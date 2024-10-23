Open in App
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Election 2024: Seacoast NH and Maine polling places and times

    By Autumn Stewart, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    The 2024 general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 5. The following is an alphabetical list of polling times and places for Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine cities and towns:

    Arundel, Maine

    Arundel Town Hall Meeting Room, 257 Limerick Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Barrington

    Barrington Middle School, 51 Haley Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Berwick, Maine

    Berwick Town Hall, 11 Sullivan St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Brentwood

    Swasey Central School, 355 Middle Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Dover

    7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

    Ward 1: Frances G. Hopkins Elementary School (formerly Horne Street Elementary School), 78 Horne St.

    Ward 2: Dover Ice Arena, 110 Portland Ave.

    Ward 3: Woodman Park Elementary School, 11 Towle Ave.

    Ward 4: Garrison School, 50 Garrison Road.

    Ward 5: Dover Middle School, 16 Daley Drive.

    Ward 6: Hellenic Center, 219 Long Hill Road.

    Durham

    Oyster River High School, 55 Coe Drive, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    East Kingston

    East Kingston Elementary School, 5 Andrews Lane, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Eliot, Maine

    Marshwood Middle School Gymnasium, 626 HL Dow Highway (Rt. 236), 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Epping

    Epping High School, 33 Prescott, Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Exeter

    Seacoast School of Technology in the Talbot Gym, 40 Linden St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Farmington

    Farmington High School Gymnasium, 40 Thayer Drive, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Greenland

    Greenland Central School, 70 Post Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Hampton

    Winnacunnet High School, 1 Alumni Drive, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Hampton Falls

    Lincoln Akerman School, 8 Exeter Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Kennebunk, Maine

    Edward C. Winston Town Hall Auditorium; 1 Summer St., 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Kennebunkport, Maine

    Village Fire Station, 32 North St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Kensington

    Kensington Elementary School, 122 Amesbury Road, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

    Kittery, Maine

    Kittery Community Center Gymnasium, located at 120 Rogers Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Lee

    Mast Way School, 23 Mast Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Madbury

    Madbury Town Hall, 13 Town Hall Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Milton

    Nute Middle High School, 28 School St., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    New Castle

    New Castle Recreation Center, 301 Wentworth Road, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Newfields

    Newfields Town Hall, 65 Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Newington

    Newington Town Hall, 205 Nimble Hill Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Newmarket

    Newmarket Jr./Sr. High School Gymnasium, 213 South Main St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    North Berwick, Maine

    North Berwick Elementary School, 25 Varney Road, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    North Hampton

    North Hampton School, 201 Atlantic Ave., 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Ogunquit, Maine

    Dunaway Community Center, 23 School St., 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Portsmouth

    8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

    Ward 1: New Franklin School, 1 Franklin Drive.

    Ward 2: Portsmouth Middle School, 155 Parrott Ave.

    Ward 3: Senior Activity Center, 125 Cottage St.

    Ward 4: Portsmouth High School, 50 Andrew Jarvis Drive

    Ward 5: Little Harbour School, 50 Clough Drive.

    Rochester

    8 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

    Ward 1: East Rochester Elementary School, 773 Portland St.

    Ward 2: Chamberlain Street School, 65 Chamberlain St.

    Ward 3: Gonic Elementary School, 10 Railroad Ave.

    Ward 4: McClelland Elementary School, 59 Brock St.

    Ward 5: James W. Foley Memorial Community Center, 150 Wakefield St./Community Way.

    Ward 6: Elks Lodge No. 1393, 295 Columbus Ave.

    Rollinsford

    American Legion, 551 Foundry St., 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Rye

    Rye Elementary School, 461 Sagamore Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Sanford, Maine (and Springvale)

    Sanford High School and Technical Center-Voting entrance door #41, 100 Alumni Blvd., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Seabrook

    Seabrook Community Center, 311 Lafayette Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Somersworth

    7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in each ward:

    Ward 1: City Hall, 1 Government Way.

    Ward 2: Summersworth Historical Museum, 157 Main St.

    Ward 3: Somersworth High School cafeteria, 11 Memorial Drive.

    Ward 4: Idlehurst Elementary School cafeteria, 45 Stackpole Road.

    Ward 5: Romeo J. Messier Building, 218 Main St.

    South Berwick, Maine

    Central School, 197 Main St., 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    Strafford

    Strafford School, 22 Roller Coaster Road, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Stratham

    Stratham Memorial School, 39 Gifford Farm Road, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Wells, Maine

    Wells Junior High School gym, 1470 Post Road, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    York, Maine

    York High School gymnasium, 1 Robert Stevens Drive, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h3mfb_0wINJybt00

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Election 2024: Seacoast NH and Maine polling places and times

