Heading to NH to see fall foliage? Officials say you should bring these items for safety

It's peak fall foliage season, and while hikers are already flocking to New Hampshire to catch a glimpse, officials are warning about outdoor safety.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department issued an advisory cautioning hikers about outdoor safety as temperatures cool down this fall.

"All outdoor recreation, even the shortest hike, requires year-round awareness, preparation, and self-reliance," the department said.

While foliage colors are vibrant, looks can be deceiving, as some popular hiking spots in the state, like Mount Washington, are already experiencing freezing temperatures.

Here's what to know before hitting the trails.

How to stay safe when hiking or viewing fall foliage

While the Granite State boasts some of the best views for fall foliage in the region, its weather is also beginning to change rapidly.

Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan said in a release that people hiking in the state now should be aware of changing conditions at some of the state's most scenic locations.

“Unpredictable weather, extreme temperature fluctuations between the trailhead and the summit, significantly reduced hours of daylight, and no electricity or wireless access mean that people must be prepared with light, layers of clothing that will keep them warm and dry, and accurate maps and directions," Jordan said. "All hikers, regardless of experience, must know when to turn back.”

For example, temperatures at Mount Washington's summit already reached below freezing last week, officials said. The park was closed because of the conditions on Friday.

What safety items should you bring on a hike?

Due to New Hampshire's changing weather conditions this time of year, Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan recommends hikers carry the following items:

Map

Compass

Warm clothing: Sweater or fleece jacket Long pants (wool or synthetic) Hat (wool)

Extra food and water

Flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries

Matches/firestarters

First aid kit/repair kit

Whistle

Rain/wind jacket and pants

Pocket knife

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Heading to NH to see fall foliage? Officials say you should bring these items for safety