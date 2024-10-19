New Hampshire Lottery Mega Millions, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 18, 2024

The New Hampshire Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 results for each game:

Winning Mega Millions numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

04-09-26-39-58, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

10-31-32-36-38, Lucky Ball: 06

Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 3 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

Day: 6-2-9

Evening: 6-1-9

Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Pick 4 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

Day: 3-1-4-6

Evening: 2-5-4-1

Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

Winning Gimme 5 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

03-04-19-23-29

Check Gimme 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

When are the New Hampshire Lottery drawings held?

Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.

Pick 3, 4: 1:10 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. daily.

Mega Millions: 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.

Megabucks Plus: 7:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Lucky for Life: 10:38 p.m. daily.

Gimme 5: 6:55 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Where can you buy lottery tickets?

Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

