Youth driving deaths surge 400% in NH: What police are doing about it

New Hampshire law enforcement officials are increasing efforts to reduce youth driving fatalities as new data reveals a staggering 400% increase in deaths among drivers under 21.

State Police Lt. Chris Storm reported that, as of Oct. 12, there have been 105 traffic fatalities, with 10 involving drivers under 21. In comparison, 2023 saw three deaths in the 16 to 20 age group, while 2022 had just one.

“Big spike,” Storm remarked.

On Sept. 21 alone, four individuals aged 16 to 21 lost their lives in separate crashes in Dublin, New Ipswich, and Francestown. In Dublin, a 17-year-old from Antrim died after his vehicle struck a tree. In New Ipswich, a 21-year-old and an 18-year-old passenger were killed in a collision. On the same day in Francestown, a 21-year-old was killed after crashing into a tree.

Seacoast police attribute the alarming statistics to both inexperience on the roadways and the same factors causing fatalities among drivers aged 21 and older, such as distracted driving, speeding, and driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“That demographic is still learning to drive a vehicle property,” Hampton Police Chief Alex Reno said. “I look at that as an enhanced danger.”

Speeding, and driving under the influence a concern

Storm said speeding and driving under the influence have been factors in the uptick in fatalities.Speed, police said at the time, is believed to be a factor in the July 14 death of a 16-year-old who was killed when their vehicle caught fire following a crash on Exeter Road in Hampton Falls.

Storm said that the crash is still under investigation.

In addition to speeding, Storm said there has been a steady increase in impaired driving in New Hampshire, and that includes youth drivers.

“It’s everywhere. It’s happening in all of our counties,” Storm said.

Nationally, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, about one in four teen car crashes involves an underage drinking driver. Alcohol-related fatality rates are nearly twice as high for 18-, 19-, and 20-year-olds as for those over age 21, according to Students Against Destructive Decisions.

The NHDOT Highway Safety Office recently revived its Driving Toward Zero program, with a "mission for zero roadway deaths."

To achieve that, the department set a plan goal of reducing the number of fatalities and severe injuries by 50% by the year 2030.

Steps being taken include education as well as increasing patrols, traffic stops and speed and sobriety checkpoints.

Police highlight dangers of cellphone use on the road

Portsmouth police Capt. Nick Small said distracted driving is a major contributing factor in accidents involving young people. He noted that cellphones are a common source of distraction, although drivers often don’t admit to using them when accidents happen.

"Ninety-nine times out of 100 they're not going to admit they were on their phone," Small said. "I think cellphones are probably the bigger issue."

Rye Police Chief Kevin Walsh said that cellphone use on the roads is a problem for both adults and teen drivers. Walsh mentioned he often stands outside schools during student pickup times and notices some parents looking down at their phones as they drive by.

“I wave to the people driving their cars and see who picks their heads up,” Walsh said.

Walsh added that the department has launched a campaign against distracted driving. As part of this effort, they have a sign created by Portsmouth High School students, encouraging residents to “use your eyes.” The sign features a graphic of a cellphone with a red cancel sign over it.

Police, schools take steps to address youth driving

Storm said state police are working with the driver’s education community to better prepare youth operators for the road. He said parents also need to have conversations about safe driving with their children.

“The bottom line is we need everybody’s help,” Storm said.

Walsh said Portsmouth High School will host a visit from the International Save a Life Tour in March 2025. This tour brings driving simulators and other interactive technology to schools nationwide.

Jason Cooper, the safety and wellness coordinator for the tour, explained that the program includes about a quarter-million dollars' worth of technology and equipment aimed at promoting safe driving. The program features two simulators: one that places students in a driver’s seat and simulates impairment, and another that requires students to hold a cellphone while driving and respond to increasingly difficult messages.

Cooper said the program travels to schools across the country. He said the program’s success is rooted in its use of virtual reality, something young people are eager to engage with as technology improves.

“We’re getting to their level to educate them,” Cooper said.

Walsh said above education, self-accountability is crucial for improving youth driver safety. Walsh stressed students need to personally recognize the significant risks associated with distracted driving, speeding and impairment.

“I remember being a risk-taker in my youth, not understanding the boundaries until I faced penalties. Luckily, I made it,” Walsh said. “Once that accident happens, there’s no taking it back.”

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Youth driving deaths surge 400% in NH: What police are doing about it