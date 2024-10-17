Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    Join the party: ‘My Best Friend’s Wedding’ musical makes world debut in Ogunquit

    By Shawn P. Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    OGUNQUIT, Maine — They’ve been throwing quite the wedding bash at the Ogunquit Playhouse these last few weeks, and, for those of you who have not RSVP'd to the invitation, there’s still time to join the party.

    A new musical, “My Best Friend’s Wedding,” is making its world premiere at the Playhouse, now through Oct. 27.

    The production is directed and choreographed by Kathleen Marshall and is brought to lyrical life by the classic hits of Burt Bacharach and Hal David – which means, yes, you can expect to hear “Close to You,” “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” “Walk On By,” and more.

    If the show's title sounds familiar, it should: the story is a stage adaptation of the Julia Roberts blockbuster of the same name that charmed audiences back during the summer of 1997. The plot centers on a young woman who realizes she loves her lifelong friend but has lost her chance to win him over because he is engaged to someone else.

    Not that she knows she has lost that chance. She spends the entire story trying to sabotage her best friend’s impending nuptials.

    Krystal Joy Brown , of Broadway, television, and film, stars as Julianne, the glamorous would-be saboteur, and Matt Doyle , a Tony award winner, stars as Michael, the best friend. Telly Leung portrays George, Julianne’s witty and insightful friend and confidante, who was played so memorably by Rupert Everett in the film.

    If you’ve seen the movie, then you know the story has all kinds of relationships at its core. Among them is a rich and happily married couple named Walter and Isabelle Wallace, played by the late Philip Bosco and Susan Sullivan.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UD8xu_0wAK0IKs00

    The Wallaces are the parents of Kimmy, the best friend’s sweet-natured fiancée. Amid the story’s comic chaos and messy interactions, Walter and Isabelle provide an example of an enduring, loving, and flirty marriage for the younger characters trying to find lasting love in their lives.

    OgunquitFest 2024: Halloween festivities, craft fair, High Heel Dash and more

    Broadway veterans on 'My Best Friend's Wedding' roles

    Actors Mark Lotito and Soara-Joye Ross, who portray Walter and Isabelle, met at the Playhouse’s main office on Oct. 10 and chatted about the world-premiere production and their roles during an interview just two hours before showtime for a recent matinee.

    For Lotito, “Wedding” is his first splash at the Playhouse, whereas Ross has appeared on its iconic stage twice before, in productions of “Summer of Love” and “Young Frankenstein.”

    Lotito is a veteran of 11 Broadway shows, including “Some Like It Hot,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and “Victor/Victoria.” He also has enjoyed a long career of guest-starring and performing in recurring roles on TV and in film.

    Ross has performed in such Broadway productions as “Les Miserables,” has toured nationally in such shows as “Porgy and Bess,” has acted in Off-Broadway and regional theater, and has appeared in such films as “Garden State” and on such television programs as “Flight Attendant” on HBO Max.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sppFE_0wAK0IKs00

    As characters, the roles of the Wallaces have been expanded from their presence in the film – something Ross said she appreciates.

    “We’re the couple to look up to, to aspire to be, in the show,” she said. “I love that. They were present in the movie, of course, but there was not as much back story about them as we get to have in the show.”

    Lotito said the Wallaces provide an example, especially for the Julianne character, that the right person will come along in life and will bring love and happiness.

    “You just know it,” he said. “You feel it. And that’s what happens with us. I love our relationship because the script gives you some indication that they’re very playful.”

    Ross described her character as “really cool, down to earth,” someone who adores her husband.

    “She loves this man, and she loves her family, and I love that,” she said. “They’re definitely in a place in their lives where they could actually just have a good time and, you know, be super playful and sneak off and go to a motel just for fun for a second, just to keep things spicy. I love that.”

    Lotito described Walter as a man who started with humble roots, worked hard, became really successful, built businesses, and, a bit later in life, found his soul mate, someone who helps him be himself.

    “She helps him express that side of himself, which is fun,” he said. “He enjoys the life he’s created and shares with his friends.”

    Ross and Lotito praised the show’s leads and said they are both enjoying the musical – and that they’re not the only ones. Ross said at one recent performance, an audience member got so caught up in a song and in the joy of the story that she could not stay in her seat.

    “She was up before the end of the show, and she was dancing, and we were singing,” Ross said. “Then you know you’ve won over the audience. She was so happy.”

    Lotito agreed, calling “Wedding” a production that makes people feel good.

    “You end up feeling really good about the people in your life,” he said. “You’ll have a great time. You’ll hear great music. It’s hopeful and shows you a good way forward.”

    You can order tickets by visiting online at tickets.ogunquitplayhouse.org , by calling (207) 646-5511, or by dropping by The Playhouse Box Office at 10 Main Street, daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

    'Not a Halloween grinch': Kennebunk stands firm on Summer Street decision, cites safety

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Join the party: 'My Best Friend's Wedding' musical makes world debut in Ogunquit

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Flying Eyeball
    1d ago
    Oof what a stinker
    gggg
    1d ago
    We went last night excellent show, great cast and music. Go see it if in the area you will not be disappointed
    View all comments
