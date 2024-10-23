All Souls’ Walk adds spirit to Halloween season in Kennebunk

KENNEBUNK, Maine — The Brick Store Museum will once again make spirits come alive for one afternoon for its 21st annual All Souls’ Walk on Saturday, Oct. 26.

The popular annual event features continuous tours through Hope Cemetery beginning at noon, with the last tour departing at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 per person, and children under 12 are free.

The narrated historical walks begin at the Brick Store Museum at 117 Main Street, Kennebunk, and cover a half-mile loop through Kennebunk’s Hope Cemetery , lasting approximately 75 minutes.

Costumed interpreters portray historical figures and share their stories of love, loss, and fate. This year, seven new stories will be told during the tour. Not too spooky, it’s a perfect activity for the whole family. Participants visit more than a dozen gravesites and learn local history through the fascinating and often tragic tales of residents from bygone eras.

Tours conclude back at the museum, where guests are invited to view the museum’s new exhibitions. This signature event is sponsored by Maine Community Bank. The museum thanks Hope Cemetery for once again hosting the All Souls’ Walk this year.

In addition to the in-person tour, the museum offers its All Souls’ Walk Companion book with all the stories told in the past 20 years. Proceeds benefit the Brick Store Museum and Hope Cemetery.

Advanced reservations are required, with very limited “walk-in” spots possible but not guaranteed (first-come, first-served). Tickets can be reserved in advance at the Brick Store Museum or online at www.brickstoremuseum.org . In the event of inclement weather, a rain date will be announced.

Trick-or-treating and the Lighting of the Pumpkins in York

YORK — The Old York Historical Society invites children to trick-or-treat, 18th-century style, at Old York’s historic buildings in York Village from 3:30 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Buildings include Jefferds Tavern, York Corner Schoolhouse, Emerson-Wilcox House, and the Old Gaol. Creepy characters and ghosts of Halloween past will hand out treats to all who dare to knock on Old York’s historic doors.

The invitation coincides with the town’s annual night of trick-or-treating.

Also that evening, the 6th annual Lighting of the Pumpkins at the Old Burying Ground in York Village will begin at approximately 5 p.m. The walls of the Old Burying Ground in York Village will be illuminated with jack-o’-lanterns until around 8 p.m.

Stop by to enjoy a magical scene and enjoy the Afterglow at the Tavern, from 5 to 7 p.m. Hearty hearth-cooked soup and bread will be available at historic Jefferds Tavern, along with local beer and cider.This event is free and open to the public. In the event of heavy rain, the event is postponed until Oct. 31. Parking is available at the Old York Museum Center, 3 Lindsay Road, York.

The Old York Historical Society invites you to help fill the Old Burying Ground by bringing carved pumpkins to the Old York Museum Center at 3 Lindsay Road between 12 and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct.30.

The society will also have a pumpkin-carving party at the museum center from 12 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 29. The organization will provide the pumpkins but asks you to bring your carving tools.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: All Souls’ Walk adds spirit to Halloween season in Kennebunk