American Independence Museum welcomes Sam von Trapp at Beer for History

EXETER — The American Independence Museum will welcome Sam von Trapp and von Trapp Brewing to historic Folsom Tavern (1775) for Beer for History on Thursday, Oct. 24.

The 6 p.m. event is presented by Donahue, Tucker & Ciandella. Sam von Trapp is the grandson of Maria and Georg (Captain) von Trapp, the family who inspired The Sound of Music.

“We are honored to welcome Sam back to Folsom Tavern,” said American Independence Museum Interim Executive Director Jennifer Carr. “He will bring both his rich family history and an assortment of unique and delicious beers, which is incredibly fitting for this event.”

These beers will include Bohemian Pilsner (Czech-style pale lager), Dunkel (Munich-style dark lager), and Stowe Style Kellerbier (a contemporary take on the traditional unfiltered lagers of Franconia, Germany).

The evening’s theme is “Spiritualism,” a 19th-century movement with ties to America’s founding principles on freedom of religion.

“There will be a panel exhibit on former resident George Washington Dearborn, a spiritualist who owned a curio shop,” explained Carr. “We will also have a group of paranormal investigators, who will discuss their experiences and demonstrate how they use some of their equipment.”

In addition to the special programming and craft beer, the event will feature pizza from OTTO Exeter, live music (where people can sing along), and indoor and outdoor seating.

“This is going to be such a fun event,” added Carr. “Bring your friends and enjoy a night out—it’s the perfect opportunity for a date night.”

Tickets for Beer for History are $20 for museum members and $25 for non-members. Tickets for guests ages 13-20 are free. Those under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult. Beer for History with von Trapp Brewing will occur at American Independence Museum's Folsom Tavern on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 6 . to 8 p.m. at 164 Water St., Exeter.Beer for History kicked off on Thursday, October 10 with Sawbelly Brewing. Other brewers in the series include Czar’s Brewing and UNH BrewLab. To purchase tickets, visit independencemuseum.org.

Home to a world-class collection of 3,000 historic artifacts, American Independence Museum develops programs, events, and exhibits that honor and invite inclusive and diverse perspectives. The museum is partly sponsored by The Society of The Cincinnati in the State of New Hampshire, Service Credit Union, New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, and William W. Treat Foundation.

