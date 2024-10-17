Open in App
    Plan to convert old York courthouse into affordable housing hits roadblocks

    By Max Sullivan, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    YORK, Maine — Zoning and a lack of public utilities remain a hurdle for the future redevelopment of the former York County courthouse as affordable housing.

    The 11 Chases Pond Road site is one of three courthouses in York County being transferred to local housing authorities to help address the state’s housing crisis. York Town Manager Peter Joseph informed the town Selectboard this month that, according to feedback from the York Housing Authority , there are still challenges to be addressed for the building in York.

    In a letter to Joseph, York Housing Authority Executive Director Fiona McQuaide indicated zoning restrictions limit the potential for affordable housing at the courthouse location. Additionally, the building lacks access to essential public utilities such as water and sewer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zGFew_0wAK0B9n00

    McQuaide wrote a waiver was needed to build more than 11 units that are not serviced by utilities. The minimum number of units required for the project to be feasible would be 22, according to McQuaide.

    “We understand that the state hasn’t budgeted for maintenance of these vacant courthouse buildings,” McQuaide wrote. “Therefore, we are in support of the town’s consideration of the courthouse and whatever manner would fulfill the much-needed services of affordable housing in the community.”

    The courthouse was offered to York Housing Authority for $1 by the state, according to Joseph. Other former courthouses being turned over to local housing authorities are in Sanford and Biddeford.

    Affordable homes on the way: Local housing trust expands mission into Kennebunk, Arundel

    The transfer of the courthouse properties resulted from a bill sponsored by Rep. Traci Gere, D-Kennebunkport, that was signed in April by Gov. Janet Mills. Rep. Anne-Marie Mastraccio, D-Sanford, previously said converting unused state buildings into badly needed affordable housing was a “smart and tangible way for the state to help alleviate our region’s extreme housing shortage.”

    Town officials and the York Housing Authority said they recognize affordable housing as a critical need in the community, especially as home prices continue to rise. According to a 2023 report on Maine housing needs, at least 10,100 new housing units must be built in York County by 2030 to meet current and future demand.

    “I know they’re interested in it, but they’re looking at it like there are roadblocks,” Joseph said of the York Housing Authority. “They’re very interested in it staying in the community and the town being involved in some way.”

    McQuaide could not be reached immediately for comment.

    Housing crunch: New federal bill would pay farmers to put housing rentals on their land

    Selectboard member Mike Estes said he was interested in ways to help complete the project. He said the board should find out what it costs to install water and sewer.

    “If you can bring those two things to it, this becomes a very valuable piece of property for what they could do with it,” Estes said.

    Joseph highlighted the high cost of extending sewer services from the east of Interstate 95 to the west. He mentioned a sewer project proposed last year, which would have extended a mile up Route 1, was estimated at $11.5 million. This project was eventually scaled back to a $3.8 million initiative.

    Joseph also noted the next opportunity for the town to amend the zoning ordinance would be May 2025.

    Despite these challenges, Joseph stated, the state has found the process to be progressing more slowly than initially expected. Selectboard member Marla Johnson remarked the state had previously seemed eager to expedite the transfer.

    “Good news is, the state is in a hurry but not a rush,” Joseph said. “They’re not about to go dump it to auction, but there will come a point when we need to make a decision.”

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Plan to convert old York courthouse into affordable housing hits roadblocks

    Michelle Mackey
    1d ago
    they only care about illegals
    Leta Wescott
    2d ago
    if it had immigrants attached to it it would pass no problem. but if it's for the taxpayers who funds it there's always an issue
