    • Portsmouth Herald

    Five Seacoast field hockey teams in NHIAA tournaments: What to expect

    By Brandon Brown, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    The 2024 high school field hockey postseason tournaments are set to begin Tuesday in New Hampshire, with the first of five Seacoast teams beginning its state title quest on Wednesday.

    Winnacunnet, one of three Division I Seacoast tournament teams, will begin by hosting Salem at Winnacunnet High School. Exeter and Dover , also in Division I, earned first-round byes.

    On Thursday, Division III No. 8 seed St. Thomas Aquinas will host No. 9 Newport on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

    More: 22 surprise standout players for Seacoast high school field hockey

    Here's a preview of the local teams in field hockey tournaments in New Hampshire:

    Division I: No. 12 Salem (6-10) at No. 5 Winnacunnet (12-3-1)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KmbMk_0wGpHVI800

    Where and when : Winnacunnet High School, Wednesday, 4 p.m.

    No team has won more Division I state championships than the five titles Winnacunnet has collected since 2010. Can the Warriors make it six?

    Division I is deep, and as the Warriors enter the Division I tournament, head coach Heidi Hand said, "Salem will be fresh on our minds."

    Hand collected her 200th career win with the Warriors, as Winnacunnet ended the regular season with a 1-0 win over Salem on Oct. 16.

    "We know they play since just saw them," Hand said. "Hoping to attack more and run the offense, and not back down. I always tell the girls, new season, no (team's) records matter anymore. It comes down to who wants it more, it’s one game at a time and we don’t look ahead.

    More: Winnacunnet field hockey coach Heidi Hand earned her 200th career win Wednesday

    "This year, I feel a lot of teams are very similar and (the tournament) could go anyway," Hand added. "I think we have some challenges ahead, but nothing my girls can’t handle. They are ready and know they can compete with anyone."

    Division I: No. 2 Dover, No. 3 Exeter await quarterfinal matchups

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42OiY1_0wGpHVI800

    The defending Division I state champion Green Wave get to relax, get in more work, or both, as they await their opponent in the Division I tournament.

    Dover finished the season with a 13-2-1 record, and won eight of its final nine games in the regular season.

    Wednesday's matchup between No. 7 Concord (12-4) and No. 10 Windham (6-10) will determine which team advances to play at Dover on Saturday at 2 p.m.

    Dover beat Windham in the regular-season finale, 1-0, but lost to Concord, 2-1, Oct. 4.

    More: Dover, Exeter, Winnacunnet give Seacoast field hockey a trio of Division I powers

    In Exeter, the Blue Hawks will also have a few days off before they take the field for the Division I tournament.

    Exeter (13-3) will face the winner of No. 6 Bedford (12-3-1) and No. 11 Londonderry (6-10), which will be played on Wednesday. Exeter hosts the winner on Saturday at 2 p.m.

    "While we appreciate the short break after the regular season ends, we fully understand that is is tournament time now," Exeter head coach Deb Grott said. "And we need to maintain our focus."

    The Blue Hawks beat Londonderry, 5-0, but one of Exeter's three losses came against Bedford, 4-2.

    Grott added that it does not matter who the opponent is, the mindset must be to maintain focus on the game.

    Division II: Oyster River earns No. 2 seed and bye

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3egNg1_0wGpHVI800

    The same place Oyster River's season ended in 2023, is where its state championship hunt will begin in 2024 - the Division II quarterfinals.

    The lone Bobcats' loss came to the No. 1 seed, Hollis-Brookline, 2-1 on Sept. 30 at Hollis-Brookline.

    The Bobcats (15-1) await the winner of Tuesday's first round matchup between No. 7 Hanover and No. 10 Pembroke.

    "The most important thing heading into tournament is to remember that you need to take things one game at a time," Oyster River head coach Anne Golding said. :"There's no getting ahead of ourselves and we need to pay attention to the details and be disciplined. I don't know that there's an advantage to having that first round bye, other than you have time to prepare, but that being said I personally believe nothing prepares you better than actual gameplay."

    Oyster River blanked both Hanover, 4-0, and Pembroke, 3-0, during the regular season, and will play the winner on Friday at 3 p.m. at Oyster River High School.

    "Either way, we expect an opponent to show up to us ready to fiercely compete," Golding said. "Which is exactly exactly what we will prepare for."

    Division III: No. 9 Newport at No. 8 St. Thomas Aquinas

    Where and when: St. Thomas Aquinas High School, Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

    A year after winning just two games, and not qualifying for the Division III tournament, the Saints' (6-5-3) stormed back in 2024 and tripled their win total, entering the tournament as a host for the first round.

    St. Thomas Aquinas will begin its championship quest with facing Newport for the third time this season, and just off how the first two games resulted, the next outcome points to a Saints win.

    Newport (6-7-1) won 2-1 on Sept. 6, and the two teams tied 2-2 on Oct. 1, with a win or go home scenario being on the line in the third matchup.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Five Seacoast field hockey teams in NHIAA tournaments: What to expect

