Who'll win in Week 7? Our picks for all 10 Seacoast teams

There isn't a game with Seacoast foes playing each other, but Week 7 of the high school football season brings quality games with playoff implications.

Maine Class B South's Marshwood and Division I Dover are back at .500 and will look to keep pushing forward. Division II St. Thomas Aquinas (2-4) and Maine Class C South York (2-3) are in must-win situations, and Exeter is one of three remaining unbeaten teams in Division I.

On Friday, in Division I action, Exeter hosts Memorial and Spaulding welcomes Timberlane. Winnacunnet will play out-of-state Bangor High School, which plays in Maine's Class A North.

More: Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast Top Six rankings. Which team is No. 2?

In Division II, St. Thomas Aquinas hosts Milord, and Somersworth hosts Gilford in a Division III contest.

On Friday in Maine, Marshwood welcomes Cheverus in a Class B South game.

On Saturday, Portsmouth/Oyster River hosts Bedford in a Division I game, and, in Maine, York visits Oak Hill in a Class C South game, and Traip Academy hosts Mount View in an 8-Man Small South game.

Here are our predictions for this week's games:

Bangor, Maine (1-5) at Winnacunnet (4-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

The breakdown: No team has had a better schedule than Winnacunnet, which welcomes out-of-state opponent Bangor High School, a Maine Class A North program this Friday to Alumni Field.

This will be the sixth home game in seven weeks for the Warriors, who are coming off a 43-8 loss to Nashua South.

This game will not count in Winnacunnet’s Division I standings, allowing head coach Ryan Francoeur to rest some starters going into the season’s final two weeks of the regular season.

“The goal is to come out of this week a better football team than the week before,” Francoeur said. “It’s a good week to work on ourselves and what we need to focus on to get better as a football team after a tough game last week.”

This is the second straight year that Winnacunnet and Bangor have played. The Warriors visited Bangor last year and came back with a 28-7 loss.

“This game is a good opportunity for us to get some guys healthy and get refocused going into the home stretch,” Francoeur said.

Winnacunnet’s final two games of the season are at Manchester Memorial and at Dover.

Our prediction: The Warriors will get additional rest for a couple of starters, and a few other regulars will get more time off than usual in a game that won't affect potential playoff seedings. Bangor, which makes the three-hour drive to Hampton, lost its first three games of the season. It then beat Lawrence, 33-24, before losing its next two games. The Warriors get back on track and start preparing for the final two games of the regular season. Winnacunnet 21, Bangor 17.

Follow on X: @JayPinceSMG

-Jay Pinsonnault

Cheverus (2-4) at Marshwood (3-3)

Kickoff: Friday, 6 p.m.

The breakdown: Back to .500, and the Hawks are ready to keep their foot on the gas.

"This becomes an important game for the rest of the season, and for playoffs with where you'll be seeded," Marshwood head coach Alex Rotsko said.

Rotsko said a win Friday would put Marshwood in good position to host a playoff game.

Rotsko said Cheverus runs a single-wing offense, quite different from what the Hawks have seen.

"It's really a run-oriented offense and once you get behind, it's tough to catch up," Rotsko said. "We're hoping to get out to an early lead. We can't let them run the ball and control the clock."

Marshwood has scored 92 points the last two weeks, while Cheverus has allowed 76.

Our prediction: If Marshwood contains the run game it will be in the driver's seat. The Hawks should have no trouble scoring. Marshwood 42, Cheverus 21.

Follow on X: @tcovey11

Timberlane (0-6) at Spaulding (1-5)

Kickoff: Friday, 6:30 p.m.

The breakdown: Spaulding head coach Dan Hodsdon said self-inflicting wounds have plagued the Red Raiders all season.

"Starting slow, turnovers, penalties at bad times and if we can't increase our ability to tackle in the open field, we're just not going to beat anybody, this week included," Hodsdon said. "We need to be better, I need to coach better and we need to get in the win column."

