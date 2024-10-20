Week 7 stars: How these high school football players stood out from the crowd

There were several standout players across the gridiron across the Seacoast in Week 7 of the high school football season.

Some of those standout athletes include Spaulding's Seth Cortina , the Dulac brothers - Sam and Charlie - from Exeter High School , Winnacunnet's Mason McDonald , Marshwood's Tyler Hussey , Traip Academy's Max Jordan , and York's trio of Peter Martin, Lukas Ketchum and Jack Armlin.

Let's take a further look at these players and what they did in this weekend's games.

Traip junior quarterback Max Jordan accounts for four scores in win

KITTERY, Maine - It was a fantastic day for Traip Academy junior quarterback Max Jordan in Saturday's 48-6 win over Mount View in an 8-Man Small South game at Memorial Field.

Jordan ran in three touchdowns and threw for another, all in the first half. His first score came on a 6-yard run. He then connected with Chris Balano for a 20-yard touchdown pass. He added touchdown runs of 22 and 4 yards in the second quarter.

Jordan did not play in the second half, as most of the starters sat in favor of younger kids getting some experience.

"He was reading the plays well," Traip head coach Eric Lane said. "He has the option to run or pass at any time. When the pass wasn't there, (Jordan) pulled it down and ran, and he was running effectively."

Jordan has been told by Lane 'multiple times' that if he doesn't see a guy open within a couple of seconds, then take off and run with it.

"I have the speed to make plays, so go and make them," Jordan said. "It felt amazing to come out here and end (my home career) on a good note on this field ... it felt really good to do that."

-Brandon Brown

York trio plays well in loss to Oak Hill/St. Dom's

SABATTUS, Maine - Despite a 41-34 loss to Class D Oak Hill, Class C York was fueled by five touchdown passes from quarterback Peter Martin, and Lukas Ketchum was on the receiving end of three of those.

Ketchum had two touchdown catches of 15 yards, and another 3-yard touchdown catch. Martin also threw a touchdown pass to Trey Fogg and Jack Estes.

York head coach Matt Nelson said Martin and Ketchum's connection started this past summer.

"(They) would work on end zone plays, and the high fades," Nelson said. "They also worked on those low throws that only (Ketchum) can grab right at the goal line. Those are plays they worked on all summer. And today in the game, those throws and catches were executed. It has to do with the work they put in over the summer."

Additionally, the Wildcats were down to their fourth-string running back, and Jack Armlin was ready for the challenge. Armlin was on the field for every snap.

"(Armlin) took the challenge on, came in and ran for some hard yards," Nelson said. "When we needed good runs to set up the pass, he was always getting good, positive yardage."

-Brandon Brown

Senior running back Cortina continues to shine for Spaulding

ROCHESTER – Despite all the attention he draws from the opposition Seth Cortina still manages to produce.

The senior co-captain accounted for 137 yards of total offense running and receiving and one touchdown Friday night during the Spaulding High School football team’s 27-18 loss to Timberlane at Hugo Bolin Field.

The Red Raiders’ top offensive weapon rushed for 109 yards and one TD on 13 carries and caught three passes for another 28 yards.

“We thought we had some pretty good success (moving the ball),” Cortina said. “They stopped us a few times. Overall, I think we had a pretty good time. I think our defense needs to be a lot better. I think we know that as a team.”

Cortina’s touchdown came on a 16-yard run that gave Spaulding a 12-6 lead with 8:27 remaining in the second quarter. He set up the score with a 28-yard scamper two plays earlier that gave the Red Raiders a first down at the Timberlane 17-yard line. Cortina gained 80 yards on his first six carries from scrimmage.

“He’s tough,” said Spaulding coach Dan Hodsdon. “That’s what you get out of Seth. We’ve got to play complementary football around him. It’s hard and we just couldn’t make it happen. We had a few too many negative plays. Seth is a kid who always finishes forward, and he did today. He made some nice runs and put some points on the board for us, but we’ve got to be less one dimensional and do other things and play complementary football around him.”

