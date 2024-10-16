Growing visibility and increase of unhoused people in Portsmouth causes concern

PORTSMOUTH — Police and advocates have seen an increase in the city’s homeless population, which has led to complaints from residents about people sleeping on park benches and in bank vestibules.

Resident Sarah Lynch emailed the City Council as a “concerned citizen regarding the influx of unhoused people sleeping in sleeping bags on our park benches, loitering by PMS (Portsmouth Middle School), the library, and Leary Field, and sleeping in vans adjacent to Leary Field and the Turf Field.”

“I walk every morning in Portsmouth and the increase in unhoused people sleeping on the sidewalk or in ATM machines is astonishing,” she said. “It is especially concerning considering the proximity to our schools, library, playgrounds, and playing fields.”

Lynch added she recently “witnessed a man urinating in front of Market Basket on Lafayette.”

Lynch stated she previously lived in San Francisco “and I’ve witnessed firsthand how a large, unhoused population can negatively impact a community.”

“I realize this is a very complex and sensitive issue, and I fully support organizations like Cross Roads (House) helping people in need,” she said. “I just don’t believe people sleeping on the streets is safe for anyone.”

Portsmouth police confirm growing homeless population

Portsmouth Deputy Police Chief Michael Maloney stated “we have definitely seen an increase in the homeless population in Portsmouth.

“We are a growing, busy, small city,” Maloney said. “With that, you get everything that comes with it.”

Maloney said he read the email Lynch sent and stated her observations were “not inaccurate. ...There are more homeless in Portsmouth recently than there have been in the past. I will say we have seen an increase in calls regarding that."

That includes calls from businesses opening up in the morning to find "somebody sleeping in a vestibule,” he said.

“More often than not,” Maloney said, police will “get calls from everyday citizens” who might complain when they see “a homeless person sitting on a bench downtown.”

“They feel it’s unsightly,” Maloney said, but stressed that person has “just as much right to be on the bench” as anyone else.

When police see things like people sleeping on benches or camping out in violation of city ordinances, “we address it,” Maloney said.

He noted Police Chief Mark Newport was “made aware” of the email, too.

There’s no way to know what Portsmouth’s homeless population is, Maloney said, but it’s “certainly not” just a Portsmouth issue.

What is causing rise in number of unhoused people?

“It’s a national issue,” Maloney said. “Quite simply we’re starting to see a little bit more than we have in recent years."

Outreach facilities like Cross Roads House can bring in “folks from surrounding communities” who need help to Portsmouth, he said.

Portsmouth Mayor Deaglan McEachern stated city police “are going to continue to enforce the laws we have,” when asked about Lynch’s concerns.

He pointed out Cross Roads House as a facility homeless people can go to in Portsmouth.

Police are also committed to “providing assistance where they can,” McEachern said Thursday.

“In comparison to other cities, Portsmouth is doing a reasonable job addressing it,” the mayor said about the homeless issue.

McEachern stated "the deputy chief is 100 percent correct, when somebody breaks the law, we enforce it.”

Being homeless is not a crime

But McEachern stressed “being a person who doesn’t have a home is not against the law.”

He stated that “a homeless person has a right to sit on a bench” or “hang out in Market Square like anyone else.”

He pledged police will “continue to be vigilant in enforcing the laws so it doesn’t become a larger issue.”

And McEachern credited police with doing “a fantastic job being able to know the folks on the streets to direct them to the resources they need.”

Cross Roads House has a waiting list

Will Arvelo is the executive director of Cross Roads House in Portsmouth.

He has seen the homeless population on and around the Seacoast — and across New Hampshire — increase over the last few years as housing prices continue to soar.

“We have more women that are homeless, more elderly that are homeless, more families that are homeless,” Arvelo said.

The Portsmouth shelter typically houses about 100 people each night, he said, “including men, woman and children.”

Cross Roads has different waiting lists that typically total about 30 to 40 people, “and they never go away,” Arvelo said.

