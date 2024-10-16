What you need to bring to the polls in NH to vote on Nov. 5

CONCORD − New Hampshire voters who do not have identification at the polls will not be turned away, despite a new strict voter ID law recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.

That’s because that law, which requires identification to vote without exceptions and hard proof of US citizenship for first time New Hampshire voters to register, does not go into effect until after the 2024 election. The law is currently being challenged in court by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

What should you bring to the polls on Election Day?

If you’re already registered to vote, you should bring a form of photo identification, like a driver’s license. But if you forget to bring one, you won’t be turned away this year. Instead, you can vote after signing an affidavit form, or a legal form swearing that you are who you say you are.

If you’re registering to vote for the first time at the polls, you’ll need to bring electronic or printed copies of documents that prove you meet the age, citizenship, identity, and domicile requirements. A New Hampshire driver’s license with your current address would prove many of these requirements, but you’ll still need a form of birth certificate, U.S. passport, naturalization papers, or a record confirming that you are a US citizen who was born abroad to satisfy the citizenship requirement.

However, if you don’t have proper identification, you can still vote with something called an “Affidavit Ballot.” In order for your vote to count, you must send proof of ID to the Secretary of State’s office within seven days. Poll workers will give you a postage paid return envelope you can use to send a copy of your ID. If proof is not received by that deadline, the votes on that voter’s ballot with be subtracted from the vote total.

Even though the new law goes into effect at midnight on Nov. 11, which is before the end of the seven-day time period, Secretary of State David Scanlan said that affidavits will still be used and accepted.

“No language in HB 2569 indicates any legislative intent that the law's voter registration and election-day procedures were intended to affect the November 5, 2024 State General Election in any way,” he said in a letter. “Therefore, the Secretary of State’s Office will follow the existing affidavit ballot procedures to completion for all affidavit ballots that are cast under existing law on November 5, 2024."

How do I find my polling location?

Polling locations can be found at the secretary of state’s website. Here, you can either search for your polling place by address, or view a state list of locations.

When do polls open and close?

Polling times vary by town and city in New Hampshire. All locations are open from 11am – 7pm at minimum. Most are open from 7 or 8 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., but there are also several towns, like Hebron or Benton, that don’t open until as late as 11 a.m. Some towns, like Dixville and Hart's Location, elect to have midnight voting.

Any qualified voter still in line at their polling place at the time polls close will be given the opportunity to register to vote and vote. However, no others will be able to join the line after the moderator has announced that the polling place has closed.

You can check your polling place to find out the exact time your location opens and closes.

What can I wear to the polls?

In the 2020 election, a woman voted topless after an election official ruled her T-shirt (reading “McCain Hero, Trump Zero”) as a form of electioneering, which is illegal at a polling place under New Hampshire law.

Electioneering means to work for the success of a particular candidate, party, or issue in an election, and it is not permitted inside a polling place. This means that you are not allowed to wear a hat, t-shirt, button, or anything else in support of your favorite candidate or party. Voters are also not allowed to distribute or post any campaign materials. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,000. More details on electioneering can be found here .

Can I vote early elsewhere?

New Hampshire does not offer in person early voting. However, if you have qualified for an absentee ballot, you may send it early: In fact, it is recommended to mail your absentee ballot at least two weeks before the election.

More: How to vote absentee in NH in 2024 election

What if there are issues?

Most voters will have uneventful voting days at the polls. However, sometimes long lines, weather events, or old voting machines can cause issues.

New Hampshire statute states that voters shouldn’t have to wait more than 20 minutes to vote. Last year, voters in Derry found themselves waiting over an hour . If this happens, the attorney general will get involved by getting local police to help direct traffic or respond to unruly behavior in the polling place.

In the case of a weather event, voters may be allowed to vote by absentee ballot on the Monday before the election.

If you see something that looks glitchy or wrong on a New Hampshire voting machine, alert a poll worker.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: What you need to bring to the polls in NH to vote on Nov. 5