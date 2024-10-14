Portsmouth Naval Shipyard announced routine security response training will be conducted Tuesday, Oct. 15, beginning at approximately 9 a.m.

The training will occur in the vicinity of Shipyard Gate 1. This training exercise is designed to enhance the training and readiness of the shipyard’s Naval Security Force. This is not in response to any specific threat but is regularly scheduled training.

Due to the location of the training exercise, members of the public may hear noise or see security personnel, including U.S. Navy harbor patrol boats, responding to the training event.

More: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard economic impact $1.5B: Towns with most workers, payroll listed

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Portsmouth Naval Shipyard to hold security training