“Somebody can’t just walk in off the street and get a bed here,” he said.

It typically takes a week or two for a bed to open up, “sometimes longer,” Arvelo said.

The waiting list can grow because they struggle at times to find more permanent housing for someone staying at the shelter, he said.

“There’s not enough shelter beds to accommodate the number of homeless in the state,” Arvelo said Thursday.

Asked if he was surprised to hear about people sleeping on park benches or in bank vestibules in Portsmouth, he said, “That doesn’t surprise me at all.”

“Seeing more homeless on the streets is what happens if local shelters don’t have enough beds,” Arvelo said.

“From a policy perspective, municipalities and the state need to support more low-barrier shelter beds like ours,” he said. “That way we can accommodate more people and move them from transitional housing to permanent housing over time.”

He explained a low-barrier shelter allows people to stay there, even if they’re drug users or alcoholics, as long as they don’t use at the shelter.

“We’re an essential service to municipalities, particularly to Portsmouth,” Arvelo said. “Just imagine if we were not here on the Seacoast. Where would all those individual be? They’d be out on the street.”

He asked people to advocate for towns and cities to support places like Cross Roads House.

People who want to help Cross Roads House can donate to the shelter or volunteer, he said.

“Seventy percent of our budget comes from individual donors,” Arvelo said.

To do either, visit crossroadshouse.org .

Arvelo stressed the importance of creating affordable housing in area communities.

“Without that, we really don’t have healthy communities,” he said. “You can’t have communities of just rich people, you need people to work the jobs on Main Street who can afford to live in our communities.”

“Places like Portsmouth have priced people out, and that’s really a tragedy,” he added.

Everyone interviewed for this story encouraged people to reach out to their local welfare office for assistance if they’re homeless of fear they might become homeless.

How the Portsmouth welfare office can help

Portsmouth welfare director Jodi Carnes has seen an increase in requests for help from her department since COVID relief ended.

Portsmouth’s welfare office provides “emergency-based assistance,” Carnes said.

That includes things like “emergency shelter, rent, first month’s rent, security deposit and shut-off demand for gas and electric bills,” Carnes said Friday.

The office even helps with burial and cremation costs, although that’s limited to $1,000, she said.

“We’re seeing an uptick in that,” Carnes said.

The welfare department’s costs increased by $25,000 from fiscal year 2023 to fiscal year 2024, according to Carnes.

“We spent $200,000 last fiscal year in Portsmouth alone,” she said.

Her budget for this fiscal year, which started on July 1, is $259,600.

“We’ve already seen an uptick in people needing help with rental costs from July of this year to September,” Carnes said.

The department has also spent $5,500 providing emergency shelter so far this year, she said.

“Yesterday a gentleman needed to get shelter and Cross Roads was full, and we got him to a shelter in Nashua but he chose not to go,” Carnes said.

Providing emergency shelter can mean putting somebody up in a motel, Carnes said.

It might be for a short stay or “I can have somebody in a hotel for six months to a year,” she said.

She blames “mostly just inflation,” as the cause for more people needing assistance from the Welfare Department.

That includes the costs of “everyday goods,” along with high housing costs and little availability, Carnes said.

“If you go and try to look for an apartment, even if you have the money, it’s hard to find,” she said.

The number of calls for assistance the department gets varies from day to day.

“It’s busier at the end of the month when the rent is due and they don’t have it for that month,” she said.

Carnes had two clients scheduled for Friday, while on Thursday she had six and three walk-ins.

“And it’s only the middle of the month,” she said.

Despite the challenges, Carnes stated that “we’re very lucky here in Portsmouth,” and pointed to the city’s “very generous population.”

“It’s a very giving community and we have so many great nonprofits,” she said.

People in need of assistance can call Portsmouth’s Welfare Department at 603-610-7267.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Growing visibility and increase of unhoused people in Portsmouth causes concern