Portsmouth is undervaluing commercial property: Letters

Portsmouth is undervaluing commercial property

Oct. 12 − To the Editor:

Ronald Reagan had a saying, trust but verify. When Portsmouth’s assessor followed by our mayor said commercial property values were not rising as quickly as residential ones I decided to try and verify their claims. I looked up the property that was Bed Bath and Beyond (1 00 Durgin Lane ). In 2021 it was assessed at $17,555,500. In 2021, after BB&B went bankrupt, the property was bought for $13,890,000. In 2023 the assessor’s office appraised the property at $9,636,300. The assessment for 2024 is only $10,111,900.

The new owner says he intends to build apartments on the property. To be clear, the property was purchased for the land, which the assessor valued at $6,791,900 in 2021, but $3,481,400 in 2023 and $4,351,800 in 2024.

I believe this shows commercial property has been under assessed and the city is intentionally shifting the tax burden to homeowners. I remind you of the city’s purchase of the Gary’s Beverage property to build the new garage for $5.1 million. It had been assessed for only $2.6 million. Even after the agreed purchase price the city only raised the assessment to $4 million.

For these reasons I can no longer trust our assessor’s office. Neither should you.

Walter Hamilton

Portsmouth

Councilor Stevens led effort to improve safety on Route 125

Oct. 11 − To the Editor:

I am Marie Bahan, a 32-year Kingston, NH resident. I have held a professional position at the Timberland Company for 31 years. One of Timberland’s greatest benefits is providing all full-time employees 40 hours paid community service hours each year.

Having participated in several community events and seeing how important it is to continue to drive awareness for the well-being, safety, and health of our people, I have recently gained a new respect for our state leaders, specifically Councilor Janet Stevens, who are dedicated and passionate about the residents of NH, by doing this every day.

In 2022, I had the pleasure of meeting Councilor Stevens and Brentwood Resident, Eric Canty when we embarked on a 2-year project to implement safety measures at the intersection of Rte. 125 and South Road in Brentwood. My family lost Veteran Brian Nash in a fatal motorcycle accident at this location in September of 2022, due to no safety measures at the dangerous 4-way intersection.

Councilor Stevens has spearheaded this project involving The NH State Safety Commissioner, NHDOT, NHDOS, State Police, Local Police, Engineering Agency, Town representatives and the surrounding communities at countless meetings during the past 2 years. She has demonstrated the kind of determination and passion that you want on your side. Most recently, in April 2024, she attended the town meeting in Brentwood and expressed her commitment to resolve the safety issues with funding support to expedite and begin implementation sooner than later.

The state of NH needs Councilor Stevens, but for the people of NH, she is essential to our communities for all the initiatives that she supports on our behalf. We are the real victors, because Councilor Stevens doesn’t just talk the talk, she walks the walk, and she does it with humanity and empathy “for the people”.

Marie Bahan

Kingston

Donald Trump betrayed our country on Jan. 6

Oct. 11 − To the Editor:

There have been many eloquent, passionate opinions expressed on the upcoming presidential election, and for good reason. This is the most important election in decades, if ever. Our choice is not about party politics or policy. It is about our fate as a nation.

I must take issue with Tom Steele of Rye, who believes that while flawed, Trump has the better record. Well then, let’s not ignore his record on January 6, 2021. His record that day would be abysmal, lacking in courage, lacking in any moral authority, and was completely undesirable, unworthy presidential behavior. His behavior on January 6th was the opposite of presidential. It was the opposite of patriotic. He betrayed us and our country.

Trump is well beyond being a blowhard. He is a criminal. He has made sure that his behavior, no matter how criminal while in office, can never be held accountable. Think about that.

The Republican Party as we knew it, unfortunately, is long gone. A healthy debate between candidates is long gone. The bar has been set by a power-hungry school yard bully who doesn’t care about you, or me. The wealthy who selfishly think a vote for Trump will protect their financial assets may be neglecting our democracy for financial gain.

I usually vote for the person, not the party. On November 5th, I will vote for our country, our flag. MAGA does not own the flag. That symbol of freedom belongs to us all. I will vote against the traitor who watched our Capitol be desecrated, who watched our Capitol police brutalized and maimed, who watched a mob hunt for the Vice-President who was just trying to do his job by certifying our election results. Police officers died from injuries or suicide afterward. Unthinkable.

Trump not only watched, but hoped, a mob mentality would disrupt our constitutional election process. A president who encourages a coup does not belong in America. That’s the record upon which he should be judged.

I will never forget that day. Nor should you.

Patricia Bagley

Portsmouth

Trust Donald Trump with your future

Oct. 12 – To the Editor:

The real issues:

The economy, inflation, unaffordable housing, immigration/border, foreign policy, grocery prices, heating costs, education, childcare access/affordability. health insurance/treatment, school/street safety, drugs, government’s media dictates/censorship, defunding police.

The economy was booming under Trump until COVID, when he tried to keep businesses operating. Harris-Biden forced businesses, schools, and churches to close, but kept Planned Parenthood open. Gas was $2.399 on 1/20/2021, then the pipeline was shut down. Energy prices spiked a year before Ukraine.

2020's annual inflation rate was 1.23%. The past 4 years’ 30% compounded inflation was/still is overwhelmingly caused by government overspending The pork-loaded “Inflation Reduction Act,” rated “inflation-neutral,” plus poorly-targeted-government stimuluses contributed to the highest inflation since 1980,

Trump’s border policy worked well, benefitting both immigrants and citizens. The wall was partially-built, but stopped by “border czar” (her only job) Harris. Her policies created additional housing & unemployment problems, plus immigrants’ problems as well.

Foreign policy: Trump & his Joint Chiefs of Staff vs. Harris-Biden & their controlling DNC (who overruled Joint Chiefs on Chinese “weather”/spy balloon & Afghanistan withdrawal, both which emboldened Putin’s invading Ukraine, China’s threatening Taiwan, Hamas attacking Israel. The future?

2-1/2% homes traded hands January-August, 2024; lowest rate in 30 years. Exacerbated by COVID, immigration, people out of work losing their homes, sky-high rents, Harris’s much belated “solution” was a $25k rebate for first-time home-buyers. The people who lost their homes don’t even qualify.

Groceries? The list goes on.

An inflation-caused recession may occur, regardless of whomever wins.

Whom do you honestly trust with your future?

Bruce Young

York, Maine

It's Kelly Ayotte whose plans will raise taxes

Oct. 12 − To the Editor:

Kelly Ayotte plans to spend more while taking in less. Her proposal to expand education vouchers for families with students in private schools will cost an additional $80 million, draining the Education Trust Fund meant for public schools. This will force communities to raise property taxes. Ayotte also supports keeping business tax cuts despite revenues falling $30 million short of projections. With no plan to replace the $180 million lost from the repeal of the Interest & Dividends Tax, property taxpayers will face higher bills while the wealthy enjoy tax breaks.

To distract from this, Ayotte claims Joyce Craig will impose a $160 million income tax. In reality, Craig proposes reinstating the Interest and Dividends Tax to recover lost revenue, ensuring the wealthiest contribute their fair share. Ayotte’s approach will hurt schools and families, while Craig’s plan aims to protect public education and restore fiscal stability to New Hampshire. Vote Joyce Craig for Governor. Vote Blue all the way down the ballot.

Kathleen Malsbenden

Newmarket

Election letter deadline is Oct. 30

