Election 2024: Seacoast NH and Maine polling places and times

The 2024 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. The following is an alphabetical list of polling times and places for Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine cities and towns:
Arundel, Maine
Arundel Town Hall Meeting Room, 257 Limerick Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Barrington
Barrington Middle School, 51 Haley Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Berwick, Maine
Berwick Town Hall, 11 Sullivan St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Brentwood
Swasey Central School, 355 Middle Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Dover
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:
Ward 1: Frances G. Hopkins Elementary School (formerly Horne Street Elementary School), 78 Horne St.
Ward 2: Dover Ice Arena, 110 Portland Ave.
Ward 3: Woodman Park Elementary School, 11 Towle Ave.
Ward 4: Garrison School, 50 Garrison Road.
Ward 5: Dover Middle School, 16 Daley Drive.
Ward 6: Hellenic Center, 219 Long Hill Road.
Durham
Oyster River High School, 55 Coe Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
East Kingston
East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Eliot, Maine
Marshwood Middle School Gymnasium, 626 HL Dow Highway (Rt. 236), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Epping
Epping High School, 33 Prescott, Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Exeter
Seacoast School of Technology in the Talbot Gym, 40 Linden St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Farmington
Farmington High School Gymnasium, 40 Thayer Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Greenland
Greenland Central School, 70 Post Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Hampton
Winnacunnet High School, 1 Alumni Drive, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Hampton Falls
Lincoln Akerman School, 8 Exeter Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kennebunk, Maine
Edward C. Winston Town Hall Auditorium; 1 Summer St., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kennebunkport, Maine
Village Fire Station, 32 North St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Kensington
Kensington Elementary School, 122 Amesbury Road, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kittery, Maine
Kittery Community Center Gymnasium, located at 120 Rogers Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Lee
Mast Way School, 23 Mast Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Madbury
Madbury Town Hall, 13 Town Hall Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Milton
Nute Middle High School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
New Castle
New Castle Recreation Center, 301 Wentworth Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Newfields
Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Newington
Newington Town Hall, 205 Nimble Hill Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Newmarket
Newmarket Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium, 213 South Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
North Berwick, Maine
North Berwick Elementary School, 25 Varney Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
North Hampton
North Hampton School, 201 Atlantic Ave., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ogunquit, Maine
Dunaway Community Center, 23 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Portsmouth
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:
Ward 1: New Franklin School, 1 Franklin Drive.
Ward 2: Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave.
Ward 3: Senior Activity Center, 125 Cottage St.
Ward 4: Portsmouth High School, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive
Ward 5: Little Harbour School, 50 Clough Drive.
Rochester
8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:
Ward 1: East Rochester Elementary School, 773 Portland St.
Ward 2: Chamberlain Street School, 65 Chamberlain St.
Ward 3: Gonic Elementary School, 10 Railroad Ave.
Ward 4: McClelland Elementary School, 59 Brock St.
Ward 5: James W. Foley Memorial Community Center, 150 Wakefield St./Community Way.
Ward 6: Elks Lodge No. 1393, 295 Columbus Ave.
Rollinsford
American Legion, 551 Foundry St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Rye
Rye Elementary School, 461 Sagamore Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Sanford, Maine (and Springvale)
Sanford High School and Technical Center-Voting entrance door #41, 100 Alumni Blvd., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Seabrook
Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Somersworth
7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:
Ward 1: City Hall, 1 Government Way.
Ward 2: Summersworth Historical Museum, 157 Main St.
Ward 3: Somersworth High School cafeteria, 11 Memorial Drive.
Ward 4: Idlehurst Elementary School cafeteria, 45 Stackpole Road.
Ward 5: Romeo J. Messier Building, 218 Main St.
South Berwick, Maine
Central School, 197 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Strafford
Strafford School, 22 Roller Coaster Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Stratham
Stratham Memorial School, 39 Gifford Farm Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Wells, Maine
Wells Junior High School gym, 1470 Post Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
York, Maine
York High School gymnasium, 1 Robert Stevens Drive, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
