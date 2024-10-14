Betty LaBranche sells iconic Exeter Water Street building for $1.5M: Here's why

EXETER — After more than two decades downtown, local Realtor Betty LaBranche has sold her 115 Water Street building , which housed her flagship office, to a business developer.

LaBranche has relocated her real estate headquarters to her office in Kittery, Maine. She said the space offers a more centralized location and is closer to Portsmouth.

"I've decided that I would prefer to operate in Badger's Island," she said. "It's a beautiful waterfront location, and I just decided it was a pleasant place for the office."

LaBranche sold 115 Water Street to Elliott Berkowitz for $1.5 million in September.

Built in 1875, the four-story, 4,938-square-foot building features commercial spaces on the first three floors and apartment units on the fourth. From Water Street, only the third (ground level) and fourth floors are visible, while the entire building can be seen from the Exeter River side.

According to town records, LaBranche owned 115 Water Street with her husband for the past 25 years.

Berkowitz, who already owns the adjacent buildings, plans to retain the current businesses and tenants. The building currently houses Brick River Technologies, Mary Lou Barrett Personal Training and Pilates, and Illuminate.

He said a familiar business is returning to LaBranche’s former office space.

"We’re bringing Travel & Nature back from Lincoln Street, where they’ve been for the past two years,” Berkowitz said.

Before relocating to 78 Lincoln Street, Travel & Nature, an outdoor sports store, was previously located downtown at 45 Water Street. That building was purchased by David Cowie , one of the co-owners of the Ioka, who is converting it into a mixed-use space with two residential units above and retail space at street level.

In August, local business owner Kyle Eldridge opened his second clothing store, Barbour by New England Mercantile, at 45 Water Street. He is also the owner of New England Mercantile at 113 Water Street and New England Mercantile Home at 154 Water Street.

Kelsey McDermott, a Travel & Nature employee of two years, said she looks forward to working at the new location.

"We're super excited to be in downtown, especially right next to the bookstore," she added. "Lincoln Street — we just don't get the same foot traffic as downtown… it's just a better atmosphere in downtown."

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Betty LaBranche sells iconic Exeter Water Street building for $1.5M: Here's why