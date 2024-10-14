Open in App
    Fuel & More fundraiser to help keep Kittery warm features food, auction, music

    By Special to Seacoastonline,

    2 days ago

    KITTERY, Maine — The public is invited to Fuel & More’s annual fundraiser, Friends for Fuel, on Sunday, Oct. 20, at The Blue Mermaid in Kittery from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Due to popular demand, the event will again feature live music by The Loving Cup and a buffet of food and drink donated by local Kittery establishments.

    A live and silent auction will feature a Kittery police ride-along, hotel accommodations, charter fishing, dinner at restaurants in Kittery and Portsmouth, massages, facials, fitness activities, complete Weber grill set, tickets to music or theater, handmade pottery, and many more items.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0POtbL_0w5vhjYu00

    Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online at fuelandmore.org or in person at the Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery. Tickets will also be available at the door. For information, email info@fuelandmore.org.

    How Fuel & More of Kittery helps people

    As a volunteer-run nonprofit that helps Kittery residents with heating costs and unforeseen expenses, Fuel & More's goal is to ensure no family or individual is left in the cold and no family or individual in need is turned away. Families facing unforeseen financial challenges can get assistance with back rent, car repairs, utility bills, transportation expenses, housing, childcare, and more in coordination with the York County Community Action. The fundraiser also provides Kittery school counselors with gift cards for students who lack warm clothing and helps to purchase hundreds of coats and pairs of boots each year.

    Sponsors include Paul James McKeon Charitable Giving, Cole Harrison Insurance, Kennebunk Savings, Aroma Joe’s, Auto Drip, Haven Homes & Lifestyle and Quadripoint Investment Company.

    This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Fuel & More fundraiser to help keep Kittery warm features food, auction, music

