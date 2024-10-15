Open in App
    Portsmouth Herald

    NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in New Hampshire

    By Rin Velasco, USA TODAY NETWORK - New England,

    2 days ago

    Expect a milder winter in New Hampshire this year, according to a federal weather report.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s winter forecast says there is a near 50/50 chance that is New Hampshire leaning toward being warmer than it usually is in the months of December, January and February.

    This prediction of heightened winter temperatures in New Hampshire follows a marked trend from 2023, the warmest year that New Hampshire has ever had on record, according to NOAA.

    La Niña is predicted to drive the weather pattern this winter.

    The forecasters' discussion said that there is a 71% chance that La Niña could emerge from September to November, with said likelihood continuing into January through March of 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34GgK6_0w7I5sWV00

    What's the NOAA forecast for New Hampshire this fall?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CtNEd_0w7I5sWV00

    A NOAA forecast also found that New Hampshire, as well as the rest of New England, is leaning toward having above normal levels of rain for the remainder of this fall, with a 33% to 40% likelihood in October, November and December.

    The forecast says that there is a 50% to 60% chance that the most of New Hampshire will likely have above average temperatures, with only a western sliver of the Granite State having a 40% to 50% likelihood of experiencing the same.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HgYA4_0w7I5sWV00

    Rin Velasco is a trending reporter. She can be reached at rvelasco@gannett.com.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: NOAA's 2024-25 winter forecast is here. Maps show what to expect in New Hampshire

    Comments / 8
    Add a Comment
    Dwayne Shuler
    6h ago
    with the temperature and snow in Vermont right now this seems like bull shit
    Sean
    1d ago
    with the costs of heating your home I say great. I love global warming
    View all comments
