Haunted houses, trails and gardens: 5 Halloween things to do in NH this year

With Halloween happening next week, now is the perfect time to get in the spirit of the holiday with a haunted activity.

Luckily, New Hampshire is home to various fun haunted attractions. From traditional haunted houses and mazes to outdoor gardens filled with horror, there's something within driving distance for every age and level of horror fan to enjoy.

Here are five unique haunted attractions from all across the state to try this spooky season.

Haunted Overload

Haunted Overload is an immersive haunted trail that winds through the woods on DeMeritt Hill Farm and will make you feel like you are in a movie. It’s high-quality set up has led this attraction to win ABC’s Great Halloween Fright Fight and to be repeatedly voted in the best haunted attractions in the country. The trail is not only lined with spooky trees, but also twisted creatures in spectacular costumes with handmade sets and props. Tickets to this main event cost $36 per person.

Extreme horror fans can try the experience in the complete dark on specialty blackout nights for $26, and those who want a milder experience can walk the trail with full lighting and sound effects but no monsters on designated Fright Night Lite special days, which cost $22.50.

When: For the rest of the Halloween season through Nov. 3, Haunted Overload is open 7-9 p.m. on Fridays, 6:45-9 p.m. on Saturdays, 6:30-8 p.m. on Sundays and 7-8:30 p.m. on Halloween day. The last Fright Night Lite special will be Thursday, Oct. 24 from 7-8:30 p.m., and the blackout night will be Sunday, Nov. 3 from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: 20 Orchard Way Lee, NH

Fright Kingdom

For 20 years, Fright Kingdom has been terrorizing New Hampshire with its ghoulish characters and extreme scares. The attraction is made up of the "dark ride" amusement fright and five unique haunted houses: Apocalypse Z, The Abandoned, Bloodmare Manor, Psycho Circus and Grim.

While Grim is the only house that is always completely dark, Fright Kingdom in the Dark specials allow guests to try their luck at all of the houses without light while the surrounding actors have no touching restrictions.

Admission to all of these houses regularly or in the dark, as well as access to the Monster Midway concession area, is included in a general admission ticket for $36. Dark ride tickets cost an additional $10. In-person tickets are cash only, but tickets can also be purchased online.

When: Fright Kingdom will remain open every Friday-Sunday from now through Nov. 2, as well as Halloween on Thursday Oct. 31. Fright Kingdom in the Dark will be exclusively happening on Nov. 8 and 9.

Where: 12 Simon St. Nashua, NH

Salisbury Woods Haunted Barn and Trail

Though this outdoor haunt is set in the quiet, picturesque town of Salisbury, the dark woods of town come to life with terrifying monsters set in chilling spooky scenes.

While Salisbury Woods does aim to terrify, it is also a fundraiser which donates its profits to support local education, arts and community organizations. Tickets cost $20 and must be purchased for a specific time slot online.

When: The coming weekend of Oct. 25 and 26 is the final weekend for this seasonal attraction, open from 7-10 p.m.

Where: 19 Franklin Road Salisbury, NH

Spooky World

Dating back to 1991, Spooky World is now the largest haunted attraction in New England with over 80 acres of fear surrounding Mel's Funway Park. The scream park's Halloween event, Nightmare New England, has four unique haunted attractions: Nightmare in 3D , Asylum 47 , The Colony and a mile-long haunted hayride .

General admission varies between $40-55 depending on the date. All Spooky World tickets must be purchased online .

For those who want to celebrate the season without fear or relax after the frights, Monster Midway has drinks, food, and Halloween-themed games. Monster Midway can be accessed without tickets for the haunts.

When: Nightmare New England is open from 7-10 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 6-10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday from now through Nov. 1. Saturday, Nov. 2 will be Nightmare New England's special lights out event from 6-10 p.m.

Where: 454 Charles Bancroft Highway Litchfield, NH

The Dark Woods

Located in the Trombly Gardens, The Dark Woods aims to create the most uncomfortable experience possible by filling its haunted walkthrough with personal interaction from actors in chilling costume and makeup. They intentionally limit tickets to focus on creating an "intimate, highly-uncomfortable show."

If that is not scary enough, this attraction also offers The Darker Woods, a darker version of the walkthrough with only one flashlight and physical contact from the actors.

When: Hours at The Dark Woods are 7-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26, 7-9 p.m. Oct. 27 and 7-10 p.m. Nov. 1-2. The Darker Woods will be offered one last time for the season on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 7-9 p.m.

Where: 150 N. River Road Milford, NH

