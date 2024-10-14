Open in App
    Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast Top Six rankings. Which team is the new No. 2?

    By Staff Reports,

    2 days ago

    After six weeks in the Seacoast high school football regular season, here's a look at the top teams in our rankings.

    Of the 10 high school football teams in Seacoast New Hampshire and Maine, Exeter remains No. 1 as the lone undefeated team at 6-0. The Blue Hawks sit atop of our Seacoast Top Six rankings, which welcomes one new team this week.

    More: Week 6 high school football: Action continued Friday with six games. Check all results

    Here are the top six teams after five weeks, as we see it:

    No. 1 Exeter High School (6-0)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiuYM_0w5vppl000

    The Blue Hawks improved to 6-0 on the season with a 28-0 win at Timberlane on Thursday. It was the second shutout of the season for Exeter, one of three remaining undefeated team in Division I.

    Up next for the Blue Hawks is a visit from Manchester Memorial (4-2) on Friday.

    No. 2 Marshwood High School (3-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13kSf4_0w5vppl000

    The Class B Hawks move up a spot to No. 2 in the Seacoast rankings following Friday's  52-24 Class B South win at Gorham. Up next for Marshwood is a home game Friday against Cheverus (2-4).

    No. 3 Winnacunnet High School (4-2)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dBeGx_0w5vppl000

    The Warriors suffered their second loss in three weeks with a 43-8 setback to undefeated Nashua South on Friday at Alumni Field in Hampton. Winnacunnet avoided the shutout by scoring a touchdown in the game's final minute. Winnacunnet looks to get back on track this Friday when it hosts Bangor High School, which plays in Maine's Class A North.

    No. 4 Dover High School (3-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GoFxb_0w5vppl000

    The Green Wave remains as the No. 4 team in the Seacoast Top Six after rallying for a 20-13 win at Sanford (Maine) High School on Friday. Dover returns to its Division I schedule on Saturday when it plays Bishop Guertin.

    No. 5 York High School (2-3)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33HjcE_0w5vppl000

    Class B York was off this week, and will return to action on Saturday when it visits Class D Oak Hill.

    No. 6 Somersworth (3-2)

    Somersworth returns to the rankings after a 20-15 win at Laconia on Friday in a Division III game. The Hilltoppers, coming off a bye week, trailed 15-0 in the first half, but scored the game's final 20 points for its second straight win and third in its last four games. Somersworth hosts Gilford (2-3) on Friday.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Exeter football No. 1 in Seacoast Top Six rankings. Which team is the new No. 2?

