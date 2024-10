Portsmouth airport at Pease to add parking as Allegiant, Breeze airlines ramp up

PORTSMOUTH — The Pease Development Authority approved a contract with Harriman Associates Inc. to design a plan to expand parking at the Portsmouth International Airport at Pease as activity at the airport continues to increase.

The PDA’s Board of Directors voted Thursday to approve a $128,739 contract with Harriman — one of its on-call architectural and engineering firms — to create a plan.

Michael Mates, the PDA’s director of engineering, explained in a memo to Executive Director Paul Brean, that “for some time, staff has been concerned with the availability of parking for airport customers.

“We have monitored conditions, and to date, have been able to manage with the current inventory, at times by shuttling customers to remote lots,” Mates said. “With the recent increase in airline activity, we believe it is time to design and permit additional parking capacity near the terminal.”

New Pease airport competition with two airlines

Breeze Airways announced in July it would start offering flights from Portsmouth to two popular Florida destinations, adding a second low-cost airline to the airport.

Allegiant Air — which also features low-cost flights out of Portsmouth — had for years been the lone commercial airline flying to and out of Pease.

Breeze, which launched barely three years ago, is offering its direct round-trip routes from Portsmouth to Fort Myers and Orlando.

Allegiant also announced in July it is adding a new route in November from Portsmouth to Sarasota, Florida, as competition intensifies at the Portsmouth airport.

Allegiant currently flies to three other Florida destinations from Portsmouth: Punta Gorda Airport (PGD), St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport (PIE), and Orlando Sanford International Airport (SFB).

Pease parking expansion: Options to be explored

PDA staff has been working with Harriman “to develop a price to design an expansion to the existing lot,” according to Mates.

“We intend to explore three scenarios providing parking for at least 80 and up to 160 vehicles,” he said. “Harriman will collect site data (survey and geotechnical) to develop conceptual layouts for the three scenarios, and then provide complete design services (grading, drainage, utilities site lighting, erosion and sediment controls) to produce bid documents for the selected alternative.

“Harriman will also provide cost estimating, bidding and construction administration services,” Mates added.

There are currently 1,177 parking spaces for long-term passenger parking at the airport, according to Tiffany Eddy, spokesperson for the PDA.

There is open green space at the Portsmouth International Airport, which is located close to where the facility’s existing parking is located.