With the Red Raiders trailing 20-12, freshman Colby Lambert stepped into the spotlight with a 55-yard run to paydirt that pulled Spaulding to within 20-18 with 2:02 left in the third quarter. Lambert gained 9 yards on the previous play to set up his TD run; he also caught a pass for 13 yards late in the fourth.

“The difference in the second half was I think we came out a little slow and they scored on their first drive,” Cortina said. “They had a lot more energy than we did at the start of the second half, and it definitely showed.”

Cortina’s longest pass reception of 20 yards from quarterback Max Drena came late in the fourth quarter and gave the Red Raiders a first down at the Timberlane 26. Spaulding got as close as the Owls’ 12-yard line before turning the ball over with an interception.

“I don’t think we took them lightly,” Cortina said. “We knew it was going to be a tough battle. When you’re playing a team that’s going for its first win it’s going to be a dogfight. We’re technically still trying to fight for our first win in the conference. I don’t think we underestimated them. I just think they were better prepared.”

Hodsdon said the Red Raiders were not looking past Timberlane, despite its 0-6 mark entering Friday’s game.

“We watched enough film to know these guys were better than their record,” Hodsdon said. “Being 1-5 ourselves we can’t take anyone lightly.”

The Red Raiders’ other touchdown Friday came on an 85-yard return of the opening kickoff by sophomore Tyler Lindsay. Spaulding’s only victory this season came against Edward Little of Auburn, Maine.

“On to the next,” Cortina said. “We’ve got to watch film and get better. Let’s not dwell on it. Let’s focus on Dover. We’ve got a rival coming here next week and we’ve got to prepare for that.”

-Al Pike

Dulac brothers shine defensively for Exeter in win over Memorial

EXETER – In a game where Exeter’s offense didn’t produce like it has in its previous six games, brothers Sam and Charlie Dulac, both made standout defensive plays throughout Friday’s Division I 13-6 win over Manchester Memorial.

In the second quarter, and already with a sack to his name, Sam Dulac forced and recovered a fumble. Memorial’s Collin Beaulieu attempted to pitch the ball to a teammate, but Dulac was in the backfield to disrupt the play and recovered the loose ball.

“It was a bad toss, and luckily I was right there to scoop it up,” Sam said.

Both brothers delivered game-changing plays on Memorial's next drive as Exeter maintained its 13-0 lead.

With less than two minutes until halftime, Sam registered his second sack of the half, this for a 2-yard loss. Later in the drive, Charlie intercepted Beaulieu at the Exeter 30 with 40 seconds left before halftime.

“(Memorial) ran a tight end dump, dual side,” Charlie said. “I was reading those tight ends. I saw one come out, and I’m like ‘I’m jumping this,' and I just made a play.”

Joel Gomez' 8-yard touchdown reception cut the Exeter lead to 13-6 with 2:06 left in the game. Sam Dulac sacked Beaulieu on the 2-point conversion attempt.

‘Sam and (Charlie), two (good) players,” Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. “They're guys who I can depend on all the time."

-Brandon Brown

Marshwood's Hussey delivers epic performance in Senior Night win over Cheverus

SOUTH BERWICK, Maine – Tyler Hussey feels like he can do just about anything on the football field right now. On Friday night against Cheverus, that certainly appeared to be the case.

Marshwood’s senior quarterback ran for 73 yards and three touchdowns, while completing all five of his passes for 155 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Hussey had a tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, and if that wasn’t enough, he was successful on five of his six extra-point attempts. The one he missed was blocked.

Hussey’s mastery led Marshwood to a 41-13 Class B South win over Cheverus, and improved its record to 4-3.

“(Hussey) has been playing better and better every week,” said Marshwood coach Alex Rotsko. “He didn’t play football as a freshman, and as a sophomore, he broke his leg and wasn’t able to practice until halfway through the year. So last year was his first year really playing.”

