Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    What you need to bring to the polls in NH to vote on Nov. 5

    By Margie Cullen, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    CONCORD − New Hampshire voters who do not have identification at the polls will not be turned away, despite a new strict voter ID law recently signed by Gov. Chris Sununu.

    That’s because that law, which requires identification to vote without exceptions and hard proof of US citizenship for first time New Hampshire voters to register, does not go into effect until after the 2024 election. The law is currently being challenged in court by the ACLU of New Hampshire.

    What should you bring to the polls on Election Day?

    If you’re already registered to vote, you should bring a form of photo identification, like a driver’s license. But if you forget to bring one, you won’t be turned away this year. Instead, you can vote after signing an affidavit form, or a legal form swearing that you are who you say you are.

    If you’re registering to vote for the first time at the polls, you’ll need to bring electronic or printed copies of documents that prove you meet the age, citizenship, identity, and domicile requirements. A New Hampshire driver’s license with your current address would prove many of these requirements, but you’ll still need a form of birth certificate, U.S. passport, naturalization papers, or a record confirming that you are a US citizen who was born abroad to satisfy the citizenship requirement.

    However, if you don’t have proper identification, you can still vote with something called an “Affidavit Ballot.” In order for your vote to count, you must send proof of ID to the Secretary of State’s office within seven days. Poll workers will give you a postage paid return envelope you can use to send a copy of your ID. If proof is not received by that deadline, the votes on that voter’s ballot with be subtracted from the vote total.

    Even though the new law goes into effect at midnight on Nov. 11, which is before the end of the seven-day time period, Secretary of State David Scanlan said that affidavits will still be used and accepted.

    “No language in HB 2569 indicates any legislative intent that the law's voter registration and election-day procedures were intended to affect the November 5, 2024 State General Election in any way,” he said in a letter. “Therefore, the Secretary of State’s Office will follow the existing affidavit ballot procedures to completion for all affidavit ballots that are cast under existing law on November 5, 2024."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0RQI_0w8n2vGf00

    How do I find my polling location?

    Polling locations can be found at the secretary of state’s website. Here, you can either search for your polling place by address, or view a state list of locations.

    When do polls open and close?

    Polling times vary by town and city in New Hampshire. All locations are open from 11am – 7pm at minimum. Most are open from 7 or 8 a.m. to 7 or 8 p.m., but there are also several towns, like Hebron or Benton, that don’t open until as late as 11 a.m. Some towns, like Dixville and Hart's Location, elect to have midnight voting.

    Any qualified voter still in line at their polling place at the time polls close will be given the opportunity to register to vote and vote. However, no others will be able to join the line after the moderator has announced that the polling place has closed.

    You can check your polling place to find out the exact time your location opens and closes.

    What can I wear to the polls?

    In the 2020 election, a woman voted topless after an election official ruled her T-shirt (reading “McCain Hero, Trump Zero”) as a form of electioneering, which is illegal at a polling place under New Hampshire law.

    Electioneering means to work for the success of a particular candidate, party, or issue in an election, and it is not permitted inside a polling place. This means that you are not allowed to wear a hat, t-shirt, button, or anything else in support of your favorite candidate or party. Voters are also not allowed to distribute or post any campaign materials. Violators are subject to a fine of up to $1,000. More details on electioneering can be found here .

    Can I vote early elsewhere?

    New Hampshire does not offer in person early voting. However, if you have qualified for an absentee ballot, you may send it early: In fact, it is recommended to mail your absentee ballot at least two weeks before the election.

    More: How to vote absentee in NH in 2024 election

    What if there are issues?

    Most voters will have uneventful voting days at the polls. However, sometimes long lines, weather events, or old voting machines can cause issues.

    New Hampshire statute states that voters shouldn’t have to wait more than 20 minutes to vote. Last year, voters in Derry found themselves waiting over an hour . If this happens, the attorney general will get involved by getting local police to help direct traffic or respond to unruly behavior in the polling place.

    In the case of a weather event, voters may be allowed to vote by absentee ballot on the Monday before the election.

    If you see something that looks glitchy or wrong on a New Hampshire voting machine, alert a poll worker.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: What you need to bring to the polls in NH to vote on Nov. 5

    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Steven Cristofono
    20h ago
    I agree everyone should bring an ID
    Dave Bowen
    1d ago
    Sunnunu did a good thing requiring ID. Why wouldn’t you bring an ID??????
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Former West Union Teacher Indicted for Child Enticement
    Mississippi News Group5 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores across US. How many stores are in New Hampshire?
    Portsmouth Herald2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group16 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria8 days ago
    After 3 Decades Of Marriage, My Husband Chose To Move Overseas. What Happens To Us Now?
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post1 day ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune13 hours ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    Teen Girl Survives Ambush Shark Attack, Loses Limbs at Florida Beach
    Lisa S. Gerard2 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza6 days ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile17 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune28 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy