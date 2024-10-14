Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast Top Six rankings. Which team is the new No. 2?

After six weeks in the Seacoast high school football regular season, here's a look at the top teams in our rankings.

Of the 10 high school football teams in Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine, Exeter remains No. 1 as the lone undefeated team at 6-0. The Blue Hawks sit atop of our Seacoast Top Six rankings, which welcomes one new team this week.

Here are the top six teams after five weeks, as we see it:

No. 1 Exeter High School (6-0)

The Blue Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season with a 28-0 win at Timberlane on Thursday. It was the second shutout of the season for Exeter, one of three remaining undefeated team in Division I.

Up next for the Blue Hawks is a visit from Manchester Memorial (4-2) on Friday.

No. 2 Marshwood High School (3-3)

The Class B Hawks move up a spot to No. 2 in the Seacoast rankings following Friday's 52-24 Class B South win at Gorham. Up next for Marshwood is a home game Friday against Cheverus (2-4).

No. 3 Winnacunnet High School (4-2)

The Warriors suffered their second loss in three weeks with a 43-8 setback to undefeated Nashua South on Friday at Alumni Field in Hampton. Winnacunnet avoided the shutout by scoring a touchdown in the game's final minute. Winnacunnet looks to get back on track this Friday when it hosts Bangor High School, which plays in Maine's Class A North.

No. 4 Dover High School (3-3)

The Green Wave remains as the No. 4 team in the Seacoast Top Six after rallying for a 20-13 win at Sanford (Maine) High School on Friday. Dover returns to its Division I schedule on Saturday when it plays Bishop Guertin.

No. 5 York High School (2-3)

Class B York was off this week, and will return to action on Saturday when it visits Class D Oak Hill.

No. 6 Somersworth (3-2)

Somersworth returns to the rankings after a 20-15 win at Laconia on Friday in a Division III game. The Hilltoppers, coming off a bye week, trailed 15-0 in the first half, but scored the game's final 20 points for its second straight win and third in its last four games. Somersworth hosts Gilford (2-3) on Friday.

