More questions about Portsmouth police station, more political opinions: Letters

Portsmouth needs to rethink its police station project

Oct. 16 − To the Editor:

I stand with Mary Lou McElwain’s contention ( Oct. 1 letter ) that the recent police department plan will significantly block the beautiful landscape and the iconic built environment that contribute to making Portsmouth so awe-inspiring.

We emphasize protecting the historic character of our city but give little attention to protecting the priceless value of our natural history. I submit that we need to keep our eyes on the prize and prevent the brutal scarring of our natural history. Herald reporter Jeff McMenemy’s article (09/26/24) on the new plan highlights significant questions by City Council members on the wisdom of the project. Councilor Cook has “asked for a staffing needs assessment to help inform the design and size” of the expanded project. Similarly, Councilor Lombardi says that “the staffing study is pretty important to understand what the facility needs to be.”

Mayor McEachern questions the impediment to the view and asks why we need this much space for a department. Councilor Bagley questions the cost of the project to taxpayers and suggests a pause on the project. Councilor Cook also questions the projected cost and argues for a cost-benefit analysis. These substantive questions should have been settled previously, along with a public vetting of possible sites. While Councilor Tabor correctly cites the core municipal function of public safety, that function should not trump all other community values. Let’s back up and rethink the whole project.

Patrick Daley

Portsmouth

Sherburne School site for new Portsmouth police station?

Oct. 17 -- To the Editor:

Question for the City Council: Have you considered using the Sherburne School property at 35 Sherburne Road for the new police station? It is a large property with lots of parking for police vehicles and it is right off the highway for quick access.

Construction at the present police station site will cause a lot of disruption to the town hall, the farmer’s market, as well as the elderly housing nearby. The Sherburne school site is more spread out, not on a hill and the parking lot is much bigger so it would be easier to stage the build site and would allow easier access for construction vehicles.

Costs would need to be compared as to whether it would be wise to renovate the existing school structure or if a tear-down would be cheaper. The Sherburne school is a city-owned site that could prove to be far less expensive to build the police station than the $42 million estimate for the existing site and there is room for expansion as the city grows.

The neighbors in the Sherburne school area have expressed opposition to the affordable housing proposal between the city and the Portsmouth Housing Authority. It is worth an inquiry to see how they feel about the idea of having the police nearby and to further investigate the possibilities. It is important to look at all options to save taxpayer dollars, especially in light of the recent revaluations and increases in tax bills.

Angela Pont

Greenland

Jon Morgan for Executive Council

Oct. 16 -- To the Editor:

Jon Morgan, an experienced NH Senator and business person, would bring balance to the Governor’s Executive Council by representing NH values. Morgan will support state contracts to insure that all NH residents have access to their appropriate share of public dollars. Morgan’s decisions on appointments of commissioners and other executive positions will consider the needs of the people of NH rather than special interests. With Morgan on the Executive Council judicial appointments will reflect the constitutional rights of all NH citizens for a safe and fulfilling life.

Vote for balance with JonMorgan for District 3 Executive Council.

Skip Berrien

Exeter

Janet Stevens stands out on the Executive Council

Oct. 16 − To the Editor:

Please allow me a few words on the November 5, 2024, election for Executive Council in District 3 which covers 32 Towns and 266,000 people in the Seacoast.

If you live in District 3, no matter which party you support or if you are an independant, for the benefit of your family, friends, neighbors, and yourself you need to vote for Janet Stevens. Janet has held the position for 2 terms since 2020. Here's the point. Janet truly stands out in the Executive Council.

In the confines of this brief writing it is impossible to cover the exceptional work that makes Janet stand out. But, here is one example that demonstrates the point.

