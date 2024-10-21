Meet the talented and successful Seacoast Students of the Week for Oct. 21

An automotive student who turned an internship into a scholarship and a job. A National Honor Society president and Latin scholar who plays varsity basketball. A computer science student and programmer already earning college credits. A National Merit Scholar Commended Student, cross country and track star described as a "Renaissance Man." A leader in the family and consumer science classroom who excels at cooking, art and drama. A school and civic leader and swim captain who led the most successful student registration drive in New Hampshire.

Meet the Seacoast Students of the week for Oct. 21.

Seacoast Students of the Week are nominated by local principals, teachers and guidance counselors and, as you'll see below, they reflect a broad range of achievements in their schools and communities. It is our pleasure to introduce you to these outstanding students and we look forward to sharing stories of so many more of our wonderful students in the weeks ahead.

This week's students represent Seacoast School of Technology, Dover High School, Exeter High School, Oyster River High School, Spaulding High School and Portsmouth High School.

All Seacoast-area public high schools have been invited to highlight their students' achievements each week in the Seacoast Students of the Week feature.

Here are the Seacoast Students of the Week for Oct. 21, as described by the school leaders who nominated them:

Tyler Morang, senior, Seacoast School of Technology

Tyler Morang is a dedicated second-year student in the Automotive program at the Seacoast School of Technology. His passion for automotive work was evident last year when, during his April vacation, he completed an internship at McGee Toyota in Epping. Due to his outstanding performance, Tyler was offered an entry-level automotive technician position at the end of his internship, which he gladly accepted. He now works part-time while continuing his high school education.

Recently, Tyler was accepted into the Toyota T-10 program at Lakes Region Community College, which will further refine his skills as an automotive technician. He also serves as an ambassador for the Automotive program, regularly helping with open houses and other events to promote the program to prospective students.

In recognition of his hard work, Tyler was awarded a scholarship from the New Hampshire Automotive Dealers Association, chosen from a statewide pool of Career and Technical Education (CTE) automotive students across New Hampshire. His commitment to his studies, work, and community make him an outstanding role model for his peers.

Cal Dearborn, senior, Dover High School

This week Dover High School recognizes senior Cal Dearborn. Cal provides leadership and service to the school and community as president of the National Honor Society and through his membership in the Latin Club, Red Cross Club, and Athletic Leadership Council. As a member of these organizations he has provided countless hours of community service. Cal is passionate about Latin. He represents Dover High School in Latin Centamens and is taking Advanced Placement Latin on top of his full course load. One of the school’s top students, he has a 4.8312 grade point average and is in the top 2% of his class. He was tapped by the Dover School District to serve on the Strategic Plan Committee. Athletically, Cal is a member of the boys basketball team.

Imisioluwa Aduroja, senior, Exeter High School

Imisi has been a student in a computer science program at the Seacoast School of Technology. He is currently in year 2 of a two-year program. In this program he has earned 6 semester hours of college credit from Great Bay Community College and will earn 6 more this year. That is 10% of a Bachelors Degree in Computer Science. He has become a proficient programmer using the Python and C# programming languages. This year he is working on mastering the Java and C/C++ programming languages.

He has written hundreds of applications ranging from searching for extraterrestrial life to finding Mersenne Prime numbers. In addition to being a really good programmer, he is always willing to help his classmates solve problems. Imisi loves programming and has loved it since he got involved with HTML back in middle school.

What fascinates him about coding is the limitless applications for coding. The application he would love to delve deeper into is the field of Cyber security, defending the networks we hold valuable for our daily lives.

Mitchell Keesee, senior, Oyster River High School

Mitchell is a fantastic problem solver. The more difficult the problem is, the more focused Mitchell becomes. The same can be said for his role in class discussions. Mitchell enters a class discussion or class debate with 100% commitment. He has a genuine interest in learning, and he is a wonderful role model for other students in class. He is an extremely inquisitive and intelligent student showing exceptional academic promise and has earned the distinction of Commended Student from the National Merit Scholarship Program. He has varied interests, and his teachers think of him as a true "Renaissance man" who reads extensively, loves to discuss current political events, and discuss serious issues.

Mitchell has been involved in the cross country and track programs for four years. He crushed his race a week ago with a 16:03 time and his coach states he is the fastest kid in years. In the past four years, Mitchell has grown as a person and athlete. His hard work, focus, and dedication have brought him success both athletically and academically. He is a leader in school and on his teams and has become the heart of the boys' cross-country program. Mitchell is a caring active member of our Oyster River community. We are excited for what the future holds for him.

Lacey Mobert, senior, Spaulding High School

Lacey Moberg is our Spaulding High School student of the week. Lacey stands out due to her work ethic and professional skills in the Family & Consumer Sciences classroom. She is reliable, always works to her full potential, she is a team leader, and no matter what, always tries her best to be her best! The success in her group relies heavily on her work ethic and leadership. Yet, she delegates work to ensure everyone is contributing towards the group’s goal.

Lacey also excels in the classroom. She strives to work towards advanced competency and demonstrates this in several content areas. Some of her favorite subjects are cooking, art, and drama; her passion lies in the arts. She participates in the SHS News club, Spaulding High School chorus and our drama club. She truly enjoys work and hobbies that allow her to be artistic and creative through drawing, writing, and even voice acting for a local theater group. She is proud of her volunteer work with the Spaulding Music Honor Society, especially performing theater for our elementary school students.

Lacey is still deciding her future path and is interested in pursuing a career in television producing or writing, comic artist, or maybe in the direction of marketing. Regardless, she wants to work in a career where she can participate in her passion of art and creating.

Miles Borne, senior, Portsmouth High School

Miles Borne exemplifies leadership and civic engagement both at Portsmouth High School and in his community. Miles led the school to achieve the highest percentage of 18-year-olds registered to vote in the state through his Senior Week Voter Registration drive. He also has helped in spearheading fundraisers and served on multiple committees as part of our student senate, from voter registration to supporting families in need. Beyond student government, Miles has earned accolades as a Civics Unplugged Fellow, learning innovative civic engagement skills, and as Co-President of the Model United Nations, where he has organized multiple events and guided fellow delegates. A four-year varsity swimmer and team captain, Miles balances his athletic commitments with a deep passion for volunteerism, including mentoring freshmen, leading community initiatives, and volunteering with the Rye Civic League. Miles is an amazing student making a difference everyday at PHS.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Meet the talented and successful Seacoast Students of the Week for Oct. 21