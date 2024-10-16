Getting Ready: Safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient cooking

"If I had the opportunity to build a home kitchen from scratch, I’d go with an induction range for sure. It’s safer, better for the environment, more easily controllable and for the majority of things I cook at home, it works just as well or better than gas." - J. Kenji López-Alt (former chef and founding partner at Wursthall, the author of several acclaimed books, including "The Food Lab" and "The Wok," and a food YouTube star with over 1.4 million subscribers. )

Are you redoing your kitchen, concerned about indoor air pollutants from cooking with open flames, researching appliances for a new home, or simply trying to save energy? Perhaps you’re planning to replace your oven before it gives out?

Whatever your reason, we at York Ready for Climate Action encourage you to consider upgrading to an induction cooktop. It’s an effective, energy-efficient alternative to traditional gas or electric cooktops, letting you improve air quality, lower emissions and cook fantastic meals.

What is an induction cooktop?

An induction cooktop is a type of electric cooktop that uses electromagnetic energy to directly heat pots and pans. Unlike traditional electric or gas stoves, induction cooktops do not generate heat themselves; instead, they induce heat directly in the cookware, making them faster, safer, and more energy-efficient. Induction cooking technology was introduced at the 1933 Chicago World’s Fair. Induction cooktops for home kitchens were first produced in the 1970s, so the technology has had plenty of time for testing and improvements. There are compact single portable induction cooktops as well as built-in larger cooktops with 4 or more cooking surfaces. You can buy these as surface units to be integrated into a countertop or as part of a range along with an electric oven.

Is an induction cooktop safer?

There has been a recent surge in information about the dangers of the gas byproducts of gas stoves, especially for children. Replacing an indoor gas range with an induction cooktop could greatly improve indoor air quality in your home. Additionally, eliminating the open flame of a gas or propane cooktop reduces fire hazards, particularly in homes with children or the elderly.

How do induction cooktops work?

Induction cooktops use a coil of copper wire underneath the ceramic cooking surface. When you turn on the cooktop, an electric current passes through the coil, generating a magnetic field. This magnetic field creates an electric current in the base of your pot or pan (which must be made of a magnetic material like cast iron or some stainless steels). The resistance to this current in the cookware generates heat, cooking your food efficiently while keeping the adjacent cooktop surface cool to the touch.

What are the energy savings?

Induction cooktops are significantly more energy-efficient compared to gas and traditional electric stoves. Heat is induced only in the cookware, which means less energy is wasted in the surrounding space. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction cooktops are approximately 84% efficient, compared to 74% for traditional electric stoves and only 40% for gas stoves. This efficiency not only reduces your energy consumption but also translates into lower utility bills.

We hope you’ll make the switch!

Pam Casey is a York Ready for Climate Action energy coach and volunteer for York EcoHomes.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Getting Ready: Safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient cooking