On Sept. 10, 2024, Exeter Hospital announced it would terminate its Advanced Life Support Paramedic program in just 10 days. You may have read about this extremely important issue. 12 Fire Departments and tens of thousands of people in District 3 have depended entirely on this program since 1992 and would be without paramedic service in 10 days. A fire department chief, knowing who best could help, immediately told Janet about the announcement. Within hours of the announcement Janet got hold of the contracts between the hospital and the fire departments. She uncovered the requirement, for not ten day notice, but for ninety day notice. Thanks to Janet alone 3 days later the hospital agreed to a postponement from September 20 to December 20.

Janet looked deeper. The hospital had been acquired recently by Beth Israel Leahy Health and the acquisition was subject to approval by our State government.

The hospital is required to comply with the terms of that approval. Since the paramedic termination announcement the hospital has also announced its plan to terminate numerous important services, neurology, maternity facilities, pediatric dentistry, acute psychiatric care, and others. Janet began scrutinizing the acquisition contract and the compliance terms. The State's purpose in approving the acquisition was to improve service not to allow the hospital group to cut services to improve their profits. Janet brought all of this to the Attorney General and the Department of Justice to enforce compliance.

The foregoing is just one example of Janet's exceptional work. In four years she has forced corporations to expend hundreds of millions of dollars and has delivered almost $1.5 billion to the benefit of her constituents and the entire State including prescription medications to 11,000 state retirees, veterans services, veterans housing, child care providers, public safety, school safety, fuel assistance, clean water, housing, the National Guard, roads and bridges, seawalls, sound walls, a causeway, and more and more. Janet is unique in her efforts to look deeply into thousands of contracts to take care of her constituents and all Granite Staters. The multitudes endorsing Janet reflect the exceptional quality of her work.

Janet even helped the people of Brentwood by forcing the improvement of a deadly intersection, after a veteran died there, when her opponent Brentwood Selectman Democrat Jon Morgan did nothing. Many, many people have come to know that you go to Janet Stevens when you need help.

Your vote in District 3 should go beyond politics. Your vote should go to Janet Stevens.

Michael Mueller

Hampton Falls

Trump's lies hurt real people

Oct. 17 − To the Editor:

When I worked for the Associated Press, reporting meant verifying, attributing, double–even triple--checking.

So I was angry when Donald Trump recently repeated his racist lie about Haitian immigrants eating people’s pets, claiming it was “reported.” It was not “reported,” it was “spread” − like molding jam on stale toast. Like all the lies this would-be dictator knowingly spreads, hoping people will eat them. And the frightening thing is that they do.

How many voters still cling to the idea that Trump “won” the 2020 election? It’s been repeatedly and objectively verified: he did not. How many deny the impact of climate change? How many believe most immigrants are murderers, drug dealers and terrorists?

The day after Trump falsely said for the first time that Haitians were eating people’s pets, I gave a Haitian asylum seeker a ride to work. Normally full of smiles, that morning she could not stop crying.

Cathy Wolff

Kittery, Maine

Decency is the social bridge that unites us

Oct. 16 -- To the Editor:

Invoking "we":

"We" engage, "we" embrace, "we" love, "we" promote kindness, "we" unify, "we" respect uniqueness, "we" see the good, "we" lift each other.

Invoking "they":

"They" are different, "they" are dangerous, "they" are alien, "they" are frightening, "they" are threatening, "they" must be vanquished.

In times of heightened uncertainty, disorienting change and confusing information, it is far easier to condemn "them" than to rally "us". The indecency of hostility and division betrays the hard fought social foundations handed to us by preceding generations .

America's foundation has been built on the the power of "us". When we embrace the "we", "We the People" thrive, and our better angels illuminate our destiny.

Decency is the social bridge that unites us and increases our cultural tides for all boats to rise. Pray that decency can be cultivated in these times of anguish.

Kenneth Cohen

Kensington

Don't vote for hate

Oct. 16 -- To the Editor:

This election is your opportunity to vote against the hate being promoted by the Republican Party.

