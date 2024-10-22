Open in App
    Wells extends moratorium on large-scale housing developments: Here's why

    By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    WELLS, Maine — The Wells Select Board voted last week to extend the town’s moratorium on large-scale housing developments in the community for another 180 days.

    The extension comes at a time when voters will weigh in on several proposed amendments to the town’s ordinances for land use and subdivisions during the upcoming election on Nov. 5.

    The additional six months will give town officials time to continue looking at the many issues surrounding large-scale housing projects and to put forth more recommended changes and proposals during the annual town meeting in June of 2025, Town Engineer Mike Livingston told the Select Board Oct. 15.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pzGSI_0wGoITUE00

    During a public hearing, two residents spoke in favor of extending the moratorium, and Town Manager Mike Pardue read aloud an email he had received, also from someone who advocated for the additional time.

    Resident Zack Harding said the town needs more time to study local growth, particularly as it affects the town’s infrastructure.

    “It’s time for a longer discussion on how we manage growth in this town,” he said. “This is the first step.”

    Resident Sue Butler agreed and added the town should focus on the impacts of growth on light and sound pollution. She also said the town needs to focus on the community’s aesthetics. Butler also urged town officials to look at any loopholes that currently exist in local codes.

    “We shouldn’t be embracing loopholes,” Butler said. “We should be finding ways to contain loopholes.”

    After the hearing, Select Board members unanimously approved the extension.

    'Nice to not feel alone’: Wells firefighter battling cancer grateful for support

    Why Wells wants a moratorium to curb large housing projects

    Voters approved the six-month moratorium by a vote of 980-82 during a special town meeting in August. The measure went into effect retroactively and was set to expire Oct. 15.

    The moratorium applies to proposed housing developments of 45 units or more. Specifically, it applies to the construction of large-scale developments, the acceptance and processing of related applications, and the issuance of any related permits or any other form of regulatory approval.

    The town has used these past six months to review such issues as land uses, open space, lot sizes, cluster density bonuses, wetlands, setbacks, traffic, and more.

    As a result of the work done so far, voters will address numerous articles proposing ordinance changes related to land use and subdivisions during the election early next month.

    One of the articles seeks to eliminate multifamily dwellings and multifamily developments from the town’s Rural District as well as multifamily developments from the local Aquifer Protection District.

    There is another article seeking to define “funeral home” and allow such a business within the town’s Residential A District, Residential Commercial District, and General Business District. The article, if approved, would also put in place parking requirements for funeral homes.

    Other articles seek to provide new definitions, including ones for “subdivider,” “standard restaurant,” and “dominated by woody vegetation.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qrYRb_0wGoITUE00

    Other articles also propose amendments to address subdivision defaults and violations, nonconforming lots and developments, residential cluster developments, multifamily developments, and parking requirements.

    On April 16, the Select Board agreed a proposed moratorium and a special town meeting were necessary after listening to concerns from the public during a packed hearing in the York County Community College auditorium that lasted a couple of hours.

    Most speakers that evening favored a moratorium, citing concerns about the effects of large-scale developments on the community’s environment, infrastructure, services, quality of life, health, and traffic, particularly along Route 1.

    According to town officials, 76 residential subdivisions, with an average of 14 units per subdivision, had been approved in Wells between 2009 and 2023. In a press release, the town reported it had recently received applications for subdivisions that were “substantially larger.”

    The rate of development in Wells has been an issue for a lot of residents for quite some time now, particularly as new, large neighborhoods have been built in recent years. The issue heated up in March when a proposal for a new development on Post Road particularly caught people’s attention. The proposal, which began making its way through the town’s planning process, called for 165 homes to be built on 121 acres at 502 Post Road.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Wells extends moratorium on large-scale housing developments: Here's why

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Linda Beaulieu
    1d ago
    I don’t want any more houses being built in Maine we get away from the city to be in the woods not building houses everywhere you’re tearing to many trees which is killing off our wildlife and we need our wildlife. Or they will intrude into your home my home and everybody else’s home we don’t need to kill off the trees.
    Guest
    1d ago
    A large condominium project was in front of the Planning Board 4 yrs ago. It was vehemently disapproved by the neighborhood due to traffic/roads/ridiculousness apparent to anyone. The head of the board okayed street names before it was already approved! Lots of people were wondering if someone was getting paid off - I won’t say his name but something was so fishy. The development was not approved due to so many obvious problems (Rt 1) people are still shaking their heads over the board even entertaining it for the out of state developers. Who stormed out upon finding he wasn’t getting his way. Wonder if he got his money back??
    View all comments