Now a senior, Hussey made his Senior Night one to remember with his big game.

“I feel like I can win any game right now,” Hussey said. “I don’t really know what was working tonight. We just had some big holes, especially to the outside, and I got to run through them.”

Hussey made plays on the ground and through the air, accounting for four of the Hawks six touchdowns, despite only carrying the ball four times and throwing five passes. He had touchdown runs of 13, 30 and 15 yards respectively, and threw a 48-yard strike to Landon Waterman that set up the Hawks at the Cheverus 3. Hussey also had a 48-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Essex where he went over the top of the defense with a perfectly placed ball.

“He’s a smart kid, making excellent decisions,” Rotsko said. “He’s doing an excellent job and he’s getting better and better every week.”

While his offensive performance was explosive, Hussey’s defensive showing was steady. His fumble recovery in the fourth quarter allowed the Hawks to seal the win.

“I’m not sure people realize how good he is defensively,” Rotsko said. “He does a nice job for us, patrolling and running the secondary.”

Hussey said when he is locked in in one facet of the game, the other facets seem to come easily.

“It helps,” he said. “Everything looks a lot slower to me. Everything is slower in my head. It definitely helps me a lot. When I am having a big game on offense, I think I play better on defense.”

-Terrill Covey

Winnacunnet's McDonald runs for more than 200 yards, scores three TDs in last-minute loss

HAMPTON – Mason McDonald did everything he could to help the Winnacunnet High School football team to an out-of-state win over Bangor (Maine) High School on Friday.

Playing in his final regular-season home game, McDonald had a Senior Night performance to remember in Friday’s heartbreaking 28-27 loss to Bangor.

McDonald ran for a career-high 207 yards on 18 carries, including touchdown runs of 9, 7, and 19. He also caught one pass for 15 yards.

“He’s been our most consistent, best player, and in every aspect of the game he’s ready every single week, and has his teammates ready,” Winnacunnet head coach Ryan Francoeur said. “We’re really lucky to have him.”

McDonald gained 73 yards on five carries in the first quarter, rushed for 60 yards on seven carries in the second half, had 31 yards on three carries in the third, and 43 yards on three carries in the fourth.

“He tries to do (what he did) every single week for us,” Francoeur said. “It means a lot to him, and his effort means a lot to me. He’s played with tenacity all season on the field. I feel very blessed to have had the opportunity to coach him.”

All 18 of McDonald’s carries went for at least 4 yards. He had a high of 24 on two occasions, and other double-digit runs for 22, 21, 19 and 13 yards.

“He did an amazing job for us,” Francoeur said. “He threw us on his back and really set the tone tonight. He’s been doing that all year.”

McDonald’s first touchdown gave Winnacunnet a 7-0 lead, his second increased the lead to 14-0 on the first play of the second quarter, and his final one, a 19-yard run, gave the Warriors a 20-14 lead with 2:13 left in the half.

“(McDonald) was killing us tonight, a really good player,” Bangor head coach David Morris said.

-Jay Pinsonnault

Dillon Lassard runs for over 200 yards in Saints' win

DOVER - Dillon Lassard returned to the St. Thomas Aquinas football team, and immediately was a factor out of the backfield for the Saints rushing attack. Lassard rushed 13 times, for 234 yards and scored four touchdowns to power the Saints to a 42-6 Division II win over Milford on Friday night.

"(Lassard) had fresh legs, and he looked great," St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said. "He hits the hole quickly, he's just quick off the mark. He's fearless, he runs the hole and he can pop it; he can take it the distance ... just a tremendous game from him and great effort."

McDonough added that Lassard is 'the quarterback of the defense', and does a great job of getting the defense aligned properly.

"He had a phenomenal night," St. Thomas Aquinas head coach Ed McDonough said of Lassard. "He came back, played both sides of the ball and did a great job on defense, too."

-Brandon Brown

