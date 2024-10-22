Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Exeter seeks input to transform vacant lot into public park: What do you want to see?

    By Aqeel Hisham, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    EXETER — Plans are underway to transform a vacant lot on Water Street , locally dubbed as the "missing tooth" in downtown Exeter, into a public park.

    The PairPoint Park Stakeholders Advisory Committee voted unanimously on Thursday, Oct. 17, to replace the high, deteriorated fence at 23 Water Street with a 4-foot fence, to allow the public to view and envision the future of the space.

    Last year, Elliott Berkowitz and Nancy Phillips donated the 3,300-square-foot space, located between Il Cornicello and The Chocolatier, to the town. The couple originally purchased the land in 2018 to develop it into a three-story multi-use building . However, for business and personal reasons, they opted to donate the land to the town to preserve their legacy.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UDahq_0wGnyNj300

    Currently, the property remains closed to the public due to safety hazards, including uneven ground and a large hole resulting from a building fire in 1990. The area is fenced off along Water Street and the river.

    The decision to replace the fence along Water Street follows the committee's plan to gather public feedback on the final park design. Although the area remains restricted, the committee believes that a new fence and an open view will boost public input.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M7xYg_0wGnyNj300

    The committee plans to install suggestion boxes near the property, send out Google surveys, and host “charette sessions” with the public. Another possibility is offering chaperoned access to the space, with a committee member providing guided tours to small groups of community members on weekends.

    More: Exeter board backs paid parking, loves bandstand intersection overhaul

    The committee previously considered temporarily opening the space to the public by installing a ramp for river views. Committee members believed that opening the area to the public would help them envision the potential of the space and positively influence the feedback.

    However, the proposal faced pushback from department heads, including Town Planner Dave Sharples.

    “I didn’t feel that opening this park on a temporary basis was a priority,” Sharples said Monday. “What I thought was a priority in this case, was designing the park and constructing it and opening it to the public permanently.”

    Sharples added that any plans to open the park to the public, whether temporarily or permanently, will have to go before the Select Board.

    According to a project timeline, the committee aims to gather public input for the park's final design through next summer, with construction targeted to start in October 2025.

    Boundary dispute: Rugg family files lawsuit against Exeter over alleged ‘land heist’

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter seeks input to transform vacant lot into public park: What do you want to see?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Nostalgic Candy Store In Maine Will Take You Back To Your Childhood Days
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Tiny 3-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz29 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz21 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz21 days ago
    ‘Pumpy’ gets $78k to install well and pavilion; Mahanoy, East Union, McAdoo get grants for police cruisers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz10 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Local Pup Searching For New Home After Former Owners Decide Lifestyle Does Not Match
    Camilo Díaz25 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel6 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Halloween plants, a welcomed fright in your backyard: Nature News
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Denver mayor won’t fund “safe parking” for people living in RVs
    David Heitz5 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz18 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz4 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Northern Kentucky Superintendents warn voters about harms of passing Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy