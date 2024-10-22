Open in App
    Maine House election 2024: York County candidates share views on key issues

    By Margie Cullen, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    Voters in southern York County will see contested races for the Maine House of Representatives on their ballots at the polls on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

    Seacoastonline sent questionnaires to each candidate in local districts for the Maine House, covering issues such as cost of living, abortion, gun laws and more. The responding candidates’ answers are linked below. Seacoastonline made a good-faith effort to reach every candidate.

    District 134 (Kennebunk/Kennebunkport/Biddeford): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Traci Gere of Kennebunkport is challenged by Republican Elizabeth Jordan of Kennebunkport.

    District 135 (Kennebunk): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Daniel Sayre is challenged by Republican Scott Craig.

    District 140 (Arundel/Dayton/Lyman): Incumbent Republican Rep. Wayne Parry of Arundel is challenged by Democrat Jason Nedeau of Arundel.

    District 141 (Sanford/Newfield/Shapleigh): Incumbent Republican Rep. Lucas John Lanigan of Sanford faces Democrat Patricia Kidder of Springvale.

    District 142 (Sanford/Springvale): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio of Sanford is challenged by Republican Amy Bell.

    District 143 (Sanford): Incumbent Republican Rep. Anne Marie Fredericks is challenged by Democrat Kathryn Manende Hall .

    District 145 (Wells): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Daniel Hobbs faces Republican Robert Foley .

    District 146 (York/Wells/Ogunquit): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Walter Runte of York is challenged by Republican Bradley Moulton of Cape Neddick.

    District 147 (York): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Holly Sargent is unopposed on the ballot.

    District 148 (Berwick/North Berwick): Incumbent Republican Rep. Thomas Lavigne of Berwick is challenged by Democrat Tristan Lozuaway-McComsey of Berwick.

    District 149 (North Berwick/South Berwick): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Tiffany Roberts of South Berwick is challenged by Republican Kelly Davis-Rouillard of North Berwick.

    District 150 (Eliot/Kittery/South Berwick): Incumbent Democrat Rep. Michele Meyer of Eliot is challenged by Republican Mark Zimmer of South Berwick.

    District 151 (Kittery): Incumbent Democrat Kristi Mathieson of Kittery is challenged by Republican Suzanne Johnson .

    (This story has been updated to remove the name of a District 147 candidate who won the Republican primary but will not appear on the ballot.)

    More: Maine Senate candidates share views ahead of 2024 election: Costs, abortion, gun laws

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Maine House election 2024: York County candidates share views on key issues

    Boko Maynard
    1d ago
    Dem positions on boys in school sports, abortion without parental consent, no cash bail, increased housing and subsistence for illegals, and higher taxes, unaudited and endless aid to foreign nations seem detrimental to working class Mainers.
