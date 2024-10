York County's first responder and recovery centers break ground in Alfred

ALFRED, Maine — Land clearing for York County government’s first responder training center and separate substance use recovery center is underway.

Equipment from Beaulieu Logging rolled onto the site off Layman Way in Alfred on Friday morning, Oct. 18. After a pause for the weekend, the crew was back on Monday, Oct. 20, and estimated the land clearing could take about two weeks.

“We’re excited to see that project finally starting,” said York County Commission Chairman Richard Dutremble. “People will be well served with the two projects.”

York County Commissioners first began talks about the two projects in 2021, plans were drawn and refined, and local, state and federal permits were sought and received.

Dutremble noted the training center will help those engaged in or eyeing public service careers in firefighting, emergency medical services, law enforcement and dispatching, and the recovery center will help people who need rehab services.

“They’re important projects,” Dutremble said.

Clearing the way for York County training and recovery centers

At the site early Monday, Jason Beaulieu of Beaulieu Logging and Steve LaPointe of Landry French Construction discussed the work. LaPointe, the job superintendent of the training center project, said the clearing is expected to take a couple of weeks. After the stumps are removed, the road will be built, followed by water lines and electrical service. The concrete foundation for the training center will be poured this winter, and then the structural steel will be put up, he said . County officials and Landry French are finalizing plans for the recovery center, which could also commence soon.

County commissioners approved the guaranteed maximum price of $24 million for site work for the two buildings and construction of the training center in September. Much of the funding from the two projects comes from the York County government’s allocation from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, along with congressionally directed funding, grants, and from other sources.

The York County First Responder Training Center will offer state-of-the-art workforce development for law enforcement, dispatchers, and fire and emergency medical services and related professions.

The York County Recovery Center will sport 58 beds – 50 licensed substance use disorder beds offering detox, short- and long-term options – and eight observation beds, allowing for immediate access to care.

“A lot of hard work went into this process, and it is very exciting to see this next phase,” said Zinser.

Jason Beaulieu of Beaulieu Logging and Steve French of Landry Construction discuss progress on the site work for the York County First Responder Training Center and separate York County Recovery Center on Monday, Oct. 20. The projects will be situated on county-owned land off Layman Way in Alfred.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: York County's first responder and recovery centers break ground in Alfred