Though winless, Timberlane is a tough team which has playmakers on both sides of the ball.

"Timberlane is always a tough team," Hodsdon said. "They're a big wrestling school, so their line always has pretty tough kids. They're a lot to prepare for and run a spread offense, we've got our work cut out for us. Hopefully, we can stop the run game and make them a little more one-dimensional; that would be great for us."

Our prediction: Both teams are out of the playoff picture, but these games are still meaningful. This will be a quality game played by both with Spaulding securing a win late. Spaulding 16, Timberlane 14 .

Follow on X: @AlPikeSMG2

Manchester Memorial (4-2) at Exeter (6-0)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: Exeter will be play just its third home game of the season against a Memorial team that lost its first game of the season last week, a 21-12 loss to Concord.

Exeter is coming off a 28-0 shutout at Timberlane. Both Exeter and Memorial have three games left and are making their final pushes for playoff seeding.

Memorial is led by an offense that has a talent, and can sneak up on a team and put up some points. The offense starts with quarterback Brady Harrison, and also features the likes of Jacob Schuff, Gabe Felch and Collin Beaulieu.

But Memorial will face an Exeter team that hasn't allowed more than 12 points in a game, and just 38 points all season.

"Big game, big (division) game, no question about it," Exeter head coach Bill Ball said. "A lot of respect for (Memorial). Defensively, they're very aggressive, they run to the ball well and they tackle well in space. It should be a good ball game."

Our prediction: Memorial has a good offense, but it will need to be great to pull off the road upset. Look for Exeter to stick to its bread-and-butter running game, and remain undefeated. Exeter 31, Memorial 10 .

Follow on X: @brandonbrownsc1

Milford (1-5) at St. Thomas Aquinas (2-4)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: This is a must-win game for the Saints, and head coach Ed McDonough says both teams are 'pretty evenly matched.'

"We've got to give a good effort this week," McDonough said.

Milford is a team that is aggressive and will come right at you, and McDonough said the Saints will need to be physical.

Milford's lone win came against Hollis-Brookline, 48-22, but have scored just 24 points in its five losses. McDonough would like to be at .500 going into the season-finale against Plymouth.

"It's one week at time, and we're focused on Milford," McDonough said. "But our kids have gotten up for every game, and have played well.

Our prediction: St. Thomas Aquinas will limit Milford's scoring opportunities, and the Saints should defend their home turf with a pretty comfortable win. St. Thomas Aquinas 27, Milford 7.

Gilford (2-4) at Somersworth (3-2)

Kickoff: Friday, 7 p.m.

The breakdown: The Hilltoppers play at home for the first time since Sept. 13, and welcome a Gilford team that lost two straight games before last week's bye.

Somersworth, after an 0-1 start, has found a groove with three wins in its last four games.

Somersworth head coach Jeremy Lambert said the Hilltoppers will have to do a good job of containing Gilford's speed and size.

"We're going to have to match up with them as best as we can with them up front, and play good with the basics of blocking and tackling in football," Lambert said. "If we play a good fundamental game, we'll be OK."

Lambert said Gilford likes to take an aggressive approach on defense, which will test Somersworth's line.

"(Gilford) is an explosive team," Lambert said. "They have the ability to explode on long plays. They've got some really good fast and athletic kids. We're going to have to do our best to contain them."

Our prediction: Gilford's speed will pose a threat to Somersworth, but the Hilltoppers have shown to limit scoring drives, evident by shutting out Laconia in the second half last week. Somersworth will distance itself in the second half. Somersworth 21, Gilford 13 .

York (2-3) at Oak Hill/St. Dom's (3-3)

Kickoff: Saturday, 12:30 p.m

The breakdown: The Wildcats are back in action following last week's bye, and look to keep up the momentum they were building with a Week 5 win.

York head coach Matt Nelson said a win starts with containing Oak Hill senior running back Kaiden Delano, a back who Nelson calls 'very dynamic.'

