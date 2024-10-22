Prescott pressed on LGBTQ+ rights in Portsmouth forum after Pappas' criticism

PORTSMOUTH — Russell Prescott, Republican candidate for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, was questioned on his stance on LGBTQ+ rights Monday following a testy exchange Friday, when incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas criticized his record.

Bill Blum, the owner of Pride Toolbox, shared their concerns about anti-transgender legislation passed by the New Hampshire legislature this year, during a Portsmouth Chamber Collaborative candidates forum Monday. Blum cited the new state law prohibiting transgender athletes from playing on the sports team that align with their gender identity and another requiring a two-week notice at schools for content concerning gender identity.

Blum asked Prescott if he would support the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The legislation has been proposed in several congressional sessions, but has never passed both chambers.

“If that were passed, it would be a huge relief to legislative advocacy efforts that I do in Concord, and it would also guarantee basic human rights,” Blum said.

Prescott said he couldn’t give Blum an exact answer because he hasn’t read the act, but he offered Blum his cellphone number and pointed to support he has received from a prominent conservative LGBT group.

“The Log Cabin Republicans have endorsed my campaign. They know that, you know, over time, people's opinions have changed, and I changed with them,” Prescott said. “So I will work with the Log Cabin Republicans and see where they're at, and then work with you to see where you're at and have a great decision for you.”

Pappas had criticized Prescott for his anti-LGBT record during a forum hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio and the Granite State News Collaborative Friday, Pappas cited a bill that Prescott had sponsored while serving in the New Hampshire legislature that would have prohibited the state from recognizing out-of-state same-sex marriages. Pappas, who is gay, said he was “left wondering whether there was a space for me in this state.”

In response, Prescott said he was “fine” with gay marriage today and his views have changed.

Both Prescott and Pappas spoke for about 15 minutes and took about 30 minutes of questions from the audience. The forum took place at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel.

Audience considers what issues matter to them

Audience members in Portsmouth asked the two candidates about a wide range of topics, from requiring a certification for service dogs, to holding the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant accountable for maintaining minimum safety standards, to retaining young talent in New Hampshire.

Audience member Steve Scott said he’s paying attention to the races up and down the ballot this year for his 4-year-old granddaughter.

“It breaks my heart that she, right now, would have fewer rights than either my wife did or that my daughter did,” he said, adding that LGBTQ rights are also important to him.

Bill Bowen, who asked Pappas about the deficit and Prescott about housing, said he thinks Prescott is what Congress needs right now.

“We need to do what Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich did back in the '70s,” Bowen said.

Terri Grijalva said she used to vote with her party up and down the ticket. When she got older, she started paying more attention to policy. But now, a candidate’s character plays an important role in her choice.

“Will that person represent me? Will they have that moral compass and stand up for the people that can’t stand up for themselves? Am I proud that person represents me?” Grijalva said. She said that Pappas felt more accessible to her, and like someone who she would feel comfortable talking to about issues like health care.

As the election gets closer, Grijalva is one of many voters who are starting to think more about the down ballot contests rather than just the presidential race.

Andrea Pickett of the Portsmouth Housing Authority said that everything being discussed at the forum is important, from balancing the budget to building workforce housing.

“It’s the fabric of our day-to-day life, whether or not you can put your finger on it in every moment of your day,” Pickett said. “What does your community look like? It’s all decided, more than presidential races, it’s decided by local government.”

(This story has been updated to reflect the preferred pronouns of an audience member who spoke at the event.)

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Prescott pressed on LGBTQ+ rights in Portsmouth forum after Pappas' criticism