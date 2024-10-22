Foreclosure auctions for York Beach Surf Club, Sea Latch Inn delayed: Here's why

YORK, Maine — The foreclosure auctions for two Long Sands Beach hotels and an undeveloped plot of land have been postponed.

The York Beach Surf Club , Sea Latch Inn , and the vacant lot at 11 Webber Road were initially set for auction on Oct. 17. The properties are owned under separate LLCs but affiliated with Taylor Perkins, whose family built the Surf Hotel into a state-of-the-art resort after acquiring it from the Poulin family in 2020.

Auctioneer Stef Keenan announced Oct. 16, the Surf Club foreclosure auction had been postponed until Nov. 14. The next day, he announced the auctions for the Sea Latch Inn and 11 Webber Road were postponed until 11 a.m. on Oct. 30 due to last-minute "bankruptcy filings."

Several people came out to bid on the properties on Oct. 17, including Joe Lipton, owner of the Nevada Motel , ViewPoint Hotel , and Stones Throw Hotel in York.

"Always looking to invest in Long Sands Beach,” Lipton said. “Opportunity is opportunity, so we thought we would come to see what opportunity there was.”

Keenan informed bidders that they would notify them if the auctions, now set for Oct 30 and Nov. 14, will proceed as scheduled.

Perkins has declined to comment since the foreclosure auctions were announced earlier this fall.

The York Beach Surf Club has an estimated value of $5.5 million, according to its real estate listing. The Sea Latch is valued at $4.9 million, while the Webber Road property is listed at $3.25 million.

The Surf Club property has some of the newest inventory of rooms and amenities in York and on Long Sands Beach, according to the auctioneer’s listing. The hotel is located directly across the street from the Atlantic Ocean and Prebble’s Point. The hotel features 42 guest rooms, 10 bungalows, a heated saltwater pool and a pool bar.

The Sea Latch is also across from the beach and has 82 hotel rooms. The complex is comprised of one, two and three-story buildings as well as six individual cottages. The undeveloped property on Webber Road is located in the Residential-7 zoning district and allows for multiple living units or commercial uses with public water and sewer available on the street.

This marked the third time the Surf Club has faced foreclosure auction since Perkins’ family opened the resort. Perkins previously worked out loan terms with his lender in 2021 and 2023, avoiding foreclosure both times.

