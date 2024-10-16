Blue Angels expected to draw 80,000 to Thunder Over NH Air Show at Pease in 2025

NEWINGTON — The New Hampshire Air National Guard is expecting a huge turnout when the Navy's Blue Angels demonstration team headlines its Thunder Over New Hampshire air show at Pease in 2025 .

“The impact of this our 2025 air show will be greater than ever, as we are expecting over 80,000 guests during the weekend,” Col. Nelson Perron, the commander of the 157th Air Refueling Wing at Pease, wrote in a recent letter to the Pease Development Authority.

The Air National Guard Base will host Thunder Over New Hampshire — with the slogan "Live Free And Fly" — featuring the Blue Angels, with the dates set for Sept. 6-7, 2025.

There will be an air show practice day on Sept. 5, 2025 at Pease, according to Perron.

Perron said the event “is critical to our recruiting efforts, as evidenced by the multiple applicant leads we ascertained in 2021 and 2023,” referring to past air shows.

“Additionally, we are always looking for ways to give back to the community that has continually supported the military and aviation disciplines,” Perron wrote.

Enhancing the air show for spectators, the Air National Guard will “simultaneously display the most robust Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) event we have ever held,” Perron wrote.

Numerous air shows have been held at Pease, mostly recently in 2023 . The Blue Angels will be appearing at Pease for the first time since 2012 .

Blue Angels have been performing since 1946

The goal of the Blue Angels team is “to inspire a culture of excellence and service to country,” according to its website .

“We are representatives from the fleet, showcasing the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps. We are thrilled to perform demonstrations across the country, sharing our Navy and Marine Corps experiences with our fellow Americans, bringing Naval aviation to communities across the country that may not have a large military presence.”

The Blue Angels have been performing since 1946, “showcasing the excitement, precision, and power of Naval aviation."

Pease preparing for major event in 2025

Perron stated he is “requesting the support of the Pease Development Authority to put on a successful air show in 2025.”

“We rely upon you to allow us to use your land and share your air space, assist us in complying with FAA security requirements, grant us permission for pedestrian access, develop parking solutions and stay in responsive communication with us throughout the planning and execution of the event,” Perron said. “While the event is contained to the Air Force grounds, the NHANG recognizes the impact on the rest of the airfield and its tenants.”

General admission to the air shows is free to the public and does not require a ticket, but parking on site does require the reservation of a parking pass, according to the Thunder Over New Hampshire website .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Blue Angels expected to draw 80,000 to Thunder Over NH Air Show at Pease in 2025