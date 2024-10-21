Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Will NH put median barriers on I-95? Nearly 100 fatalities on state's major roads in 2024

    By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    The New Hampshire Department of Transportation is weighing whether to install median barriers on Interstate 95, a consideration coming days after a double fatal car crash in Greenland on the major highway.

    The two-car accident that left two people dead Wednesday afternoon and sent a third person to a local hospital remains under investigation by New Hampshire State Police. Data provided by a state police spokesperson shows fatal car accidents in New Hampshire this year are roughly equal to fatal crashes that occurred in 2023.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48qVju_0wFKzw8T00

    Jennifer Lane, spokesperson for the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said the state has been contemplating putting in median barriers along the roadway, though no plans have been finalized.

    Lane stated in a Friday interview there is no timeline for a potential decision, nor any cost estimates.

    “In light of the recent serious crashes involving vehicles crossing the median, we are considering further safety measures, including the installation of median barriers,” she added in a prepared statement. “However, at this time, no specific plans or funding have been established for these improvements. NHDOT remains committed to monitoring safety along I-95 and all of our roadways to ensure the well-being of the traveling public.”

    More: Youth driving deaths surge 400% in NH. What police are doing about it.

    In the Wednesday crash, Steve Le, 24, of Methuen, Massachusetts lost control of his vehicle, crossed over the median into the opposite lanes and struck a southbound 2019 Ford Econoline. Le and the Ford operator, Leslie Lynn, a 58-year-old from Roanoke, Virginia, were both declared dead at the scene and traffic was slowed for hours, according to state police.

    A passenger in Lynn's vehicle was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, state police previously reported.

    Tyler Dumont, spokesperson for New Hampshire State Police, did not have any updates Friday.

    “The investigation is ongoing,” he said.

    New Hampshire studied I-95 median barriers in 2012

    Lane said the department has been considering putting median barriers in place since long before the deadly collision in Greenland.

    The New Hampshire Department of Transportation evaluated Interstate 95 and other highways in the Granite State for potential median barrier installation in a 2012 study. The department ultimately determined the interstate did not need median barriers at the time, though the study found the Seacoast area had one of the higher motorist accident rates in the state.

    The Department of Transportation undertook the study before roadway improvements "in order to help eliminate the potential of 'crossover' accidents on divided highways with medians 30 to 50 feet in width," the 2012 findings state.

    “The purpose of this study was to identify potential areas for improvement and to develop a prioritized list of recommendations in the form of a matrix,” Lane’s statement added.

    Driving deaths in the Seacoast on Interstate 95 are not uncommon. In late February, a California woman was killed near the Portsmouth-Greenland line when the northbound car she was riding in lost control, rolled over and ended up in the breakdown lane of the southbound lanes. The driver of the vehicle was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    New Hampshire State Police recorded 96 fatal crashes on the state’s major roadways for the year through Monday, Oct. 14, only four less than the same period last year. Those statistics were compiled prior to the double fatal incident in Greenland on Wednesday.

    Available data from state police shows 105 people have been killed in those 96 fatal crashes for the year until Oct. 14. That includes 47 motor vehicle operators, nine of whom were under 21 years of age, according to New Hampshire State Police.

    State police recorded 119 fatal motor vehicle crashes on the state’s major roadways in all of 2023, resulting in 127 deaths. In 2022, there were a total of 146 people that died from 137 fatal motor vehicle crashes on New Hampshire State Police-patrolled roads.

    “It’s always on our minds,” Lane said in a Friday interview of potentially adding median barriers. “There’s always room for improvement. The study was done in 2012. A lot has changed.”

    “Drive the speed limit, pay attention and be aware of your surroundings,” she urged drivers.

    New Hampshire is the lone state in the nation to not require adults to wear seatbelts in the front seat of vehicles, though children are required to. Adult motorcyclists in New Hampshire are not required to wear helmets. Since July 2015, the state's "hands free" law has banned all motorists from using their cell phone or other handheld electronic device while driving.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Will NH put median barriers on I-95? Nearly 100 fatalities on state's major roads in 2024

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Cruise Passenger Wakes Up to Flooded Cabin: "Talk About a Wake Up Call"
    J. Souza3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt19 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    West Mahanoy swears in Altamont fire police officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy