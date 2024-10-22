Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    'Wheels of Desire' art exhibition opening at Maine Classic Car Museum

    By Special to Seacoastonline,

    2 days ago

    ARUNDAL, Maine — The Maine Classic Car Museum will host the opening of "The Wheels of Desire," an art exhibition on Thursday, Nov. 21, featuring the works of Anne-François de Sérilly , a French painter based in Maine.

    “We are thrilled to share the whimsical and evocative oil paintings of Anne-François de Sérilly,” said Gene Prentice, president of the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel. “Sérilly takes you back in time with his beautiful paintings, that reflect his Art Deco sensibilities.”

    Sérilly hails from France but has resided in Biddeford Pool, Maine, for several years now, where his wife’s family has lived for several generations. Serilly studied the art of reproduction of the great Masters at the Marino Barbero’s studio.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EPcxJ_0wGoISbV00

    He patiently imitated their every brushstroke, anxious to soak up their techniques and perfect his drawing skills. Sérilly also took anatomy classes at the Beaux-Arts de Paris and graduated from the Van Der Kelen school of decorative painting in Brussels, Belgium.

    “I was inspired by the incredible collection of historic automobiles at the Maine Classic Car Museum to come up with the theme of 'The Wheels of Desire' for this exhibition,” explains Sérilly. “I fuse geometrical simplicity and bold perspectives reminiscent of the 1930s Art Deco period."

    “What I really like,” said Prentice, “is how Sérilly creates both a historical retrospective and a modern classic, deftly fusing rich colors, splashes of light, and inviting curves and shapes- it’s really unlike any other artists we’ve seen in our space.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M8O3n_0wGoISbV00

    Sérilly has exhibited his works at galleries and shows in Paris and Rio de Janiero, as well as other New England venues.

    “At our opening, visitors can meet the artist, preview the new exhibition, enjoy cocktails, beverages, and hors d’oeuvres, as well as view over 40 classic cars and related artifacts,” said Prentice.

    The public is invited to the exhibition opening at the Maine Classic Car Museum on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 2564 Portland Road on US Route 1 in Arundel. You can purchase tickets online at the door. For more information, contact the Museum at 207-620-6620 or go online to mainecarmuseum.com. The exhibition will continue through the winter of 2025.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'Wheels of Desire' art exhibition opening at Maine Classic Car Museum

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Fourth $1 Million Lottery Scratch-Off Winner Announced in Less Than a Week in Florida
    Akeena6 days ago
    Beloved Discount Retailer Files for Bankruptcy, Set to Close All Stores in Florida and Other States
    Akeena6 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato15 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz26 days ago
    Carnival Revealed a New Loyalty Gift for Platinum and Diamond Guests, And People Aren't Thrilled
    J. Souza7 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    The Tragic Life and Murder-Suicide of Actor Gig Young: Decades After the Horror
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    NOV. 5 VOTER GUIDE | Florida Amendments
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Families seek answers in dock collapse that killed 4 from Jax
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney20 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Matanzas Riverkeeper joins call to protect native turtle species
    Jacksonville Today12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy