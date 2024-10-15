Why wolf spiders are one of Halloween's most misunderstood mascots: Nature News

I’ve never been a huge celebrator of Halloween. My daughter-in-law, on the other hand, is going all out this year with enormous spider webs, giant spiders, and various skeletons shrouded in webbing, all blanketing the shrubbery and lawn in front of the house. This got me thinking about spiders. What are they up to this time of year? Why are they so intimately associated with Halloween?

Instead of being associated with the dark side, in many cultures, spiders are connected to good luck, even the creation of the world.

A great article from a UK conservation group, Glenlivet Wildlife (“Spiders in Mythology and Folklore”), takes a deep dive into spider mythology. Here are just a few of the positive associations that humans worldwide have had with spiders.

“The Spider Woman or Grandmother Spider legends are part of the creation mythology for many Native American cultures. In West African folklore, Anansi is a spider known for his cunning and trickery. He is often depicted as a folk hero who uses his intelligence to outsmart his opponents. In Greek mythology, Arachne was a talented weaver who boasted that her skills surpassed those of Athena, the goddess of wisdom and crafts. In response, Athena transformed Arachne into a spider, condemning her to weave webs for all eternity. In many cultures, spiders are considered lucky. For example, in Japan, a spider descending from the ceiling is seen as a sign of good fortune. In some parts of Europe, it is believed that if a spider crawls into your pocket, you will receive money soon.”

The close association of spiders with Halloween probably comes from medieval times when it was believed that if you saw a spider on All Hallow’s Eve, it was the spirit of a dead loved one checking in on you. Nothing scary there.

But during this same period, spiders became connected with witches. They were thought to be agents of witches and could bring bad luck (hence the superstition that killing a spider is bad luck). And, by nature, many spiders fit well into the scary Halloween stereotype. They are associated with dark places: scary old buildings and equally scary basements. Spiders and spiderwebs are also very common this time of year since the baby spiders have grown up and are more visible, and many spiders are out and about more, moving around to look for mates.

One group of spiders that is fairly active this time of year that breaks this stereotype are the wolf spiders.

More Nature News: Owls usher in the Halloween spirit with 'who-cooks-for-you' call

Wolf spiders are members of the Lycosidae family (‘Lycos’ comes from the Greek ‘lykos’ meaning wolf). Like wolves (and unlike the typical web-weaving spider), wolf spiders usually run down their prey. Unlike wolves, they hunt alone. Instead of making webs, they build burrows in the soil, or woodpiles, rock walls, under the siding of houses, and in window frames or other protected spaces. They are often well-camouflaged, brown and tan with stripes and splotches to hide from predators and help them sneak up on prey. To help with active hunting, they have relatively (for a spider) good eyesight.

This is the spider you will often see dragging its pea-sized egg sac around by its spinnerets. They seem to love my garden beds, and I’m glad they are there to help control pests. An even more exciting sight is finding a female carrying a horde of recently hatched spiderlings on her back during the summer months.

This time of year is mating season for the wolf spiders. The males will die before winter while the fertilized females will overwinter in protected locations (sometimes the nooks and crannies found in buildings but usually not inside) producing their egg sac in the spring. The spiderlings don’t reach their adult size by fall and also overwinter.

Now that fall is upon us, and Halloween is coming soon, it is a good time to look for spiders in your backyard. While arachnophobia is a real thing, try to appreciate rather than fear the spiders that you find. Spiders are important members of our backyard ecosystems. They prey upon pest species and, in turn, are food for many predators, even other spiders. And don’t forget, if you find one in your pocket, you should be getting some money soon.

Susan Pike, a researcher and an environmental sciences and biology teacher at Dover High School, welcomes your ideas for future column topics. Send your photos and observations to spike3116@gmail.com. Read more of her Nature News columns online at Seacoastonline.com and pikes-hikes.com, and follow her on Instagram @pikeshikes .

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Why wolf spiders are one of Halloween's most misunderstood mascots: Nature News