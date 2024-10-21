PORTSMOUTH — The Alliance for Greater Good is partnering once again with Gather, the community nonprofit dedicated to fighting hunger on the Seacoast, collecting new hats, mittens, gloves, and scarves for both adults and children.

All donated items will be distributed to individuals and families participating in Gather’s Thanksgiving food distribution.

Collection details

You can drop off items from now until Nov. 19 at one of the following locations:

Go to allianceforgreatergood.org/events for information.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: New hats and mittens needed for Seacoast families