Kittery to hold special election for School Committee as Benjamin Briggs resigns

KITTERY, Maine — A special town election will be held in the coming months to replace a newly vacated seat on the School Committee following the resignation of Benjamin Briggs.

Briggs is moving out of state. His last day on the School Committee was Tuesday, Oct. 15. Briggs was elected to a three-year term on the committee in November 2022.

Briggs announced his resignation on Sept. 30 in a letter to the school district.

“Though I will no longer be able to serve, I will always carry with me the lessons learned and the memories shared during my time here,” he wrote. “I am confident that the committee will continue to do great things and make the Kittery School District the best that it can be. Thank you for the opportunity to contribute to such an important cause, and I wish the committee continued success in the future.”

The School Committee met in Town Hall Tuesday night, with Briggs in attendance one final time.

Town charter mandates any School Committee vacancy occurring more than six months before the start of a municipal election must be filled following a special election. The winner of the special election would then serve the remainder of the ex-committee member’s term.

Because the upcoming Election Day ballot for the town, state and presidential races was already finalized by the time of Briggs’ resignation, the town will hold a special election in the winter to fill his seat, according to superintendent of schools Eric Waddell.

The Town Council was set to meet Wednesday night, with one of its tasks to discuss potentially holding the special election for Briggs’ seat on Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

“We’ll work on a special election for this seat, as well,” Waddell said Tuesday. “Early in the new calendar year.”

The School Committee sent Briggs off on Tuesday night with a Kittery-themed blanket wishing him well in his future endeavors.

“Thank you very much for your two years and stepping up and joining the committee. We really do, we wish you all the best,” said chairperson Julie Dow.

“It’s been a joy and a privilege to serve with everyone on this committee and the town,” Briggs said at Tuesday’s meeting. “You’re a great group of individuals that are really passionate about the betterment of our students so it was a pleasure to serve with all of you.”

Briggs served just shy of two years of his three-year term. In November 2022, he was elected to the committee alongside Dow, the group’s longtime chairperson, and incumbent vice chairperson Kim Bedard.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Kittery to hold special election for School Committee as Benjamin Briggs resigns