Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    New hats and mittens needed for Seacoast families

    By Special to Seacoastonline,

    2 days ago

    PORTSMOUTH — The Alliance for Greater Good is partnering once again with Gather, the community nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger on the Seacoast, collecting new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for both adults and children.

    All donated items will be distributed to individuals and families participating in Gather’s Thanksgiving food distribution.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kxnCi_0wFKzvFk00

    Collection details

    You can drop off items from now until Nov. 19 at one of the following locations:

    Go to allianceforgreatergood.org/events for information.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: New hats and mittens needed for Seacoast families

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria14 days ago
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today6 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz29 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz14 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    In the wake of Apalachee shooting, hundreds of students walk out of Herschel V. Jenkins High School
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today19 days ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune11 days ago
    Tiny 7-Pound Chihuahua Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz23 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz20 days ago
    Coal company seeks haul road crossing Route 54 in William Penn
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel5 days ago
    Overboard Cruise Passenger Rescued by Firefighter on Ship Who Jumped Into Water
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy