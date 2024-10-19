Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Splaine: Are we ready for Election Day?

    By Jim Splaine,

    2 days ago

    From this Sunday at 12:01 a.m. until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5 — yes, New Hampshire polls open in the small town of Dixville Notch at that early morning moment — there are exactly 384 hours until Election Day 2024.  It's simple math: 16 days to go, multiplied by 24 hours a day.

    But nothing is simple about this election. Considering millions of voters expected, billions of dollars spent by candidates to get those votes, and trillions of words said by and written about candidates, most of us are anxious for it to be over.

    And then there will surely be anxious days afterwards.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p2WFg_0wDNnwYw00

    A few years ago, I worked for a while at the N.H. Archives in Concord. Some of my tasks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, included election planning duties, such as helping write election guides, setting up training of volunteers, and taking part in the dozens of jobs that collectively piece together our elections.

    My favorite job was delivering disinfectant and cleaning supplies to some very old historic town halls, and hearing the music of creaking floors in all of them. Sometimes I happily got lost in the countryside on dirt roads, caring not to look at my phone or a map.

    From that first-hand experience, here I offer some steps that need to be done to have our elections, with no room for error:

    Ballot preparation: There are hundreds of different ballots that have to be prepared by the office of secretary of state, one for every voting district that affects each city and town, depending on where the candidates are running.

    The ballots do not just list president and vice president. They list governor, congressional, and candidates for 24 state Senate seats. Add to that Republican and Democratic candidates for 400-member state House of Representatives. Lots of different ballots.

    Each ballot has to list the candidates for office specifically for that voting district, and each name has to be spelled correctly. Absolutely correctly. Otherwise the result for that office could be thrown out and a new one required, so a lot of effort and double-checking goes into that job alone.

    Each ballot has to be set up and designed perfectly so that it is clear to the voter who is running for what office. That, too, takes staff working hundreds of hours. The printing of the ballots has to be exact, then checked and checked again to assure accuracy. All that has to meet deadlines prescribed by state law. Holding the election: It might not be generally known by voters, but the state of New Hampshire does not run the elections. Town and city officials do, along with local volunteers who live in those communities. The procedures for the election for everything from the setup of the polling locations to the way voters are welcomed as they enter, and the handling of ballots from unboxing to the voter's hand is all prescribed by state law, and must be followed.

    Ballot counting: After polls close on Election Day, all ballots are counted at the voting location where they are cast using a vote counting machine not connected to the Internet. The results are announced. State law requires that process to be done in public, with full transparency. If a result is challenged, a paper ballot exists for every vote and all those are recounted by hand, again in a fully transparent process that is viewable by anyone.

    Our state does it well: Three years ago, the secretary of state created an eight-member commission that during the course of a year visited town and city halls throughout the state to hold hearings about the honesty of the voting process.

    I was a member of that group, and we found extensive support and confidence in our state's voting procedures.  The lengthy report we filed, and many other questions voters may have about our election process can be viewed at sos.nh.gov .

    The volunteers at the polls on Election Day are our neighbors. They do it because they love their communities, and support our democracy. A thumb up or "thank you" would be kind. They deserve our thanks because they're there for us.

    Next time: Will we be ready for Wednesday, Nov. 6?

    Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been New Hampshire state senator for six years, representative for 24 years, Police Commission and School Board member, Portsmouth assistant mayor for 12 years and city councilor for 18 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouthNH@gmail.com .

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: Are we ready for Election Day?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Trump leads Harris by 10 points in Florida, UNF poll finds
    Jacksonville Todaylast hour
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Mail ballots flow in as voter registration deadline nears
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Opinion – Bill Straub: Blatant racism and bigotry should not pave the way to White House
    Northern Kentucky Tribune9 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune3 days ago
    Business group says over 5,000 CA fast-food jobs are gone since $20 minimum wage law
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Joe Heller: A cartoonist’s view of the Ultimate Fact Check, the election, FEMA, the economy
    Northern Kentucky Tribune4 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy