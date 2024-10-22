'Wheels of Desire' art exhibition opening at Maine Classic Car Museum

ARUNDAL, Maine — The Maine Classic Car Museum will host the opening of "The Wheels of Desire," an art exhibition on Thursday, Nov. 21, featuring the works of Anne-François de Sérilly , a French painter based in Maine.

“We are thrilled to share the whimsical and evocative oil paintings of Anne-François de Sérilly,” said Gene Prentice, president of the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel. “Sérilly takes you back in time with his beautiful paintings, that reflect his Art Deco sensibilities.”

Sérilly hails from France but has resided in Biddeford Pool, Maine, for several years now, where his wife’s family has lived for several generations. Serilly studied the art of reproduction of the great Masters at the Marino Barbero’s studio.

He patiently imitated their every brushstroke, anxious to soak up their techniques and perfect his drawing skills. Sérilly also took anatomy classes at the Beaux-Arts de Paris and graduated from the Van Der Kelen school of decorative painting in Brussels, Belgium.

“I was inspired by the incredible collection of historic automobiles at the Maine Classic Car Museum to come up with the theme of 'The Wheels of Desire' for this exhibition,” explains Sérilly. “I fuse geometrical simplicity and bold perspectives reminiscent of the 1930s Art Deco period."

“What I really like,” said Prentice, “is how Sérilly creates both a historical retrospective and a modern classic, deftly fusing rich colors, splashes of light, and inviting curves and shapes- it’s really unlike any other artists we’ve seen in our space.”

Sérilly has exhibited his works at galleries and shows in Paris and Rio de Janiero, as well as other New England venues.

“At our opening, visitors can meet the artist, preview the new exhibition, enjoy cocktails, beverages, and hors d’oeuvres, as well as view over 40 classic cars and related artifacts,” said Prentice.

The public is invited to the exhibition opening at the Maine Classic Car Museum on Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., at 2564 Portland Road on US Route 1 in Arundel. You can purchase tickets online at the door. For more information, contact the Museum at 207-620-6620 or go online to mainecarmuseum.com. The exhibition will continue through the winter of 2025.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: 'Wheels of Desire' art exhibition opening at Maine Classic Car Museum