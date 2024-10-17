Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    Hampton mourns longtime Selectman Jim Waddell: 'Epitome of a gentleman'

    By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    HAMPTON — Jim Waddell was always willing to listen, whether at the New Hampshire Statehouse in Concord, the town's Monday night Board of Selectmen meetings or on the slopes of Waterville Valley Resort teaching adaptive skiing.

    Waddell, a selectman in Hampton since 2014, died at 78 this past weekend, according to Hampton Town Manager Jamie Sullivan. Police were called to his home Sunday, when he was found unresponsive, Sullivan said.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Fmwi_0wAKlVzr00

    Waddell served four terms on the Board of Selectmen, the first a one-year term followed by three successful re-election campaigns. A North Beach resident, he had mourned the death of his wife Nancy in 2018, the year of their 50th wedding anniversary. They met while attending Merrimack College together, and both were known for their involvement in the community.

    “Jim was known for his smile and laughter; he was warm and friendly to everyone he met,” Sullivan wrote in a statement Tuesday on behalf of the board. “We extend our deepest condolences to his family in their time of loss. We will miss our dear friend.”

    Waddell also served in the state House of Representatives for one term as a Republican and was involved in the Hampton Rotary Club. A retired teacher, he moved to Hampton from Massachusetts and enjoyed teaching sailing in the summer and adaptive skiing in the winter.

    A call to Waterville Valley’s adaptive skiing program was not returned immediately Wednesday. Waddell, who became the program’s director, was still the voice heard on the answering machine asking to leave a message.

    “He taught people with disabilities how to ski, how to live with those disabilities, and then he taught a lot on the Board of Selectmen,” Selectman Rusty Bridle said. “He really was the true epitome of a gentleman.”

    The family has announced a celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Best Western Plus in the Executive Conference Center at 815 Lafayette Road in Hampton.

    'He was always willing to listen'

    Those who spoke about Waddell this week frequently mentioned his willingness to listen to residents about any concern. Board of Selectmen Chair Amy Hansen said Waddell always asked questions on behalf of the residents.

    “So pure of heart, and just really wanted to contribute,” Hansen said.

    Bridle served with Waddell as a state representative in the New Hampshire House, and he said Waddell’s focus in Concord was to help the people of Hampton. Those on the other side of the aisle agreed Waddell brought an open mind.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehvLz_0wAKlVzr00

    “He was always willing to listen to different points of view before making a decision,” wrote Democratic state representative and former New Hampshire House Speaker Stephen Shurtleff.

    Shurtleff wrote the comment in 2014 in an endorsement letter for Waddell’s run for Hampton Board of Selectmen. He called Waddell at the time “hard-working, diligent and thoughtful.”

    “Time after time and vote after vote, Jim always put the best interest of the people of Hampton above partisan politics,” Shurtleff wrote.

    Bob Preston Jr., a longtime Hampton Realtor and friend of Waddell, recalled Waddell’s first run for Board of Selectmen. At the time, he recalled there were three seats open, including the one-year seat. Preston asked Waddell to run alongside Bridle and longtime selectman Rick Griffin.

    Preston said it was difficult to convince Waddell to run. At one point Preston told Waddell he might be the weakest candidate among the three asked to run. Waddell ended up the top vote-getter in that election with 1,914, ahead of Griffin’s 1,593 and Bridle’s 1,276. All three made it on the board that year.

    “I said, ‘Jim, it shows you what I know about Hampton politics,’” Preston said. “But it shows you where his standing in the town was. Jim listened to everybody.”

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hampton mourns longtime Selectman Jim Waddell: 'Epitome of a gentleman'

