NH Film Festival, Family Fun at farm, Witches Market: Things to do in Seacoast

We are in peak leaf-peeping season. While out taking in the beauty that is New England, be sure to check out some of the local entertainment being offered in the Seacoast, too. The Music Hall in Portsmouth is hosting its multi-day New Hampshire Film Festival , get lost in a corn maze at the 10th annual Family Fun Day at Coppal House Farm in Lee, smash a pumpkin in downtown Portsmouth, or ride your broomstick over to Dover for the third annual Witches Market.

Read on for details on things to do:

New Hampshire Film Festival 2024

What: The 22nd annual New Hampshire Film Festival lineup features more than 100 independent films. The festival will also present a special evening with actor Alan Ruck, famous for roles in "Succession" and "Ferris Bueller’s Day Off" and "Speed." There's a comedy panel event, too.

When: Thursday, Oct. 17, 9:30 a.m. to midnight, Friday, Oct. 18 and Saturday, Oct. 19, 9 a.m. to midnight and Sunday, Oct. 20, 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Where: Movies will be shown at The Music Hall's Historic Theater, The Music Hall Lounge, 3S Artspace and St. John’s Episcopal Church. The festival headquarters, located at the Gallery at Jimmy’s at 135 Congress St., will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. each day (closing at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20).

Cost: Passes range from $16 to $1,000.

More info: nhfilmfestival.com

San Miguel Fraser at The Dance Hall

What: San Miguel Fraser is a project bringing together Galen Fraser, a Berklee graduate and son of renowned Scottish fiddler Alasdair Fraser and Maria San Miguel, a native of Castile and graduate of Oviedo Conservatory with deep family roots in the traditions of her homeland. Together, they combine fiddling and string arrangements with the singing of Maria and the cittern accompaniment of Galen.

When: Friday, Oct. 18, 7:30-9 p.m.

Where: The Dance Hall, 7 Walker St., Kittery, Maine

Cost: $17-$22

More info: thedancehallkittery.org

Scissorfight 30th anniversary – Night 1 at Stone Church

What: Two nights at the Stone Church celebrating 30 years of Scissorfight. Murcielago, The Long Wait, and Paul Jarvis Solo (Scissorfight’s Bassist) perform opening sets leading up to the main event. Ages 21-plus.

When: Friday and Saturday, Oct. 18-19, 8 p.m.

Where: The Stone Church, 5 Granite St., Newmarket

Cost: $20-$25

More info: stonechurchrocks.com

Pumpkin Smash in Portsmouth

What: Smash a pumpkin – it’s that easy. Pick a pumpkin from the pile, choose from an arsenal of mallets, two-by-fours, or the trusty ol’ Louisville Slugger, and swing away. A Portsmouth tradition that has become the October catharsis of choice for young and old alike. Smashing implements and personal protective equipment supplied. All proceeds go to the Portsmouth Halloween Parade.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 8 a.m.-noon.

Where: Portsmouth Farmers’ Market, 3 Junkins Ave., Portsmouth

Cost: BYOP (bring your own pumpkin) $5/smash or choose your own pumpkin $10/smash.

More info: facebook.com/events/1930986567408402

Charity Comedy Night at Newmarket Millspace

What: James Dorsey headlines comedy event benefitting Mary’s Dogs ( marysdogs.org) , a charity pet rescue that rescues around 600 dogs a year.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 7-9 p.m.

Where: Newmarket Millspace, 55 Main St., Newmarket

Cost: $20

More info: millspace.org

‘Frankenstein’ at Seacoast Rep

What: Straight from London to The Rep’s stage comes the regional premiere of Nick Dear’s adaptation of "Frankenstein."

When: Friday, Oct. 19, 8 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 20, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Where: Seacoast Repertory Theatre, 125 Bow St., Portsmouth

Cost: $40-$70

More info: seacoastrep.org

Bardo Theatre Company Acting Workshop

What: Bardo Theatre Company provides an introductory workshop on its technique led by Artistic Director Tim Hackney. The workshop includes a physical warm-up, group exercises, and an opportunity to work on a monologue. Participants will learn techniques to surprise themselves and their audience while emphasizing the importance of play.

When: Saturday, Oct. 19, 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, Maine

Cost: Free

More info: bardotheatre.com

Family Fun Day at Coppal House Farm

What: A fun-filled morning at Coppal House Farm. Bring your family and friends and get lost in the corn maze.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to noon.

Where: Coppal House Farm, 118 North River Road, Lee

Cost: $12 individual, $30 advance family, $40 day of family

More info: eventbrite.com/e/family-day-at-coppal-house-farm-tickets-1028098459167

Deux Voix at Fall Festival of Music concert

What: The internationally renowned organ and trumpet duo Deux Voix will headline a Fall Festival of Music. Featured artists Stephen Distad, organist, pianist, conductor and Justin Langham, trumpeter, composer and conductor, will perform a variety of musical genres from the classics to Gershwin on trumpet, concert grand piano, and the majestic First Parish organ with a chorus of 60 voices and 15 handbell players.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m.

Where: First Parish Church, 218 Central Ave., Dover

Cost: Admission by donation

More info: fpdoverconcerts@gmail.com

Witches Market

What: The Dover Witches Market is a community event that highlights local artisans and small businesses specializing in witchcraft, magic, herbalism, spiritual readings, and handmade mystical items. Located in the Dover City Hall Auditorium, the market also spills out onto Central Avenue for an enchanting outdoor experience.

When: Sunday, Oct. 20, noon-5 p.m.

Where: Dover City Hall, 288 Central Ave., Dover

Cost: Free

More info: groovywitch.com

