Wells firefighter battling cancer grateful for support: 'Nice to not feel alone’

YORK, Maine — Wells firefighter Tyler McDermott was uneasy about the world peering into his family’s struggle as he began a new, intense battle with neuroendocrine cancer of the pancreas.

“People are going to look at me and know I’m not me,” McDermott recalled last week in the engine bay of the Wells Fire Department .

The husband and father of two said he had to come to grips with people in town seeing what his wife called his “crazy flow of hair” disappear, as well as his need for rest as he underwent monthly rounds of chemotherapy. McDermott, 33, said he got over that when he opened up about the fight for his life and was met with an outpouring of support.

“As overwhelming as it can be, it’s nice to not feel alone,” McDermott said.

The Trooper Black Foundation of York will hold its second annual 5K road race on Oct. 26 in McDermott’s honor, donating 50% of its proceeds to his family. Charlie Black , whose family started the foundation, said McDermott is exactly the kind of person the organization is meant to help. It was started in honor of Black’s father, who was killed in action as a Maine state trooper. Its mission is to help first responders and their families.

“He certainly seemed like the type of individual we were created for,” Black said. “The young man is fighting for his life.”

Wells native finds calling as an on-call firefighter

McDermott, a leading member of the Fire Department’s call force, was born and raised in Wells. His family has long run Mike’s Clam Shack, a seafood staple in town.

McDermott met his wife of nine years at Wells High School, where he graduated in 2009. Together, they are raising their daughter Elise, 6, and son Hudson, 8, in what Nicole described as a “small, big town.”

“Born and raised, 33 years down here,” McDermott said.

McDermott said he wanted to be a firefighter early in life, but his career path took a different direction. He works full-time for Liberty Mutual after graduating college in accounting and finance.

Four years ago, he decided it was time to reconsider firefighting. This time, he joined the Wells Fire Department as a call firefighter. Wells has both full-time employees and a call force.

“I finally decided to jump in with two feet,” McDermott said.

McDermott has since become a senior call firefighter leading seven on the force. Nicole said he runs their schedule, and McDermott is active at events like the kid’s obstacle course event he ran earlier this month for the department.

McDermott diagnosed with a 'silent cancer on the rise'

McDermott, an avid trainer in the gym, was told by doctors in February that some back pain was likely related to a muscle injury. They gave him some medication but did not want to expose him to radiation to see further what the problem was.

“I went home, didn’t work. It was on a Saturday night, couldn’t get out of bed,” McDermott said. “Keeled over.”

The next day, he went to the walk-in clinic. Nicole said medical professionals thought it could be kidney stones until he got a CT scan done.

“They found the mess,” McDermott said.

The “mess” was four masses in his abdomen, all coming from his pancreas, one of which was 10 by 4 centimeters. It eventually grew to 10 by 8 centimeters.

Cancer is associated with firefighting, which involves exposure to smoke and burning household chemicals. This cancer, however, is not, according to McDermott. He said they decided to go to Dana Farber, where his oncologist told him the cancer was not likely occupational, but rather something that had been developing over a long period of time.

Signs of the cancer include symptoms common to people every day, like heartburn and indigestion, according to Nicole. While she said it would have been good to know sooner this year the pain was caused by cancer, the McDermotts were told that it would have been difficult to catch the cancer in its earliest stages.

“It’s a silent cancer that’s on the rise,” Nicole said.

Trooper Black Foundation: 'He needs all the support he can get'

Upon learning about McDermott’s situation this year, Charlie Black of the Trooper Black Foundation visited the Wells Fire Department. There, he met with firefighters who were deeply worried about their colleague. Moved by their dedication and McDermott’s story, Black promptly approached his foundation’s board to raise funds for McDermott’s family at the upcoming 5K event .

Black said his mother was pregnant with him when his father was killed on July 9, 1964. His father was responding to a bank robbery in progress in South Berwick when he was shot. He was 28 and also left behind Black’s two older siblings.

Black said his hope is for the foundation to continue holding fundraisers for individual first responders as needs arise. Those who are interested in participating can sign up online or starting at 8:30 a.m., the day of the race.

“Our mission statement is providing support to first responders and their families during a time of crisis and need,” Black said. “He needs all the support he can get.”

McDermotts take cancer battle in stride, embraces support

Nicole said her mother had died of a rare cancer, and she feared they must prepare for the same traumatic experience.

“It was definitely a shock to the system,” Nicole said.

McDermott said he at first kept the news to himself, describing himself as an introvert. He started by undergoing oral chemotherapy in the spring, but it came with negative side effects. After three months, the masses grew.

“That’s sort of when I wasn’t able to keep it hush-hush anymore,” McDermott said. “I had to switch to a more aggressive form of treatment that’s more your standard.”

While McDermott’s cancer remains inoperable, according to his wife, the treatment has shown progress. It has not had any side effects that impact his kidneys, as was originally feared. The hope is that the cancer shrinks enough so an operation can take place, but currently, the masses encompass all the veins and arteries in McDermott’s gastrointestinal system.

“By size, it needs to come down,” McDermott said. “The risk of a surgeon nicking one of those arteries and veins… would completely make things completely worse for me.”

Until an operation is possible, McDermott continues to do what he can to stay focused on his work and family. He still comes into the Fire Department and does his work with the call force, and he goes to calls when he can.

McDermott also continues to run and work out, which has been an inspiration to his wife. She said he also does his part with their children, getting them ready for the bus every morning and helping get them to sports practices and dance classes.

McDermott said his kids know he is battling an illness but don’t fully know what’s going on inside his body. He said they’re excited the back pain is gone.

“It’s not something I would really care to subject them to,” McDermott said. “As long as I can be me in front of them, I’m going to.”

