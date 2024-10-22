Open in App
    Halloween plants, a welcomed fright in your backyard: Nature News

    By Susan Pike,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nFoXe_0wGnygIk00

    White baneberry (Actaea pachypoda) is a superstar in my lineup of local plants and animals that conjure up the scary parts of Halloween. The name baneberry is creepy enough (bane means death or poison), but for me, with my fear of dolls, the other common name, ‘doll’s eyes’ makes this the perfect Halloween plant. The doll’s-eye berries usually ripen by late summer and don’t always persist this late. However, I think this has been a year for late ripening (as most of us who grow tomatoes, eggplant and peppers have noticed) and so, I found some late baneberries peering up at me from a somewhat creepy cellar hole out in the middle of the woods.

    Poisonous plants are often included in witch’s potions (I’m referring to the stereotypical, fictional, Halloween witch, inspired by the popular Macbeth witches with their famous chant: “Double, double toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble”). While not included in Hamlet’s Macbeth, poisonous baneberries can be found in the more recent Harry Potter card game-the Baneberry Potion card. I’ve never played the game but according to the information given this card does 8 damage to opponents–that seems fairly dangerous.

    While baneberries are a very attractive member of the buttercup family, care has to be taken when planting in your garden. All parts, but particularly the showy berries, are poisonous. And, if eaten in large enough quantities can cause cardiac arrest. That said, white baneberries are bitter enough that most people won’t want to swallow more than one and so these are a plant that you can purchase to plant in your garden. They do well in dry shade and the feathery foliage and delicate flowers are beautiful. But the stars of the show are the berries. White berries with a black spot (the pupil) borne on bright red stems. They are perennials, and once established can live for 20 years or more.

    White baneberry is also a great addition to a native, wildlife garden. Baneberries aren’t a major source of food for wildlife but, even though the berries are highly toxic to humans, ruffed grouse, yellow-bellied sapsuckers and robins can dine on them with impunity. If you have baneberries that disappear overnight, they were probably eaten by either white-footed mice or red-backed voles. The flowers don’t have nectar, but their pollen is eaten by a variety of insects − wasps, flies and beetles, and our native short-tongued bees collect the pollen to feed to their larvae. These niche-type plants are important for supporting the diversity in our backyards. White baneberries might not attract huge numbers and diverse varieties of animals, but they do provide seasonal food for some native species. Think of them as the foods we only eat in season-like pumpkin pie and apple cider in the fall or fiddleheads in the spring.

    While I only know of one tiny clump of baneberry that grows locally, when I searched for observations on iNaturalist I found my town, North Berwick, peppered with sightings. I am sure that there are more growing in my back woods that I have yet to discover.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Tjco_0wGnygIk00

    What better reason to explore the woods during the Halloween season than in search of poisonous, scary-looking doll’s eyes? And, while you are out there, it isn’t too late to find another Halloween-appropriate plant-witch hazel. Witch hazel is known for being able ward off evil, treat broken hearts, and dowse for water. This low, understory shrub is flowering right now along a stream bank near you and if the lore is to be believed will protect you from any evil the baneberry brings.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CUHg0_0wGnygIk00

    Susan Pike, a researcher and an environmental sciences and biology teacher at Dover High School, welcomes your ideas for future column topics. Send your photos and observations to spike3116@gmail.com. Read more of her Nature News columns online at Seacoastonline.com and pikes-hikes.com, and follow her on Instagram @pikeshikes .

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Halloween plants, a welcomed fright in your backyard: Nature News

