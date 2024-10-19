Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Preston Xanthopoulos: New Hampshire's government remains close to the people it serves

    By Alicia Preston Xanthopoulos,

    2 days ago

    Elections are obviously about politics, but those politics define and determine our government.  I often think about what that means in New Hampshire. Our government structure is one of the most pro-citizen, if not the most pro-citizen, in the entire country and it was designed that way and amazingly the formula has been maintained since its inception.

    Take our governor’s seat. The corner office is one of only two in the country, the other is Vermont, with a two-year term. In years past, I’ve questioned whether we should keep this system. I experienced a grueling existence as a former governor’s office staffer. It was annoying to know your job security is only guaranteed for two years.  But, in retrospect, it's good for the people. Yes, it means governors seem to be campaigning constantly, but that’s not necessarily bad. It means a governor knows, even with a short memory span of the electorate, everything he or she does is constantly considered by the voters and remembered come next election.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bhikN_0wDNnqGa00

    There’s something great about a governor knowing he or she is always on the radar and under the microscope and therefore, pressured to respect the will of the people.

    If a governor wants to go off the rails a bit, well, he or she can only do so much because our founders protected us from that too in the name of the Executive Council or the governor’s Council. While seven states have some form of an Executive Council, the rest are predominantly an advisory capacity for the governor. Not in New Hampshire.

    Most voters probably don’t even know who their Executive Councilor is. There are five in the Granite State and their roles cannot be underestimated. Any agency with a contract of $10,000 or more needs approval from the Executive Council. The governor wants to appoint judges and commissioners and a host of other positions? His nominations need to be approved by the Executive Council (EC). There more than 300 citizens that sit on various boards and commissions in New Hampshire that the EC has to approve. They also have a major hand in overseeing the 10-year highway plan and a lot more. Just this summer, we lost long-term Councilor Ruth Griffin , who spent two decades on the Executive Council serving the people of the seacoast and beyond with a fiery devotion. Currently, Janet Stevens holds that position, and I know firsthand just how dedicated she is to her job and the people she represents. I wish I could explain to everyone just how important this little unknown elected position is in the state. It is a credit to our forefathers who put this system in place, and those that have maintain it for nearly 250 years.

    NH Executive Council election: Meet candidates for little-known office with major power

    How about our legislature? Largest state legislative body in America, because New Hampshire wants to continue making sure that those making the decisions that effect us, are closest to the people. They also only get $100 a year, and I am amazed at how many hours every single week these lawmakers put in for that pay.  But, they don't do it for the money, obviously. And there’s a nobility in that and in this system that hasn’t changed in so long. I can respect arguments on both sides as to whether our lawmakers should be paid. Of course, it limits those who can run for office because most people have to have day jobs and it’s tough to do as a state senator or House member. One thing we know in this state: no one is running for the legislature for a payday. I like that. New Hampshire has the lowest pay for the legislature of any state; Texas is second with a $7,200 salary and California, unsurprisingly, has the highest with nearly $115,000. I think there’s a message there.

    I love the uniqueness and independence of New Hampshire’s government.  Its structure is full of checks and balances for the benefit of the people and it helps to keep our freedoms high and our taxes low. Yes, I know we have high property taxes, but when you take into account overall tax burden, without a sales or income tax, we are listed as 49th lowest tax burden, second to Alaska. That’s second lowest tax burden of any state. Source: https://wallethub.com/edu/states-with-highest-lowest-tax-burden/20494

    Let’s not “Mass” that up. (See what I did there? Thanks, Kelly Ayotte, it’s now a regular battle cry in our home.)

    Speaking with Jack Heath on his "Good Morning, New Hampshire" radio program recently, we were discussing the distinctive government of this state and the importance of the Executive Council and all of the above and he noted, “This is why we are the way we are.” A government close to the people, forced to regularly be held accountable to the people, with a strict system of checks of power at every level.

    As we approach election day, I keep hearing if the (insert opposing party) has control of Concord or of Washington D.C., everything will be horrible! Well, thanks to some smart guys in the late 17th century, not in New Hampshire, my friends. At least not in New Hampshire.

    Alicia Preston Xanthopoulos is a former political consultant and member of the media. She’s a native of Hampton Beach where she lives with her family and two poodles. Write to her at PrestonPerspective@gmail.com.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Preston Xanthopoulos: New Hampshire's government remains close to the people it serves

    Comments / 3
    Add a Comment
    livefreeordietrying
    1d ago
    it's so easy to say our state gov't is great and yet my taxes (actually all taxes) keep going up - but my salary remains the same. If you compare the total amount of items taxed here in NH it adds up to the same in Mass.
    just me
    1d ago
    I am thankful every day that I am a lifelong NH resident.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon7 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group20 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza10 days ago
    The Suicide of Actress/Model Margaux Hemingway: 18 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune3 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago
    California Man Sentenced to 7 Years for $23.1 Million Fraudulent Investment
    Tysonomo Multimedia1 day ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks to roughly 850 students during Turning Point USA event Tuesday
    The Lantern5 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    7 dead, 8 injured after Sapelo dock collapse
    The Current GA2 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Early voting starts Tuesday in Wisconsin. Here’s what you need to know
    Wisconsin Watch4 hours ago
    Woman dies two weeks after Hazleton fire
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel21 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune5 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currentslast hour
    Republicans appeal a Georgia judge’s ruling that invalidates seven election rules
    The Current GA3 days ago
    Investigators reopen 36-year-old cold case in Murray Hill
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Charges Against Two Officers Involved in Mario Gonzalez Death Dismissed
    Alameda Post12 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA25 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy