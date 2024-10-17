RYE/GREENLAND — Rye and Greenland will have identical ballots on Nov. 5 in the 2024 election. The Rye Civic League is once again inviting Greenland voters to join Rye residents to meet the candidates on Thursday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m. at the Rye Junior High School cafeteria.

The candidates invited to appear include Executive Councilor candidates Janet Stevens and Jon Morgan, state Senate candidates Patrick Abrami and Debra Altschiller, and four candidates for two New Hampshire House District 24 seats: Marilyn Page, Kevin Szmyd, Jaci Grote, Dennis Malloy and Lyn Leddy.

More: NH Executive Council: Meet candidates for little-known office with major power

More: Portsmouth-area NH House candidates share views before 2024 election

More: 2024 NH Senate candidates in greater Seacoast share their views on key issues

Candidates begin with an opening statement where the candidates introduce themselves. Next the Rye town moderator, Nina Parrott, will open the floor to questions from the audience. Questions must be addressed to all candidates. At the conclusion of each question section, the candidates will make a closing statement.

For those who can’t attend in person, the live stream and recording will be available at www.townhallstreams.com/towns/rye_nh . Find more information at ryecivicleague.org .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Rye, Greenland candidates night to feature NH Executive Council, Senate, House hopefuls