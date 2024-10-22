Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Prescott pressed on LGBTQ+ rights in Portsmouth forum after Pappas' criticism

    By Margie Cullen, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    PORTSMOUTH — Russell Prescott, Republican candidate for New Hampshire’s First Congressional District, was questioned on his stance on LGBTQ+ rights Monday following a testy exchange Friday, when incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas criticized his record.

    Bill Blum, the owner of Pride Toolbox, shared their concerns about anti-transgender legislation passed by the New Hampshire legislature this year, during a Portsmouth Chamber Collaborative candidates forum Monday. Blum cited the new state law prohibiting transgender athletes from playing on the sports team that align with their gender identity and another requiring a two-week notice at schools for content concerning gender identity.

    Blum asked Prescott if he would support the Equality Act, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and gender identity. The legislation has been proposed in several congressional sessions, but has never passed both chambers.

    “If that were passed, it would be a huge relief to legislative advocacy efforts that I do in Concord, and it would also guarantee basic human rights,” Blum said.

    Prescott said he couldn’t give Blum an exact answer because he hasn’t read the act, but he offered Blum his cellphone number and pointed to support he has received from a prominent conservative LGBT group.

    “The Log Cabin Republicans have endorsed my campaign. They know that, you know, over time, people's opinions have changed, and I changed with them,” Prescott said. “So I will work with the Log Cabin Republicans and see where they're at, and then work with you to see where you're at and have a great decision for you.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AoL8e_0wGovLUr00

    Pappas had criticized Prescott for his anti-LGBT record during a forum hosted by New Hampshire Public Radio and the Granite State News Collaborative Friday, Pappas cited a bill that Prescott had sponsored while serving in the New Hampshire legislature that would have prohibited the state from recognizing out-of-state same-sex marriages. Pappas, who is gay, said he was “left wondering whether there was a space for me in this state.”

    In response, Prescott said he was “fine” with gay marriage today and his views have changed.

    Both Prescott and Pappas spoke for about 15 minutes and took about 30 minutes of questions from the audience. The forum took place at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel.

    Audience considers what issues matter to them

    Audience members in Portsmouth asked the two candidates about a wide range of topics, from requiring a certification for service dogs, to holding the Seabrook Station nuclear power plant accountable for maintaining minimum safety standards, to retaining young talent in New Hampshire.

    Audience member Steve Scott said he’s paying attention to the races up and down the ballot this year for his 4-year-old granddaughter.

    “It breaks my heart that she, right now, would have fewer rights than either my wife did or that my daughter did,” he said, adding that LGBTQ rights are also important to him.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49ty16_0wGovLUr00

    Bill Bowen, who asked Pappas about the deficit and Prescott about housing, said he thinks Prescott is what Congress needs right now.

    “We need to do what Bill Clinton and Newt Gingrich did back in the '70s,” Bowen said.

    Terri Grijalva said she used to vote with her party up and down the ticket. When she got older, she started paying more attention to policy. But now, a candidate’s character plays an important role in her choice.

    “Will that person represent me? Will they have that moral compass and stand up for the people that can’t stand up for themselves? Am I proud that person represents me?” Grijalva said. She said that Pappas felt more accessible to her, and like someone who she would feel comfortable talking to about issues like health care.

    As the election gets closer, Grijalva is one of many voters who are starting to think more about the down ballot contests rather than just the presidential race.

    More on Pappas vs. Prescott: NH congressman has 'least Trumpiest' challenger yet in 2024

    Andrea Pickett of the Portsmouth Housing Authority said that everything being discussed at the forum is important, from balancing the budget to building workforce housing.

    “It’s the fabric of our day-to-day life, whether or not you can put your finger on it in every moment of your day,” Pickett said. “What does your community look like? It’s all decided, more than presidential races, it’s decided by local government.”

    (This story has been updated to reflect the preferred pronouns of an audience member who spoke at the event.)

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Prescott pressed on LGBTQ+ rights in Portsmouth forum after Pappas' criticism

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Roy Batty
    22h ago
    already the most promoted and protected group in the country...progressives have destroyed everywhere they are in power
    GMAN
    1d ago
    Same rights as everyone else. No one is extra special. I want my parade and month of celebration!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune6 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Two Men Indicted for Defrauding DoorDash in $1 Million Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz1 day ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day; clean out your old drugs, save a life
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 hours ago
    Transgender rights: Protesters, supporters try to drown out rhetoric at Colorado Capitol
    David Heitz18 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy