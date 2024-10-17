Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Heading to NH to see fall foliage? Officials say you should bring these items for safety

    By Melina Khan, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    It's peak fall foliage season, and while hikers are already flocking to New Hampshire to catch a glimpse, officials are warning about outdoor safety.

    The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department issued an advisory cautioning hikers about outdoor safety as temperatures cool down this fall.

    "All outdoor recreation, even the shortest hike, requires year-round awareness, preparation, and self-reliance," the department said.

    While foliage colors are vibrant, looks can be deceiving, as some popular hiking spots in the state, like Mount Washington, are already experiencing freezing temperatures.

    Here's what to know before hitting the trails.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19HJbs_0wAKiBhC00

    How to stay safe when hiking or viewing fall foliage

    While the Granite State boasts some of the best views for fall foliage in the region, its weather is also beginning to change rapidly.

    Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan said in a release that people hiking in the state now should be aware of changing conditions at some of the state's most scenic locations.

    “Unpredictable weather, extreme temperature fluctuations between the trailhead and the summit, significantly reduced hours of daylight, and no electricity or wireless access mean that people must be prepared with light, layers of clothing that will keep them warm and dry, and accurate maps and directions," Jordan said. "All hikers, regardless of experience, must know when to turn back.”

    For example, temperatures at Mount Washington's summit already reached below freezing last week, officials said. The park was closed because of the conditions on Friday.

    What safety items should you bring on a hike?

    Due to New Hampshire's changing weather conditions this time of year, Fish and Game Law Enforcement Chief Colonel Kevin Jordan recommends hikers carry the following items:

    • Map
    • Compass
    • Warm clothing:
      • Sweater or fleece jacket
      • Long pants (wool or synthetic)
      • Hat (wool)
    • Extra food and water
    • Flashlight or headlamp with extra batteries
    • Matches/firestarters
    • First aid kit/repair kit
    • Whistle
    • Rain/wind jacket and pants
    • Pocket knife

    This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Heading to NH to see fall foliage? Officials say you should bring these items for safety

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson14 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida21 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen9 days ago
    The new way biologists count Yellowstone-region grizzly bears, explained
    WyoFile9 days ago
    Passengers Not Happy After Cruise Line Bans Essential Item: "I Will Simply Go Elsewhere"
    J. Souza26 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel10 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz1 day ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post25 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon5 days ago
    Two Florida Residents Win $1 Million Each from Scratch-Off Lottery Tickets
    Akeena2 hours ago
    The Real Reason Your Cat Scratches Furniture—and How to Stop It for Good
    Vision Pet Care8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria28 days ago
    Denver food stamp fraud: National problem as reimbursement ends
    David Heitz23 days ago
    Georgia elections chief doesn’t expect Helene damage to have big effect on state’s voting
    The Current GA11 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King29 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria9 days ago
    Effort to rename Confederate Street after late activist fails in Jacksonville City Council
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile17 days ago
    The Yellow-Vested Trash Inspectors are Back
    Alameda Post10 days ago
    Money Talk: Rate cut gives tailwind to stocks for Q4
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    Meet The Shy Sisters Abandoned To The Streets At 4-Months-old
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz6 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy