EXETER — The American Independence Museum will offer a “spooky” walking tour, "Exeter After Dark: Crime, Haunts, and Local Lore," on Sunday, Oct. 27.

Beginning at Folsom Tavern (1775), the 1.5-mile tour will explore the historic streets of Exeter and Water Street Cemetery. While strolling, guests will learn about alleged ghost sightings, UFOs, and the town’s darkest mysteries.

The 90-minute tour, one at 5 p.m. and another at 7:30 p.m. will also focus on the supernatural history of the American Independence Museum and Folsom Tavern, where spiritualists, who believed the spirits of the dead could communicate with the living, once gathered. The tour will also discuss true crime, including serial killer H.H. Holmes’ connection to Exeter.

“We are so excited to offer a spooky tour right before Halloween,” said interim Executive Director Jennifer Carr. “We can’t wait to share some of these chilling stories while literally walking past the places where they happened.”

Tickets for Exeter After Dark: Crime, Haunts, and Local Lore are $15 for museum members and $20 for non-members. Guests should arrive at Folsom Tavern, 164 Water Street, 10 minutes before the scheduled tour time.

The walking tour is not the only supernatural event of the season at the American Independence Museum, which will also welcome North East Paranormal Associates , a group of paranormal investigators, for Beer for History on Thursday, Oct. 24. To purchase tickets for either event, visit independencemuseum.org .

Home to a world-class collection of 3,000 historic artifacts, the American Independence Museum develops programs, events, and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: American Independence Museum to offer 'spooky' Halloween stroll