"He runs really, really hard," Nelson said. "He's not as big as the Fryeburg running backs, but he runs with a very similar style. He runs really heavy, and he's going to be someone we really need to focus on and making sure we stop him this week when we're on defense."

York has scored at least 20 points in every game, and Oak Hill allowed 50 points to undefeated Class D Wells. There may be some holes for the likes of York's Peter Martin, Jack Estes, Lucas Ketchum, Trey Fogg, JJ Luchette and others to exploit.

"We're just going to continue to do what we do," Nelson said. "We've got some good weapons, and trying to get everybody involved. Get the ball in our playmakers hands and let them make plays."

Our prediction: It will be a pivotal game for sure for York, which should benefit from a week off. If York can force a few turnovers, the Wildcats will walk away with the win, as the offense should be able to find the end zone early and often. York 33, Oak Hill/St. Dom's 19.

Mount View (0-6) at Traip Academy (1-5)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1 p.m.

The breakdown: Last year, Traip Academy snapped a 22-game losing streak with a 42-6 victory over Mount View. With a victory already under their belt this season, head coach Eric Lane is confident the Rangers can pick up a second win Saturday.

"(Mount View) is a young team like we were a couple of years ago," Lane said. "They're going through some growing pains, but we can't take them lightly. They've been improving every week and running the ball effectively. We've got to play tough defense to make sure we secure the (win)."

Mount View, which has not scored this season, has allowed at least 40 points in each game this season, and 70 twice. Defensively, Lane said Traip must key in on Mount View's outside run.

If the Rangers can run the ball, led by Seamus Berry, Lane believes Traip can put up points.

Our prediction: The Rangers will get the best of Mount View, in a similar game script from last year. Great execution on offense, and constantly in the backfield disrupting the offense. Traip Academy 49, Mount View 0.

Follow on X: @brandonbrownsc1

Bedford (6-0) at Portsmouth/Oyster River (0-6)

Kickoff: Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

The breakdown: It was a heartbreaking loss last week for the ClipperCats, and the road certainly doesn't get any easier with undefeated Bedford coming to town.

"(Bedford) is the full package," Portsmouth/Oyster River head coach Brian Pafford. "There's no doubt we've gotten a little bit better every week. We need to continue that trend going into the last three weeks of the season."

After scoring 27 total points in the first three weeks, Portsmouth has averaged 20 points per game over the last three.

"We're going to try to grind the clock down a little bit, and slow the game down a little bit," Pafford said. "This goes against our philosophy overall, but we continue to get better in the run game."

Our prediction: Tall task for Portsmouth against one of the best teams in the state. The ClipperCats will have their hands full on Saturday, but should be able to find the end zone. Bedford 34, Portsmouth-Oyster River 14 .

Dover (3-3) vs. Bishop Guertin (4-2)

Kickoff: Saturday, 6 p.m. (At Hollis-Brookline)

The breakdown: It's been said that three straight wins makes a winning streak, and Dover is on a winning streak following last week's thrilling victory over Sanford, Maine. But, the road doesn't stop there as the Green Wave hit the road to take on a quality Bishop Guertin squad. The game will be played at Hollis-Brookline.

"We're looking to get off on a good foot and have a good week of preparation ... and try to get ourselves a team victory," Dover head coach Eric Cumba said.

Dover has scored 95 points in its last three games, but its defense proved to be the catalyst last week.

"We need to stay on schedule and consistent on offense," Cumba said. "We need to get back to being efficient on that side of the ball. Defensively, (we need to) eliminate the big plays, keep the ball in front of us and play team defense."

Our prediction: Dover has risen to the surface in the last few weeks, and will need a strong showing in all three aspects - offense, defense and special teams - to steal a road win. Bishop Guertin 38, Dover 20 .

Editor's Note: Last week's record, 7-2. Year-to-date record is 36-1 5.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Who'll win in Week 7? Our picks for all 10 Seacoast teams