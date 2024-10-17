Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Rye, Greenland candidates night to feature NH Executive Council, Senate, House hopefuls

    By Special to Seacoastonline,

    2 days ago

    RYE/GREENLAND — Rye and Greenland will have identical ballots on Nov. 5 in the 2024 election. The Rye Civic League is once again inviting Greenland voters to join Rye residents to meet the candidates on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rye Junior High School cafeteria.

    The candidates invited to appear include Executive Councilor candidates Janet Stevens and Jon Morgan, state Senate candidates Patrick Abrami and Debra Altschiller, and four candidates for two New Hampshire House District 24 seats: Marilyn Page, Kevin Szmyd, Jaci Grote, Dennis Malloy and Lyn Leddy.

    More: NH Executive Council: Meet candidates for little-known office with major power

    More: Portsmouth-area NH House candidates share views before 2024 election

    More: 2024 NH Senate candidates in greater Seacoast share their views on key issues

    Candidates begin with an opening statement where the candidates introduce themselves. Next the Rye town moderator, Nina Parrott,  will open the floor to questions from the audience. Questions must be addressed to all candidates. At the conclusion of each question section, the candidates will make a closing statement.

    For those who can’t attend in person, the live stream and recording will be available at www.townhallstreams.com/towns/rye_nh . Find more information at ryecivicleague.org .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uUauI_0wAKlvkd00

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rye, Greenland candidates night to feature NH Executive Council, Senate, House hopefuls

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz24 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato19 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Property tax reform is on the November ballot: Here’s what to know
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA14 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz16 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Money Talk: Rate cut gives tailwind to stocks for Q4
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    New CA law mandates clothing manufacturers recycle old clothes or face up to $50,000 per day fine
    The HD Post18 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy