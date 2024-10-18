Seabrook DPW workers allegedly used town credit card in theft scheme: New details emerge

SEABROOK — Police say the five public works employees charged with misusing town funds allegedly used a town credit card to buy items from the Kittery Trading Post.

Forrest Carter Sr., Shauna Carter, Casey Carter, Ralph Welch and Herbert Randall were each charged Oct. 4 with theft by deception and credit card fraud.

Police complaints recently filed at Hampton District Court allege the five Seabrook employees used a town credit card to buy items at the Kittery store, then returned them in exchange for gift cards to make personal purchases.

All five have been released on personal recognizance bail, according to court documents. They have also been placed on paid administrative leave, according to Town Manager Bill Manzi. Together, they are scheduled to appear in Hampton District Court for an arraignment on Nov. 14 at 8 a.m., according to court documents.

Casey Carter, 42, Shauna Carter, 40, and Ralph Welch, 52, all of Seabrook, face felony charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card. Casey Carter and Welch each allegedly stole more than $1,501, according to complaints, meaning they face a Class A felony that potentially carries 7 to 15 years in New Hampshire State Prison.

Shauna Carter is alleged to have stolen more than $1,000 and is charged with a Class B felony, which carries a sentence of up to 7 years in New Hampshire prison. Complaints allege she acted “in concert or aided by Casey Carter.”

Forrest Carter, 62, also of Seabrook, and Herbert Randall, 66, of Effingham, were both arrested on misdemeanor charges of theft by deception and fraudulent use of a credit card. They each allegedly stole an amount less than $1,000 “in concert or aided by Ralph Welch,” complaints state.

Attempts to reach the five charged were unsuccessful. It was not immediately known if they have an attorney.

The alleged thefts, police said, were discovered during a routine audit of purchases made by the employees.

New Hampshire State Police said they were contacted by Seabrook police in March requesting assistance regarding a theft investigation involving several town employees.

State police said they conducted a thorough investigation and arrested five employees at the Seabrook DPW facility on Oct. 4. Following the arrests, state troopers also executed two search warrants, which resulted in the recovery of items related to the investigation.

Manzi could not be reached for comment Friday regarding the status of the Public Works Department’s operations in light of the five employees’ leave. Selectman Ravi Ravikumar said the employees’ duties are being covered by part-time workers already employed by the town.

“They will pick up what is left after the workload is spread over other (full-time) employees in the DPW,” Ravikumar said via text.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seabrook DPW workers allegedly used town credit card in theft scheme: New details emerge