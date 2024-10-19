Preston Xanthopoulos: New Hampshire's government remains close to the people it serves

Elections are obviously about politics, but those politics define and determine our government. I often think about what that means in New Hampshire. Our government structure is one of the most pro-citizen, if not the most pro-citizen, in the entire country and it was designed that way and amazingly the formula has been maintained since its inception.

Take our governor’s seat. The corner office is one of only two in the country, the other is Vermont, with a two-year term. In years past, I’ve questioned whether we should keep this system. I experienced a grueling existence as a former governor’s office staffer. It was annoying to know your job security is only guaranteed for two years. But, in retrospect, it's good for the people. Yes, it means governors seem to be campaigning constantly, but that’s not necessarily bad. It means a governor knows, even with a short memory span of the electorate, everything he or she does is constantly considered by the voters and remembered come next election.

There’s something great about a governor knowing he or she is always on the radar and under the microscope and therefore, pressured to respect the will of the people.

If a governor wants to go off the rails a bit, well, he or she can only do so much because our founders protected us from that too in the name of the Executive Council or the governor’s Council. While seven states have some form of an Executive Council, the rest are predominantly an advisory capacity for the governor. Not in New Hampshire.

Most voters probably don’t even know who their Executive Councilor is. There are five in the Granite State and their roles cannot be underestimated. Any agency with a contract of $10,000 or more needs approval from the Executive Council. The governor wants to appoint judges and commissioners and a host of other positions? His nominations need to be approved by the Executive Council (EC). There more than 300 citizens that sit on various boards and commissions in New Hampshire that the EC has to approve. They also have a major hand in overseeing the 10-year highway plan and a lot more. Just this summer, we lost long-term Councilor Ruth Griffin , who spent two decades on the Executive Council serving the people of the seacoast and beyond with a fiery devotion. Currently, Janet Stevens holds that position, and I know firsthand just how dedicated she is to her job and the people she represents. I wish I could explain to everyone just how important this little unknown elected position is in the state. It is a credit to our forefathers who put this system in place, and those that have maintain it for nearly 250 years.

How about our legislature? Largest state legislative body in America, because New Hampshire wants to continue making sure that those making the decisions that effect us, are closest to the people. They also only get $100 a year, and I am amazed at how many hours every single week these lawmakers put in for that pay. But, they don't do it for the money, obviously. And there’s a nobility in that and in this system that hasn’t changed in so long. I can respect arguments on both sides as to whether our lawmakers should be paid. Of course, it limits those who can run for office because most people have to have day jobs and it’s tough to do as a state senator or House member. One thing we know in this state: no one is running for the legislature for a payday. I like that. New Hampshire has the lowest pay for the legislature of any state; Texas is second with a $7,200 salary and California, unsurprisingly, has the highest with nearly $115,000. I think there’s a message there.

I love the uniqueness and independence of New Hampshire’s government. Its structure is full of checks and balances for the benefit of the people and it helps to keep our freedoms high and our taxes low. Yes, I know we have high property taxes, but when you take into account overall tax burden, without a sales or income tax, we are listed as 49th lowest tax burden, second to Alaska. That’s second lowest tax burden of any state. Source: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494

Let’s not “Mass” that up. (See what I did there? Thanks, Kelly Ayotte, it’s now a regular battle cry in our home.)

Speaking with Jack Heath on his "Good Morning, New Hampshire" radio program recently, we were discussing the distinctive government of this state and the importance of the Executive Council and all of the above and he noted, “This is why we are the way we are.” A government close to the people, forced to regularly be held accountable to the people, with a strict system of checks of power at every level.

As we approach election day, I keep hearing if the (insert opposing party) has control of Concord or of Washington D.C., everything will be horrible! Well, thanks to some smart guys in the late 17th century, not in New Hampshire, my friends. At least not in New Hampshire.

Alicia Preston Xanthopoulos is a former political consultant and member of the media. She’s a native of Hampton Beach where she lives with her family and two poodles. Write to her at PrestonPerspective@gmail.com.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Preston Xanthopoulos: New Hampshire's government remains close to the people it serves