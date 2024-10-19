Splaine: Are we ready for Election Day?

From this Sunday at 12:01 a.m. until 12:01 a.m. on Nov. 5 — yes, New Hampshire polls open in the small town of Dixville Notch at that early morning moment — there are exactly 384 hours until Election Day 2024. It's simple math: 16 days to go, multiplied by 24 hours a day.

But nothing is simple about this election. Considering millions of voters expected, billions of dollars spent by candidates to get those votes, and trillions of words said by and written about candidates, most of us are anxious for it to be over.

And then there will surely be anxious days afterwards.

A few years ago, I worked for a while at the N.H. Archives in Concord. Some of my tasks, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, included election planning duties, such as helping write election guides, setting up training of volunteers, and taking part in the dozens of jobs that collectively piece together our elections.

My favorite job was delivering disinfectant and cleaning supplies to some very old historic town halls, and hearing the music of creaking floors in all of them. Sometimes I happily got lost in the countryside on dirt roads, caring not to look at my phone or a map.

From that first-hand experience, here I offer some steps that need to be done to have our elections, with no room for error:

Ballot preparation: There are hundreds of different ballots that have to be prepared by the office of secretary of state, one for every voting district that affects each city and town, depending on where the candidates are running.

The ballots do not just list president and vice president. They list governor, congressional, and candidates for 24 state Senate seats. Add to that Republican and Democratic candidates for 400-member state House of Representatives. Lots of different ballots.

Each ballot has to list the candidates for office specifically for that voting district, and each name has to be spelled correctly. Absolutely correctly. Otherwise the result for that office could be thrown out and a new one required, so a lot of effort and double-checking goes into that job alone.

Each ballot has to be set up and designed perfectly so that it is clear to the voter who is running for what office. That, too, takes staff working hundreds of hours. The printing of the ballots has to be exact, then checked and checked again to assure accuracy. All that has to meet deadlines prescribed by state law. Holding the election: It might not be generally known by voters, but the state of New Hampshire does not run the elections. Town and city officials do, along with local volunteers who live in those communities. The procedures for the election for everything from the setup of the polling locations to the way voters are welcomed as they enter, and the handling of ballots from unboxing to the voter's hand is all prescribed by state law, and must be followed.

Ballot counting: After polls close on Election Day, all ballots are counted at the voting location where they are cast using a vote counting machine not connected to the Internet. The results are announced. State law requires that process to be done in public, with full transparency. If a result is challenged, a paper ballot exists for every vote and all those are recounted by hand, again in a fully transparent process that is viewable by anyone.

Our state does it well: Three years ago, the secretary of state created an eight-member commission that during the course of a year visited town and city halls throughout the state to hold hearings about the honesty of the voting process.

I was a member of that group, and we found extensive support and confidence in our state's voting procedures. The lengthy report we filed, and many other questions voters may have about our election process can be viewed at sos.nh.gov .

The volunteers at the polls on Election Day are our neighbors. They do it because they love their communities, and support our democracy. A thumb up or "thank you" would be kind. They deserve our thanks because they're there for us.

Next time: Will we be ready for Wednesday, Nov. 6?

Variously since 1969, Jim Splaine has been New Hampshire state senator for six years, representative for 24 years, Police Commission and School Board member, Portsmouth assistant mayor for 12 years and city councilor for 18 years. He can be reached at jimsplaineportsmouthNH@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Splaine: Are we ready for Election Day?