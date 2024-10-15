KENNEBUNK, Maine — Brownie Troop 1452 recently took part in an educational session last week at the Community Outreach Services Food Pantry to understand the impact of food insecurity on local families.

The session, titled “Hunger 101 for Kids,” highlighted the struggles families face in balancing limited budgets to meet basic needs like food and utilities.

During the session, the troop members participated in a creative activity, making supportive cards for families who visit the food pantry. They also contributed shelf-stable food donations to help those in need.

“Troop 1452 had an eye-opening experience learning about the realities of food insecurity,” said Troop co-leader Katrina Boyer.

Jessica Toll, another troop co-leader, added, “Our Brownie troop members were eager to lend a helping hand and contribute to their community.”

Mark Jago, executive director of Community Outreach Services, expressed his gratitude.

“We were thrilled to host Brownie Troop 1452 at the Community Outreach Services Food Pantry," Jago said. "Their participation and generosity are a wonderful, joyful reminder of the impact young people can have in raising awareness and supporting those in need.”

In 2023, Community Outreach Services provided vital food assistance to 600 families across Kennebunk, Kennebunkport, and Arundel through its four-day, full-service, small grocery-style pantry.

For groups interested in participating in future events, or for businesses looking to sponsor Hunger 101 for Kids sessions, please contact Mark Jago at Mark@coskennebunks.org.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Hunger 101: Brownie Troop 1452 learns and gives back at local food pantry