Their hatred is against, science, health care, public schools, the United States Post Office, the Justice Department, environment, LGBTQ, public servants, welfare recipients, immigrants, the Constitution, diversity, tolerance, colleges and universities, literature, art, etc. Aren't you sick of all this hate? I know I am. The worse part is they are using the hate to divide us and make us hate one another. They are using the hate to destroy the very things that make America great. Your vote matters, make it a vote against hate by voting for the Democrats.

Sheila Roberge

Exeter

Support our public schools: Vote Balboni,Craig and Harris

Oct. 17 -- To the Editor:

If you are a person who believes in the “right to work” and that all Americans should do their part, THE place where all people are provided the opportunity to gain the knowledge and skills they need to contribute to the American economy and engage in the American dream is in a NH public school.

In a NH public school, a shiny third-grade boy sits next to a disheveled girl from a one parent household that had to get herself on the bus.They both have full bellies, thanks to school breakfast. They both got a 98% on their math test due to receiving research-based education from highly-qualified teachers. The two students support each other on the track team after school. These students have an equal opportunity to succeed.

There are lawmakers in our NH government who are actively seeking to take funds from our public education system right now. This is due to a few NH residents who believe that they are entitled to take funds away from the state and local governments to fund education aligned with their individual belief systems. The highest ranked education systems in the world today come from countries that have invested in high-quality education for all of theirchildren.

If you believe, as I do, that all NH students should have access to high-quality public education then vote for it! Vote for Peggy Balboni, Joyce Craig, and Kamala Harris in November. Our country’s future depends on it!

From a passionate, qualified, and concerned NH educator's husband.

James Gebhardt

Greenland

Mainstream media withholding information about border crisis

Oct. 5 − To the Editor:

What happened to the independent streak in New Hampshire voters?

We are now mere weeks away from voting for President of the United States of America. New Hampshire has always had a very unique position in selecting our President with the first in the nation primary. Our citizens took this responsibility seriously and took the time to get to know the candidates in depth. We were the only state in New England that wasn't royal blue. Party didn't matter as much to the people of New Hampshire.

Since the 2016 election, it has been so difficult to find factual information from our journalists. They are the last line of defense between our federal government and our citizens. Part of the struggle isn't only the partisan news we get, but the news that some journalists refuse to report on for partisan reasons.

For example, last week, we finally received more information on our border security. The MSM ignored the majority of the facts. Here is what you likely missed:

The former Border Chief of the San Diego sector was before Congress, under oath. He reported that prior to the Biden/Harris administration, they would see approximately 10-15 SIA's attempt to cross the border. SIA's are special interest aliens who have ties to terrorism. Within three years, that number has increased to 100 and this year will increase above that. These are only the ones they caught. Horrible stats, but, the most important part is the Biden/Harris administration explicitly would not allow the border patrol to publicize this information. Terrorists, flowing across our borders and this administration muzzled the border patrol. Think about that for 10 seconds.

An IG report was also dropped recently that said this administration has lost contact with 320,000 children. They don't know where they are located. Again, think about that for 10 seconds.

Finally, another report that was pried out of this administration stated that ~500,000 CONVICTED criminals are roaming inside the United States. Of that, ~13,000 are CONVICTED murderers and ~15,000 rapists. Is this the type of country we want?

I am all for immigrants coming to this country correctly. What is happening at the Southern (AND NORTHERN) border is criminal. The House impeached Mayorkas and the Senate would not even LISTEN to the facts. Mayorkas views his job as making it more efficient to process them. These illegal immigrants do not show up with a resume and LinkedIn page. They have to answer one question correctly and they are immediately whisked into the country with a paper promise to appear in court years later.

You might not have an issue with the numbers, but how can you not have an issue with this administration HIDING this information from us. They work for us, the citizens of this country. This is not a red issue or a blue issue.

I have no issue if you vote blue or red. I do have a massive issue when facts are being hidden from us by what is the last line of defense, journalists. You should too.

Steve Williams

Portsmouth

