PORTSMOUTH — Portsmouth High School recently welcomed 17 Japanese students, two teachers and the principal of Nichinan Gakuen Jr-Sr High School. The students from Portsmouth's sister school are staying with PHS students and their families and attending classes at Portsmouth High. They were welcomed enthusiastically at an all-school assembly of 800-plus students where their host students presented each with a gift.

Nichinan and Portsmouth became sister cities in 1985, on the 80th anniversary of the signing of the Portsmouth Peace Treaty. Baron Jutaro Komura, the lead Japanese diplomat to the peace conference, was born in Nichinan and is the reason for the connection.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth High School hosts students from Nichinan school in Japan