began to think this could be a special season and that a top seed was possible.

However, No. 1 seed or not, Barretto knows making a deep tournament run won't be an easy task.

"Any game in the tournament is going to be tough," Barretto said. "We've just got to take the game seriously every single time, regardless of what seed we are."

In Tuesday's win at Timberlane, Manix and Jude Keener both scored two goals, while Barretto, Marshall Lasewicz, Nick Rose and Pav Pazourek all had one.

Not all were looking at the No. 1 seed

Though Manix and some of the players had the No. 1 seed as one of their attainable goals, head coach Dan Curran said it wasn't on his radar.

Last year, Exeter was the No. 12 seed and upset No. 5 Londonderry, 3-2 in the first round. Exeter then fell to No. 2 Windham in the quarterfinal round.

"Being a No. 1 seed, or anything like that, was never something that I had thought of," Curran said. "I think the team was feeling good. They played a lot of soccer this summer and we had a really good preseason. I think the kids felt they were capable of a lot of things. We've been talking all year that there's a huge difference between being capable (of doing something) and actually proving it and showing it. These guys have done really, really well with it."

Exeter's two ties this season, both 1-1 results, came against Alvirne and Portsmouth. For more background on just how dominant the Blue Hawks have been this season, Exeter has posted six shutouts, held seven opponents to one goal and just two teams Keene (3) and Hanover (2) have scored more than one goal.

Offensively, the Blue Hawks have scored fewer than two goals just three times this season, going 1-0-2 in those games. Exeter has scored eight goals on three different times - all 8-0 wins against Winnacunnet, Dover and Timberlane.

"The challenge is going to be to keep things moving in the tournament," Curran said. "Because, one bad day and a great regular season goes down the tube."

Blue Hawks always believed a stellar season could be in store

If told prior to the season that the Blue Hawks would be 13-0-2 heading into the final game before the tournament, Barretto smiled and said he wouldn't be surprised.

"I think I wouldn't be surprised because we've always had it in us as a team," Barretto said. "I think it was something that was definitely achievable and I wouldn't be that surprised."

Exeter is the real deal, and these games prove it

Let's start with Exeter's 8-0 win over Dover in early October. Manix had three goals, while Barretto and Ethan Lanigra each had two, and Cooper Vitti one.

Barretto, Owen Smith and Keener all had at least one assist in the win, while goalies Alex Fooa and Reid Labroad combined for five saves.

"When we play our game, there's no stopping us," Manix said. "The example I like is against Dover. We came into (the game) like we needed to win. We scored four goals in 10 minutes, and really showed what we can do when we want to do it."

For Curran, it was a two-game stretch at Hanover and Londonderry when he began to think a special season could be had. Against Hanover, Exeter was leading, 1-0 but Hanover scored the next two goals. The Blue Hawks answered with two goals and escaped with a 3-2 win.

"Long ride and (Hanover) is always a very, very good team," Curran said. "To be able to face adversity like that (and win), that's when it was sort of like 'alright, we can handle, maintain composure, keep battling and stay with what we do."

Exeter, in its next game, beat Londonderry at home, 2-1.

It starts with preparation

Barretto thinks the team's preparation for this year 'has been a lot more' prior to past years.

"We've been doing a lot more conditioning to prepare us for those long games," Barretto said. "I think the drills we've been doing have been able to keep us on our toes, and make sure we're doing what we need to do, and not shift to a style of play that isn't ours."

Barretto pointed to what he feels is the primary reason as to what makes the Blue Hawks stand out from the opposition this year.

"I think we support each other a lot," Barretto said. "If one of us makes a mistake, instead of taking each other down, we're really good at keeping each other up; having a supportive environment has been really good for us as a team."

Along with the scoring prowess of Barretto and Manix, they are also joined by a deep roster, full of shot makers, shot creators and players who can do both such as Vitti, Keener, Lanigra, Lasewicz and Cam Lacouture.

