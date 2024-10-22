Exeter seeks input to transform vacant lot into public park: What do you want to see?

EXETER — Plans are underway to transform a vacant lot on Water Street , locally dubbed as the "missing tooth" in downtown Exeter, into a public park.

The PairPoint Park Stakeholders Advisory Committee voted unanimously on Thursday, Oct. 17, to replace the high, deteriorated fence at 23 Water Street with a 4-foot fence, to allow the public to view and envision the future of the space.

Last year, Elliott Berkowitz and Nancy Phillips donated the 3,300-square-foot space, located between Il Cornicello and The Chocolatier, to the town. The couple originally purchased the land in 2018 to develop it into a three-story multi-use building . However, for business and personal reasons, they opted to donate the land to the town to preserve their legacy.

Currently, the property remains closed to the public due to safety hazards, including uneven ground and a large hole resulting from a building fire in 1990. The area is fenced off along Water Street and the river.

The decision to replace the fence along Water Street follows the committee's plan to gather public feedback on the final park design. Although the area remains restricted, the committee believes that a new fence and an open view will boost public input.

The committee plans to install suggestion boxes near the property, send out Google surveys, and host “charette sessions” with the public. Another possibility is offering chaperoned access to the space, with a committee member providing guided tours to small groups of community members on weekends.

The committee previously considered temporarily opening the space to the public by installing a ramp for river views. Committee members believed that opening the area to the public would help them envision the potential of the space and positively influence the feedback.

However, the proposal faced pushback from department heads, including Town Planner Dave Sharples.

“I didn’t feel that opening this park on a temporary basis was a priority,” Sharples said Monday. “What I thought was a priority in this case, was designing the park and constructing it and opening it to the public permanently.”

Sharples added that any plans to open the park to the public, whether temporarily or permanently, will have to go before the Select Board.

According to a project timeline, the committee aims to gather public input for the park's final design through next summer, with construction targeted to start in October 2025.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter seeks input to transform vacant lot into public park: What do you want to see?