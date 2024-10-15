Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Portsmouth Herald

    Hunger 101: Brownie Troop 1452 learns and gives back at local food pantry

    By Special to Seacoastonline,

    2 days ago

    KENNEBUNK, Maine — Brownie Troop 1452 recently took part in an educational session last week at the Community Outreach Services Food Pantry to understand the impact of food insecurity on local families.

    The session, titled “Hunger 101 for Kids,” highlighted the struggles families face in balancing limited budgets to meet basic needs like food and utilities.

    During the session, the troop members participated in a creative activity, making supportive cards for families who visit the food pantry. They also contributed shelf-stable food donations to help those in need.

    “Troop 1452 had an eye-opening experience learning about the realities of food insecurity,” said Troop co-leader Katrina Boyer.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17t5pK_0w7HXj9E00

    Jessica Toll, another troop co-leader, added, “Our Brownie troop members were eager to lend a helping hand and contribute to their community.”

    Mark Jago, executive director of Community Outreach Services, expressed his gratitude.

    “We were thrilled to host Brownie Troop 1452 at the Community Outreach Services Food Pantry," Jago said. "Their participation and generosity are a wonderful, joyful reminder of the impact young people can have in raising awareness and supporting those in need.”

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CkSaJ_0w7HXj9E00

    In 2023, Community Outreach Services provided vital food assistance to 600 families across Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel through its four-day, full-service, small grocery-style pantry.

    For groups interested in participating in future events, or for businesses looking to sponsor Hunger 101 for Kids sessions, please contact Mark Jago at Mark@coskennebunks.org.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hunger 101: Brownie Troop 1452 learns and gives back at local food pantry

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Walgreens to close 1,200 stores across US. How many stores are in New Hampshire?
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria7 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post15 hours ago
    Former Couple Sentenced for Multi-Million Dollar USDA Fraud Operations
    Tysonomo Multimedia7 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    'What's Happening!!' Star Danielle Spencer: In the '70s the Now-Pet Vet Was in a Tragic Car Accident
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Getting Ready: Safer, cleaner, and more energy-efficient cooking
    Portsmouth Herald1 day ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Two firms drop out of MABS final audit; borough moves to dissolve authority
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel15 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz7 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post14 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy