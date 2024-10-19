Open in App
    • Portsmouth Herald

    New Hampshire Lottery Mega Millions, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 18, 2024

    By Staff,

    2 days ago

    The New Hampshire Lottery offers several draw games for those aiming to win big. Here’s a look at Friday, Oct. 18, 2024 results for each game:

    Winning Mega Millions numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

    04-09-26-39-58, Mega Ball: 23, Megaplier: 4

    Check Mega Millions payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Lucky For Life numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

    10-31-32-36-38, Lucky Ball: 06

    Check Lucky For Life payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 3 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

    Day: 6-2-9

    Evening: 6-1-9

    Check Pick 3 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Pick 4 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

    Day: 3-1-4-6

    Evening: 2-5-4-1

    Check Pick 4 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Winning Gimme 5 numbers from Oct. 18 drawing

    03-04-19-23-29

    Check Gimme 5 payouts and previous drawings here.

    Feeling lucky? Explore the latest lottery news & results

    When are the New Hampshire Lottery drawings held?

    • Powerball: 10:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday.
    • Pick 3, 4: 1:10 p.m. and 6:55 p.m. daily.
    • Mega Millions: 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and Friday.
    • Megabucks Plus: 7:59 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.
    • Lucky for Life: 10:38 p.m. daily.
    • Gimme 5: 6:55 p.m. Monday through Friday.

    Winning lottery numbers are sponsored by Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network.

    Where can you buy lottery tickets?

    Tickets can be purchased in person at gas stations, convenience stores and grocery stores. Some airport terminals may also sell lottery tickets.

    You can also order tickets online through Jackpocket, the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network , in these U.S. states and territories: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington, D.C., and West Virginia. The Jackpocket app allows you to pick your lottery game and numbers, place your order, see your ticket and collect your winnings all using your phone or home computer.

    Jackpocket is the official digital lottery courier of the USA TODAY Network. GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER, Call 877-8-HOPENY/text HOPENY (467369) (NY). 18+ (19+ in NE, 21+ in AZ). Physically present where Jackpocket operates. Jackpocket is not affiliated with any State Lottery. Eligibility Restrictions apply. Void where prohibited.

    This results page was generated automatically using information from TinBu and a template written and reviewed by a New Hampshire managing editor. You can send feedback using this form .

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: New Hampshire Lottery Mega Millions, Lucky For Life results for Oct. 18, 2024

