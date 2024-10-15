Open in App
    Brentwood town administrator, police chief placed on paid leave after emergency meeting

    By Patrick Cronin, Portsmouth Herald,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21RAsW_0w7HRWGZ00

    BRENTWOOD — Town Administrator Karen Clement and Police Chief John Ventura are both out on paid leave, according to an announcement made by the Selectboard .

    The Selectboard issued a community notice on the town website on Thursday, Oct 10.

    In the notice, they stated Jillian Benedix is available in the town administrator's office Monday through Thursday and to "please feel free to contact any Selectboard member if you need assistance with a town matter." They also stated Brentwood police Lt. Justin Doty is serving as the officer in charge during the chief's leave.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zzPT4_0w7HRWGZ00

    The announcement did not explain why Clement and Ventura were on leave.

    The announcement came after an emergency nonpublic Selectboard meeting on Oct. 9 at noon in the town office.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NI0Ps_0w7HRWGZ00

    The board went into nonpublic session under the state's Right to Know Law under (a) the "dismissal, promotion, or compensation of any public employee or the disciplining of such employee, or the investigation of any charges against him or her" and (c), "matters which, if discussed in public, would likely affect adversely the reputation of any person."

    Also listed in the nonpublic session was (g) "Consideration of security-related issues bearing on the immediate safety of security personnel or inmates at the county or state correctional facilities by county correctional superintendents or the commissioner of the department of corrections, or their designees."

    Selectboard Chair Jennifer Jones said she could not comment on personnel matters.

    "We in Brentwood have a policy that all of our personnel matters are discussed in nonpublic sessions, and that applies to this personnel matter as well," Jones said. "So, at this point, we are not offering additional comment."

    She would not comment if the Oct 9 emergency meeting was in regards to Clement or Ventura. She did confirm both are being paid while on leave.

    "And that's all I'm going to say about that," said Jones. "We are just going to let things play out, and if there is more information in the future, then that will be released."

    Attempts to reach Ventura and Clement were unsuccessful. WMUR reported they contacted Ventura, who said he was instructed not to comment.

    Ventura joined the Brentwood Police Department in 2022. Clement has been the town administrator since 2015.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Brentwood town administrator, police chief placed on paid leave after emergency meeting

    Comments / 27
    Add a Comment
    sexy n I know it
    21m ago
    a public job that's not discussed publicly??? gtfo here u currupt p.o t
    sexy n I know it
    22m ago
    i would bet if everything was right that most police chiefs are currupt
    View all comments
